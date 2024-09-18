Courier Letters to the Editor 9-18-24

Violence in schools

Dear Editor,

Upon reading the newspaper and hearing news on TV, our society is in deep trouble!

Students have three levels of conduct: Disorderly conduct. Disruptive conduct. Criminal conduct.

Punishment has been banned in schools, such as paddling, spanking and slapping.

And then we have 14- and 15-year-olds breaking the law by the carrying of firearms and concealed weapons on school grounds, which are prohibited. Yet these teens are carrying these weapons killing students and teachers and harming others.

We have 16,300 students in Pickens County schools. Fourteen elementary schools, five middle schools, four high schools, also a state-of-the-art vocational, career and technology center.

Our kids are the future of our country — protect and love them. Everybody that has been born is a gift from God. No mistakes have ever been made.

Behavioral training begins at home, teaching them right from wrong.

Forty percent of high school students studied reported that they had a feeling of being persistently sad and hopeless.Feeling left out. Some committing suicide. If your child shows signs of this seek, immediate mental health evaluation.

It seems school officials have dropped the ball on ways to stop violence. Now is the time to review this problem and act upon it. Metal detectors should be placed outside every school building to scan for weapons, knives.

Matthew 5:21-22 — That murderous anger can lead the angry man to judgment from God. As quickly as a physical blow. The violence he exhibits toward someone else can be brought back upon himself by God.

Beulah Taylor

Easley

Forum set for Pickens candidates

Dear Editor,

There are eight candidates running for two vacancies on Pickens City Council. On Thursday, Sept. 26,

