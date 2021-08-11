Courier Letters to the Editor 8-11-21

Ripping the nation to shreds

Dear Editor:

Back in the 1950s and 1960s there were the protests, demonstrations and riots over civil rights and the Vietnam war. Some became violent and deadly. Watts burned, Freedom Riders killed, ROTC and Selective Service offices bombed, protest marchers water bombed and beaten. And then there were the killings at Kent State in 1970. During the 1970s, we had Watergate, the Nixon tapes and the Pentagon Papers. The 1990s had the Rodney King incident, Watts and L.A. burned again. The 2000s brought us 9/11, the Afghan and Iraq wars, non-existent weapons of mass destruction, school shootings, mass shootings, police killing black men and with

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login