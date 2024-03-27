Courier Notice to Creditors 3-27-24

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATES

All persons having claims against the following estates MUST file their claims on Form #371ES with the Probate Court of PICKENS COUNTY, the address of which is 222 MCDANIEL AVE., B-16 PICKENS, SC 29671, within eight (8) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice to Creditors or within one (1) year from date of death, whichever is earlier (SCPC 62-3-801, et seq.), or such persons shall be forever barred as to their claims. All claims are required to be presented in written statements on the prescribed form (FORM #371ES) indicating the name and address of the claimant, the basis of the claim, the amount claimed, the date when the claim will become due, the nature of any uncertainty as to the claim, and a description of any security as

Estate: James Douglas Brooks, Sr.

Date of Death: 12/23/2023

Case Number: 2024ES3900191

Personal Representative:

Frances Darlene Brooks

Address: 100 Evergreen St.,

Anderson, SC 29625

Attorney: Brian K. James

Address: Post Office Box 93,

Easley, SC 29641

Mar. 13, 20, 27

Estate: Daniel Brazinski

Date of Death: 1/2/2024

Case Number: 2024ES3900150

Personal Representative:

Kathleen Brazinski

Address: 1157 Belle Shoals Rd.,

Pickens, SC 29671

Attorney: J. Baker Cleveland, III

Address: Post Office Box 9,

Pickens, SC 29671

Mar. 13, 20, 27

Estate: Marion Thomas Holcombe

Date of Death: 1/21/2024

Case Number: 2024ES3900091

Personal Representative:

Michael Shane Finley

Address: 8043 Moorefield Highway,

Liberty, SC 29657

Mar. 13, 20, 27

Estate: Tommey Jack Fortner

Date of Death: 11/15/2023

Case Number: 2023ES3901021

Personal Representative:

Elizabeth Jill Hicks

Address: 117 Shaffner Dr.,

Easley, SC 29640

Mar. 13, 20, 27

Estate: Lois Elizabeth Carey

Date of Death: 02/15/2024

Case Number: 2024ES3900147

Personal Representative:

David W. Carey, Jr.

Address: 1248 Hunt St.,

Newberry, SC 29108

Mar. 20, 27, Apr. 3

Estate: Roger A. Brown

Date of Death: 02/07/2024

Case Number: 2024ES3900139

Personal Representative:

Theresa A. Brown

Address: 1130 Old Seneca Rd.,

Central, SC 29630

Mar. 20, 27, Apr. 3

Estate: James Boncil Dyches

Date of Death: 12/26/2023

Case Number: 2024ES3900001

Personal Representative:

Carol Dyches Adams

Address: 113 Shalimar Dr.,

Pickens, SC 29671

Mar. 20, 27, Apr. 3

Estate: Christopher Thomas Lollis

Date of Death: 1/23/2024

Case Number: 2024ES3900111

Personal Representative: Melissa Lollis

Address: 809 Prince Perry Rd.,

Easley, SC 29640

Mar. 20, 27, Apr. 3

Estate: Grady Floyd Abercrombie, Jr.

Date of Death: 02/05/2024

Case Number: 2024ES3900215

Personal Representative:

Frances A. Broom

Address: 116 E. Cove Dr.,

Six Mile, SC 29682

Mar. 20, 27, Apr. 3

Estate: Jeffery Clark Smith

Date of Death: 3/20/2023

Case Number: 2024ES3900212

Personal Representative: Lori Ann Smith

Address: 209 Elise Drive,

Pickens, SC 29671

Mar. 20, 27, Apr. 3

Estate: Billy Dean Dorsey

Date of Death: 11/23/2023

Case Number: 2024ES3900209

Personal Representative: Deanna Counts

Address: 330 Crowfield Drive,

Liberty, SC 29657

Mar. 20, 27, Apr. 3

Estate: Janet Strickland Scoggin

AKA Janet Scoggin Childs

Date of Death: 2/3/2024

Case Number: 2024ES3900126

Personal Representative:

Zachary Talmadge Scoggin

Address: 103 Hillbrook Rd.,

Taylors, SC 29687

Mar. 20, 27, Apr. 3

Estate: Elise Nix Dodgens

Date of Death: 01/08/2024

Case Number: 2024ES3900210

Personal Representative:

Robert Stewart Dodgens

Address: 358 Blacksnake Rd.,

Pickens, SC 29671

Attorney: J. Baker Cleveland, III

Address: Post Office Box 9,

Pickens, SC 29671

Mar. 20, 27, Apr. 3

Estate: Ronald Wayne Newton, Jr.

Date of Death: 2/28/2024

Case Number: 2024ES3900208

Personal Representative:

Jake Emerson Newton

Address: 903 Majestic Cypress Dr.,

North, Jacksonville, FL 32233

Attorney: Kimberly S. Newton

Address: Post Office Box 1539,

Clemson, SC 29633

Mar. 20, 27, Apr. 3

Estate: Ronald Gene Graban

Date of Death: 1/16/2024

Case Number: 2024ES3900228

Personal Representative: Rhonda Graban

Address: 119 Venture Drive,

Liberty, SC 29657

Mar. 27, Apr. 3, 10

Estate: Carolyn Jean Simmons Ross

Date of Death: 1/3/2024

Case Number: 2024ES3900229

Personal Representative:

Roy Andrew Ross

Address: 130 Comelot Court,

Easley, SC 29640

Mar. 27, Apr. 3, 10

Estate: Patricia Dianne Sexton

Date of Death: 1/20/2024

Case Number: 2024ES3600235

Personal Representative:

Melinda D. Morgan

Address: 103 Country Club Drive,

Pickens, SC 29671

Mar. 27, Apr. 3, 10

Estate: Abena Gyamfua Ofori

Date of Death: 06/18/2023

Case Number: 2023ES3900733-2

Personal Representative:

Lucy Duah-Williams

Address: 3815 Frankmont Road,

North Chesterfield, VA 23234

Attorney: David A. Haselden

Address: 18 Broad St., Ste. 201D, Charleston, SC 29401

Mar. 27, Apr. 3, 10