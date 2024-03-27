Courier Notice to Creditors 3-27-24
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATES
All persons having claims against the following estates MUST file their claims on Form #371ES with the Probate Court of PICKENS COUNTY, the address of which is 222 MCDANIEL AVE., B-16 PICKENS, SC 29671, within eight (8) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice to Creditors or within one (1) year from date of death, whichever is earlier (SCPC 62-3-801, et seq.), or such persons shall be forever barred as to their claims. All claims are required to be presented in written statements on the prescribed form (FORM #371ES) indicating the name and address of the claimant, the basis of the claim, the amount claimed, the date when the claim will become due, the nature of any uncertainty as to the claim, and a description of any security as
Estate: James Douglas Brooks, Sr.
Date of Death: 12/23/2023
Case Number: 2024ES3900191
Personal Representative:
Frances Darlene Brooks
Address: 100 Evergreen St.,
Anderson, SC 29625
Attorney: Brian K. James
Address: Post Office Box 93,
Easley, SC 29641
Mar. 13, 20, 27
Estate: Daniel Brazinski
Date of Death: 1/2/2024
Case Number: 2024ES3900150
Personal Representative:
Kathleen Brazinski
Address: 1157 Belle Shoals Rd.,
Pickens, SC 29671
Attorney: J. Baker Cleveland, III
Address: Post Office Box 9,
Pickens, SC 29671
Mar. 13, 20, 27
Estate: Marion Thomas Holcombe
Date of Death: 1/21/2024
Case Number: 2024ES3900091
Personal Representative:
Michael Shane Finley
Address: 8043 Moorefield Highway,
Liberty, SC 29657
Mar. 13, 20, 27
Estate: Tommey Jack Fortner
Date of Death: 11/15/2023
Case Number: 2023ES3901021
Personal Representative:
Elizabeth Jill Hicks
Address: 117 Shaffner Dr.,
Easley, SC 29640
Mar. 13, 20, 27
Estate: Lois Elizabeth Carey
Date of Death: 02/15/2024
Case Number: 2024ES3900147
Personal Representative:
David W. Carey, Jr.
Address: 1248 Hunt St.,
Newberry, SC 29108
Mar. 20, 27, Apr. 3
Estate: Roger A. Brown
Date of Death: 02/07/2024
Case Number: 2024ES3900139
Personal Representative:
Theresa A. Brown
Address: 1130 Old Seneca Rd.,
Central, SC 29630
Mar. 20, 27, Apr. 3
Estate: James Boncil Dyches
Date of Death: 12/26/2023
Case Number: 2024ES3900001
Personal Representative:
Carol Dyches Adams
Address: 113 Shalimar Dr.,
Pickens, SC 29671
Mar. 20, 27, Apr. 3
Estate: Christopher Thomas Lollis
Date of Death: 1/23/2024
Case Number: 2024ES3900111
Personal Representative: Melissa Lollis
Address: 809 Prince Perry Rd.,
Easley, SC 29640
Mar. 20, 27, Apr. 3
Estate: Grady Floyd Abercrombie, Jr.
Date of Death: 02/05/2024
Case Number: 2024ES3900215
Personal Representative:
Frances A. Broom
Address: 116 E. Cove Dr.,
Six Mile, SC 29682
Mar. 20, 27, Apr. 3
Estate: Jeffery Clark Smith
Date of Death: 3/20/2023
Case Number: 2024ES3900212
Personal Representative: Lori Ann Smith
Address: 209 Elise Drive,
Pickens, SC 29671
Mar. 20, 27, Apr. 3
Estate: Billy Dean Dorsey
Date of Death: 11/23/2023
Case Number: 2024ES3900209
Personal Representative: Deanna Counts
Address: 330 Crowfield Drive,
Liberty, SC 29657
Mar. 20, 27, Apr. 3
Estate: Janet Strickland Scoggin
AKA Janet Scoggin Childs
Date of Death: 2/3/2024
Case Number: 2024ES3900126
Personal Representative:
Zachary Talmadge Scoggin
Address: 103 Hillbrook Rd.,
Taylors, SC 29687
Mar. 20, 27, Apr. 3
Estate: Elise Nix Dodgens
Date of Death: 01/08/2024
Case Number: 2024ES3900210
Personal Representative:
Robert Stewart Dodgens
Address: 358 Blacksnake Rd.,
Pickens, SC 29671
Attorney: J. Baker Cleveland, III
Address: Post Office Box 9,
Pickens, SC 29671
Mar. 20, 27, Apr. 3
Estate: Ronald Wayne Newton, Jr.
Date of Death: 2/28/2024
Case Number: 2024ES3900208
Personal Representative:
Jake Emerson Newton
Address: 903 Majestic Cypress Dr.,
North, Jacksonville, FL 32233
Attorney: Kimberly S. Newton
Address: Post Office Box 1539,
Clemson, SC 29633
Mar. 20, 27, Apr. 3
Estate: Ronald Gene Graban
Date of Death: 1/16/2024
Case Number: 2024ES3900228
Personal Representative: Rhonda Graban
Address: 119 Venture Drive,
Liberty, SC 29657
Mar. 27, Apr. 3, 10
Estate: Carolyn Jean Simmons Ross
Date of Death: 1/3/2024
Case Number: 2024ES3900229
Personal Representative:
Roy Andrew Ross
Address: 130 Comelot Court,
Easley, SC 29640
Mar. 27, Apr. 3, 10
Estate: Patricia Dianne Sexton
Date of Death: 1/20/2024
Case Number: 2024ES3600235
Personal Representative:
Melinda D. Morgan
Address: 103 Country Club Drive,
Pickens, SC 29671
Mar. 27, Apr. 3, 10
Estate: Abena Gyamfua Ofori
Date of Death: 06/18/2023
Case Number: 2023ES3900733-2
Personal Representative:
Lucy Duah-Williams
Address: 3815 Frankmont Road,
North Chesterfield, VA 23234
Attorney: David A. Haselden
Address: 18 Broad St., Ste. 201D, Charleston, SC 29401
Mar. 27, Apr. 3, 10