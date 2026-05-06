Courier Letters to the Editor

Pickens’ surveillance lacks basic oversight

Dear Editor,

Recent Freedom of Information Act responses from the city of Pickens have revealed a troubling reality: the city operates surveillance cameras in public buildings, parks and community spaces without basic written policies or accountability safeguards.

According to the city’s own response, there are: No written policies governing the use of surveillance cameras, no data retention policies, no privacy protections, no audit logs tracking who accesses footage, no documented safeguards or oversight procedures and no clear public transparency standards.

These systems are active not only in government buildings, but also in public parks and spaces where families and children gather.

This issue is not about opposing security measures. Public safety matters; however, surveillance by government entities must be balanced with transparency, oversight, and public trust.

Without written policies, citizens are left asking these critical questions: Who can access surveillance footage? How is that footage used? How long is it retained? Are members of the public properly informed? Who ensures these systems are not misused?

Government surveillance without formal policies or accountability measures creates unnecessary risk and erodes public confidence.

Citizens should not have to wonder whether surveillance systems are being managed responsibly. At minimum, the public deserves clear policies, access controls, oversight procedures and transparency regarding how these systems operate.

Surveillance without accountability is not good governance. The people of Pickens deserve better.

Pam Winters

Liberty

Lake Keowee development and overlay

Dear Editor,

Please be aware of an emerging issue surrounding Lake Keowee that could directly impact us here in Pickens County for water quality and also our quality of life.

The issue is that Pickens County currently does not have established criteria governing lake overlay zoning. However, the county is actively working to develop these rules. For context, Oconee County has implemented a 750-foot overlay, while many engaged stakeholders — primarily homeowners in and around Lake Keowee — are advocating for a more protective 1,500-foot overlay.

Several public hearings have already been held, with additional hearings expected in the coming weeks. Pickens County has also provided an online platform for public comment.

It is critical that we remain engaged and informed to help protect the long-term character and integrity of not only Lake Keowee, but all our beautiful lakes from overdevelopment. I strongly encourage everyone to submit comments in support of a 1,500-foot overlay, monitor the County’s website for updates and upcoming hearing dates, and participate whenever possible.

Your voice truly makes a difference.

Thank you for caring about the beauty and quality of life in Pickens County.

Terry Houston

Pickens

Making a difference

Dear Friends of Pickens County,

At the Liberty Community Exchange, we believe strong communities are built when neighbors, businesses and organizations come together to lift one another up. Today, we are reaching out with a mission that is close to our hearts, and one that can make a lasting difference for local students.

We know times are hard for many families in Pickens County. Current data shows the poverty rate in our county is higher than the national average, with thousands of residents living below the poverty line. In addition, many working families fall into the ALICE population — Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed — meaning they work hard every day but still struggle to cover basic needs.

As the 2026-27 school year approaches, the pressure of needing clothes that fit, shoes that are dependable, and everyday hygiene items can create stress no child should have to carry into the classroom. These challenges often weigh heavily on children and parents alike.

That is why the Liberty Community Exchange, in partnership with the City of Liberty, is launching Back to School Shop Days for Pickens County students in grades 6 through 12.

Our goal is simple: to give students the confidence and essentials they need to begin the school year feeling prepared, supported, and proud.

We are asking for your partnership. Whether you are a corporation, small business, local salon, church, civic group, or an individual who simply wants to help, there is a place for you in this effort. Donations of funds, supplies, services, or sponsorships of any size will directly impact students in our community.

We know the young people of Pickens County have incredible potential. Sometimes, a little support at the right moment can make all the difference. Together, we can ease the burden on families, reduce stress for students, and send them back to school knowing their community is cheering them on.

We have included several ways you can partner with us and support this mission. Thank you for taking the time to read our letter and consider joining us. We look forward to partnering with you to make a real difference.

Susan Ott

Director

Liberty Community Exchange

(864) 380-0413

libertycommunityexchange@gmail.com