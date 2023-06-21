Courier Letters to the Editor 6-21-23

Thanks from Cold Springs

Dear Editor,

The friends and family of Cold Springs Missionary Baptist Church and Mrs. Loree Hightower would like to thank our community of Pickens, for all your love and support during our hot dog/ yard sale, and we look forward to serving you again.

Please look for our next announcement in the Pickens County Courier as we plan our next event to help in the renovation of God’s house. We are that little church setting on the hillside, where all are welcome and prayers are free! Please continue to help us let our light shine as it has

