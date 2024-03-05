Courier Notice to Creditors 3-6-24

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATES

All persons having claims against the following estates MUST file their claims on Form #371ES with the Probate Court of PICKENS COUNTY, the address of which is 222 MCDANIEL AVE., B-16 PICKENS, SC 29671, within eight (8) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice to Creditors or within one (1) year from date of death, whichever is earlier (SCPC 62-3-801, et seq.), or such persons shall be forever barred as to their claims. All claims are required to be presented in written statements on the prescribed form (FORM #371ES) indicating the name and address of the claimant, the basis of the claim, the amount claimed, the date when the claim will become due, the nature of any uncertainty as to the claim, and a description of any security as

Estate: Benjamin Allen Dunn

Date of Death: 12/25/2023

Case Number: 2024ES3900055

Personal Representative: Joyce M. Dunn

Address: 279 Todds Creek Road,

Central, SC 29630

Feb. 21, 28, Mar. 6

Estate: Louis Edward Finley

Date of Death: 01/25/2024

Case Number: 2024ES3900129

Personal Representative: Nancy J. Crowe

Address: 3408 Earls Bridge Rd.,

Easley, SC 29640

Attorney: J. Baker Cleveland, III

Address: Post Office Box 9,

Pickens, SC 29671

Feb. 21, 28, Mar. 6

Estate: Linda Mitchell Crocker

Date of Death: 01/04/2024

Case Number: 2024ES3900131

Personal Representative:

Timothy Crocker

Address: 617 Upper Springs Rd.,

Pickens, SC 29671

Attorney: J. Baker Cleveland, III

Address: Post Office Box 9,

Pickens, SC 29671

Feb. 21, 28, Mar. 6

Estate: Andrea Hope Wood Ferriero

Date of Death: 01/06/2024

Case Number: 2024ES3900133

Personal Representative:

Sally Kaye Schram Wood

Address: 240 Thomas Lane,

Central, SC 29630

Attorney: R. Scott Dover

Address: Post Office Box 462,

Pickens, SC 29671

Feb. 28, Mar. 6, 13

Estate: James Dwight Thompson

Date of Death: 12/31/2023

Case Number: 2024ES3900056

Personal Representative: Jan Thompson

Address: 103 Meadow Lane,

Liberty, SC 29657

Feb. 28, Mar. 6, 13

Estate: Lucille Clark Hughes

Date of Death: 01/04/2024

Case Number: 2024ES3900053

Personal Representative:

Carol H. Stewart

Address: 112 Maplecroft St.,

Liberty, SC 29657

Feb. 28, Mar. 6, 13

Estate: Gary Marshall Barnes

Date of Death: 08/15/2023

Case Number: 2024ES3900151

Personal Representative:

John Gregory Barnes

Address: 2618 Middle Street,

Sullivans Island, SC 29482

Attorney: Nathen M. Clark

Address: Post Office Box 1539,

Clemson, SC 29633

Feb. 28, Mar. 6, 13

Estate: James Wayne Cooper, Sr.

Date of Death: 06/05/2023

Case Number: 2024ES3900156

Personal Representative:

Jennifer Cooper Demaria

Address: 7 Donington Drive,

Greenville, SC 29615

Attorney: Andrea Price

Address: 481 Garlington Rd., Suite A, Greenville, SC 29615

Feb. 28, Mar. 6, 13

Estate: Nancy A. Hollowell

Date of Death: 1/7/2024

Case Number: 2024ES3900044

Personal Representative:

Barbara S. Hollowell

Address: 104 Echota Tr.,

Seneca, SC 29672

Feb. 28, Mar. 6, 13

Estate: Luke Sumter Wardlaw

Date of Death: 1/1/2024

Case Number: 2024ES3900142

Personal Representative:

Zachary Stephen Wardlaw

Address: 400 N. B. St.,

Easley, SC 29640

Feb. 28, Mar. 6, 13

Estate: Mary Elaine Hendricks

Date of Death: 01/03/2024

Case Number: 2024ES3900145

Personal Representative:

Cathy Lynn Wilson

Address: 532 Burnt Tanyard Rd.,

West Union, SC 29696

Feb. 28, Mar. 6, 13

Estate: Jackie Mae Cole-Gagner

Date of Death: 5/27/2023

Case Number: 2024ES3900081

Personal Representative:

Martha Colleen Cole Custer

Address: 504 Antioch Rd.,

Easley, SC 29640

Feb. 28, Mar. 6, 13

Estate: Dorothy Mae Sheppard

Date of Death: 12/17/2023

Case Number: 2024ES3900075

Personal Representative: Bethany Cassell

Address: 536 Water Gap Dr.,

Pelzer, SC 29669

Feb. 28, Mar. 6, 13

Estate: Katharine Elizabeth Dastugue

Date of Death: 12/21/2023

Case Number: 2024ES3900138

Personal Representative:

Paul F. Dastugue, lll

Address: 213 Pitcher Plant Lane,

Sunset, SC 29685

Attorney: J. Tod Hyche

Address: Post Office Box 87,

Greenville, SC 29602

Mar. 6, 13, 20

Estate: Violet Mauldin Shelton Adams

Date of Death: 01/12/2024

Case Number: 2024ES3900077

Personal Representative: Vickie S. Towe

Address: 124 Meadow Ridge Dr.,

Salem, SC 29676

Co – Personal

Representative: Tammy S. Bagwell

Address: 596 Little Crowe Creek Rd., Pickens, SC 29671

Mar. 6, 13, 20

Estate: Isaac Newton Ramey

Date of Death: 8/1/2023

Case Number: 2024ES3900168

Personal Representative:

Teresa Annette Ramey

Address: 110 Welborn Circle,

Easley, SC 29642

Attorney: Steven L. Alexander

Address: Post Office Box 618,

Pickens, SC 29671

Mar. 6, 13, 20

Estate: Roman Dean Mineau

Date of Death: 6/29/2023

Case Number: 2023ES3900965

Personal Representative: Clifford Mineau

Address: 437 Garden Street,

Marquette, MI 49855

Attorney: Steven L. Alexander

Address: Post Office Box 618,

Pickens, SC 29671

Mar. 6, 13, 20

Estate: Timothy Ray Crowley

Date of Death: 12/27/2023

Case Number: 2024ES3900177

Personal Representative:

Chester Seaborn Crowley

Address: 605 S. Lee St.,

Americus, GA 31709

Attorney: Steven L. Alexander

Address: Post Office Box 618,

Pickens, SC 29671

Mar. 6, 13, 20

Estate: Robert Clifton McLeod, Jr.

Date of Death: 1/30/2024

Case Number: 2024ES3900183

Personal Representative:

Christopher Scott McLeod

Address: 313 Grimes Drive,

Simpsonville, SC 29681

Attorney: J. Baker Cleveland, III

Address: Post Office Box 9,

Pickens, SC 29671

Mar. 6, 13, 20

Estate: James Ellery Camp

Date of Death: 1/7/2024

Case Number: 2024ES3900169

Personal Representative: Judith C. Camp

Address: 202 Pleasant Drive,

Easley, SC 29642

Attorney: J. Baker Cleveland, III

Address: Post Office Box 9,

Pickens, SC 29671

Mar. 6, 13, 20

Estate: Douglas Alan Hambrecht

Date of Death: 10/26/2023

Case Number: 2024ES3900170

Personal Representative:

Kent Hambrecht

Address: 6675 South Tropical Trail,

Merritt Island, FL 32952

Attorney: William K. Hubbard

Address: 1510 Blue Ridge Blvd., Ste. 205, Seneca, SC 29672

Mar. 6, 13, 20