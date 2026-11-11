Courier Letters to the Editor 11-11-26

Honoring Amy Sams’ service

Dear Editor,

I would like to take a moment to recognize and express my appreciation for Amy Sams and the work she does as director of the Pickens County Voter Registration and Elections Office.

Much of the work that goes into running an elections office happens behind the scenes, and the dedication it takes to ensure elections are conducted accurately, efficiently and professionally is not always visible to the public. Having the opportunity to work alongside Amy has given me a firsthand appreciation for the leadership, commitment and countless hours she devotes to serving the citizens of Pickens County.

Amy is an exceptional leader who wears many hats and somehow manages to keep all the moving pieces together. She leads by example, supports her employees and consistently goes above and beyond what is expected of her. Her ability to multitask, problem-solve and navigate the many challenges that come with election administration is something that deserves recognition.

What stands out just as much as her dedication to the office is her commitment to the community. Amy has worked to revitalize community outreach efforts by building relationships and partnerships with organizations such as YLA, local libraries, Clemson University, Tri-County Technical College and others. She understands that the work of an elections office extends beyond Election Day. Educating, engaging and connecting with the community are equally important parts of ensuring citizens have the information and resources they need to participate in the democratic process.

She has helped bring new energy and opportunities to an office that plays such an important role in our local government. Her willingness to think outside the box, build partnerships, and continually look for ways to improve the office reflects her genuine commitment to public service.

I believe the citizens of Pickens County should know and appreciate the dedication of the people working behind the scenes to serve them. Amy’s leadership and passion for her work make a difference not only within the office but throughout our community.

Thank you, Amy, for your hard work, your leadership and your continued commitment to Pickens County. Your efforts do not go unnoticed, and you deserve to be recognized.

Amber Wade

Pickens County

elections coordinator

County’s data center moratorium

Dear Editor,

Early this month, the county council passed a six-month moratorium on data

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