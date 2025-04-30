Courier Letters to the Editor 4-30-25

Musings on cell phones

Dear Editor,

Cellphones do some strange things sometimes, you know.

Several years ago, I was going upstairs to my bedroom and the phone in my pocket started to ring! I answered, and it was 911!! They asked me if anything was wrong, and I told them I was OK. I have no idea how my cellphone dialed 911.

Here’s something scary. Ever thought about calling the phone number your family had when you were a child? The phone number that has been gone for decades? I thought about it once but decided not to.

Why? Well, as crazy as my life has been, whoever answered on the other end I was afraid could be me! A time-traveling phone signal lost out there in cyberspace floating

