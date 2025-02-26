Courier Letters to the Editor 2-26-25
What is going on?
Dear Editor,
The indiscriminant removal of essential employees from key government agencies without considering function is inexplicable.
The unauthorized collection of personal Social Security information is shocking. Firing nuclear safety specialists, eliminating IRS workers before tax season and breaking farmers’ grain contracts benefits no one. Congress is the only body that can legally create government agencies and create oversight
