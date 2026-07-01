Courier Letters to the Editor 7-1-26

Thoughts on dogs

Dear Editor,

Here are some thoughts on dogs.

Dogs don’t ask you why you look the way you do. Dogs don’t criticize you for your faults — they love you in spite of them. Dogs don’t take sides — they are faithful to you through good and bad.

Dogs follow no political party and don’t care who you support. Dogs ask only for you to accept their affection. Dogs appropriate any love shown to them, no matter how much or how little. Dogs would give their lives for you. Dogs’ love is unconditional.

Dogs listen when you speak, never carrying your words to others. To which I add to the little smart alecks out there I know they can’t talk! A man speaks because he has something to say. A fool speaks because they have to say something — Plato.

Dogs never laugh at you or your mistakes, never criticize you and truly care when you are hurting. Dogs are a blessing from God.

Dogs are happy when you are happy. Dogs grieve when you grieve. Even lick the tears from your eyes should you cry. Dogs stay closer than a family member.

Dogs, truly only God could love you more!

These are a few things that are the main differences between dogs and humans. Dogs also are a good thing to have if you live alone. They can hear things a human can’t. Dogs can detect evil. If you meet someone and your dog doesn’t want to have anything to do with them, beware! A person, especially a woman, who lives alone should have a small dog. They will growl if they hear someone or something outside.

Best to look out the window if they start growling. A barking dog, even a little one, can cause a crook to pause, because they know dogs no matter the size will bite! The best friend on earth that you will ever have.

Eddie Boggs

Westminster

Deputy pay?

Dear Editor,

I want to respond to the June 3 article about the county sheriff department pay, in particular starting deputy pay. I listened, looked at what was presented on Facebook, TV media, citizens and the sheriff’s office and then looked closer. This was against the backdrop the county government must pay its employees competitively. If not, it will not be able to attract and retain employees. Versus being mindful of the residents who pay for it all and those taxpayers having financial needs and constraints at home as well.

Comparing pay levels is complicated, especially at higher levels, as it is difficult to ensure apples-to-apples comparisons, as job descriptions, years of service, built-in overtime and education levels are often different. Beware.

Even at lower pay grades like Deputy I, wayward conclusions can easily be reached. Greenville County Deputy I starting pay has been quoted at $51,447, $52,990, $54,643 and $56,994. Which one is correct? Well … all of them. The first is high school diploma uncertified, the second is certified, third is certified with higher education, and the fourth is high school, certified, with built-in overtime.

To get a snapshot of deputy pay in Pickens County, I listed the starting salary of Deputy I certified base pay (no overtime or holiday pay). My figures came from 2025-26 pay schedules, and I confirmed the figures via phone or email with their administrator, payroll, personnel or the chief. I looked at the local governments we compete with. Starting Deputy I certified base pay in Pickens County is $48,180. (Remember that is the minimum, as actual Deputy I and II base pay in our county ranges from $48,680 to $64,090).

In the city of Pickens the starting base pay for certified Deputy I’s is $48,101; Liberty: $49,527; Central: $50,232; Clemson: $50,600; Easley: $46,478; Seneca: $48,000; Greenville City: $57,688; Anderson City: $51,984; Oconee County: $47,500; Anderson County: $51,500; and Greenville County: $52,990.

There is truth to claim our pay is a bit low, about $2,000 below the average. This is one reason I supported the extra pay raise for employees of 5 percent. However, at this pay grade and experience, the pay is not $15,000 or $20,000 below as you heard or read. Just to be sure, the council has ordered a comprehensive pay study to look at all its positions relative to surrounding governments.

Early on, I received two emails asking why are our deputies paid $12,000 below Greenville County? I was like, huh? I investigated and discovered the sheriff in Greenville County proposed a $12,000 pay raise for all his employees. If it had been approved, it would have increased their starting deputy pay by 22 percent and put us way behind.

However, it was only a proposal, and it was not considered, as the Greenville County Council first talked about a 5 percent increase for the sheriff’s department and then settled on 4 percent for all employees. That raised their starting deputy salary by about $2,100 on July 1, not by $12,000.

Alex Saitta

Pickens