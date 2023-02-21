Courier Letters to the Editor 2-23-22

Saitta talks Roper, mill tax break

Dear Editor,

I want to respond to the story, “Roper gets extension, big raise.” I want to give my full explanation of why I voted “No” on the contract, which passed in a 5-1 vote.

I think Ken Roper is going a good job. I supported extending his contract, but I opposed two things.

One, I opposed the excessive pay raises built into the contract. Last year, the county administrator was paid $168,557 with his car allowance. This year, $176,724.

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login