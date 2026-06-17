Courier Letters to the Editor 6-17-23

Joe Sullivan thanks local voters

Dear Editor,

I would like to thank everyone in Clemson and in particular those who voted in the primary election last week. It is the first time I ever ran for anything, so I was truly humbled by the election victory.

I also want to thank the Pickens County Courier for its election coverage of my race and all the elections, as this newspaper works hard to inform voters and strengthen our

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login