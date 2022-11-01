Courier Letters to the Editor 11-2-22

White issues response to Twitter story

Dear Editor,

I want to respond to the article last week that implied I wrote some derogatory posts on Twitter last year. As I said in the article, I did not write those posts.

Two years ago, a friend and I created an account on Twitter that we both shared access to. It was a political opinion page, and I contributed to it early on. I left the page and Twitter all together shortly thereafter. (Anyone following my campaign knows I use Facebook or Nextdoor

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login