Courier Letters to the Editor 6-3-26

Something different

Dear Editor,

Here’s something different for a change.

I love old movies from the thirties to the fifties. One thing I love to do is look in the background and see what I can spot. Not bloopers I mean things that at the time which were of very little value then. Now these items are worth a fortune! Things like old radios such as Waterport Kent or Crosley. Some of these go for hundreds or even thousands today! Check it out and see on the Internet if you want. Then there are old cars some of which the company no longer exists.

The Three Stooges had an episode where they are taking their wives camping. They buy

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