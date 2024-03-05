Courier Notice to Creditors 3-6-24
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATES
All persons having claims against the following estates MUST file their claims on Form #371ES with the Probate Court of PICKENS COUNTY, the address of which is 222 MCDANIEL AVE., B-16 PICKENS, SC 29671, within eight (8) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice to Creditors or within one (1) year from date of death, whichever is earlier (SCPC 62-3-801, et seq.), or such persons shall be forever barred as to their claims. All claims are required to be presented in written statements on the prescribed form (FORM #371ES) indicating the name and address of the claimant, the basis of the claim, the amount claimed, the date when the claim will become due, the nature of any uncertainty as to the claim, and a description of any security as
Estate: Benjamin Allen Dunn
Date of Death: 12/25/2023
Case Number: 2024ES3900055
Personal Representative: Joyce M. Dunn
Address: 279 Todds Creek Road,
Central, SC 29630
Feb. 21, 28, Mar. 6
Estate: Louis Edward Finley
Date of Death: 01/25/2024
Case Number: 2024ES3900129
Personal Representative: Nancy J. Crowe
Address: 3408 Earls Bridge Rd.,
Easley, SC 29640
Attorney: J. Baker Cleveland, III
Address: Post Office Box 9,
Pickens, SC 29671
Feb. 21, 28, Mar. 6
Estate: Linda Mitchell Crocker
Date of Death: 01/04/2024
Case Number: 2024ES3900131
Personal Representative:
Timothy Crocker
Address: 617 Upper Springs Rd.,
Pickens, SC 29671
Attorney: J. Baker Cleveland, III
Address: Post Office Box 9,
Pickens, SC 29671
Feb. 21, 28, Mar. 6
Estate: Andrea Hope Wood Ferriero
Date of Death: 01/06/2024
Case Number: 2024ES3900133
Personal Representative:
Sally Kaye Schram Wood
Address: 240 Thomas Lane,
Central, SC 29630
Attorney: R. Scott Dover
Address: Post Office Box 462,
Pickens, SC 29671
Feb. 28, Mar. 6, 13
Estate: James Dwight Thompson
Date of Death: 12/31/2023
Case Number: 2024ES3900056
Personal Representative: Jan Thompson
Address: 103 Meadow Lane,
Liberty, SC 29657
Feb. 28, Mar. 6, 13
Estate: Lucille Clark Hughes
Date of Death: 01/04/2024
Case Number: 2024ES3900053
Personal Representative:
Carol H. Stewart
Address: 112 Maplecroft St.,
Liberty, SC 29657
Feb. 28, Mar. 6, 13
Estate: Gary Marshall Barnes
Date of Death: 08/15/2023
Case Number: 2024ES3900151
Personal Representative:
John Gregory Barnes
Address: 2618 Middle Street,
Sullivans Island, SC 29482
Attorney: Nathen M. Clark
Address: Post Office Box 1539,
Clemson, SC 29633
Feb. 28, Mar. 6, 13
Estate: James Wayne Cooper, Sr.
Date of Death: 06/05/2023
Case Number: 2024ES3900156
Personal Representative:
Jennifer Cooper Demaria
Address: 7 Donington Drive,
Greenville, SC 29615
Attorney: Andrea Price
Address: 481 Garlington Rd., Suite A, Greenville, SC 29615
Feb. 28, Mar. 6, 13
Estate: Nancy A. Hollowell
Date of Death: 1/7/2024
Case Number: 2024ES3900044
Personal Representative:
Barbara S. Hollowell
Address: 104 Echota Tr.,
Seneca, SC 29672
Feb. 28, Mar. 6, 13
Estate: Luke Sumter Wardlaw
Date of Death: 1/1/2024
Case Number: 2024ES3900142
Personal Representative:
Zachary Stephen Wardlaw
Address: 400 N. B. St.,
Easley, SC 29640
Feb. 28, Mar. 6, 13
Estate: Mary Elaine Hendricks
Date of Death: 01/03/2024
Case Number: 2024ES3900145
Personal Representative:
Cathy Lynn Wilson
Address: 532 Burnt Tanyard Rd.,
West Union, SC 29696
Feb. 28, Mar. 6, 13
Estate: Jackie Mae Cole-Gagner
Date of Death: 5/27/2023
Case Number: 2024ES3900081
Personal Representative:
Martha Colleen Cole Custer
Address: 504 Antioch Rd.,
Easley, SC 29640
Feb. 28, Mar. 6, 13
Estate: Dorothy Mae Sheppard
Date of Death: 12/17/2023
Case Number: 2024ES3900075
Personal Representative: Bethany Cassell
Address: 536 Water Gap Dr.,
Pelzer, SC 29669
Feb. 28, Mar. 6, 13
Estate: Katharine Elizabeth Dastugue
Date of Death: 12/21/2023
Case Number: 2024ES3900138
Personal Representative:
Paul F. Dastugue, lll
Address: 213 Pitcher Plant Lane,
Sunset, SC 29685
Attorney: J. Tod Hyche
Address: Post Office Box 87,
Greenville, SC 29602
Mar. 6, 13, 20
Estate: Violet Mauldin Shelton Adams
Date of Death: 01/12/2024
Case Number: 2024ES3900077
Personal Representative: Vickie S. Towe
Address: 124 Meadow Ridge Dr.,
Salem, SC 29676
Co – Personal
Representative: Tammy S. Bagwell
Address: 596 Little Crowe Creek Rd., Pickens, SC 29671
Mar. 6, 13, 20
Estate: Isaac Newton Ramey
Date of Death: 8/1/2023
Case Number: 2024ES3900168
Personal Representative:
Teresa Annette Ramey
Address: 110 Welborn Circle,
Easley, SC 29642
Attorney: Steven L. Alexander
Address: Post Office Box 618,
Pickens, SC 29671
Mar. 6, 13, 20
Estate: Roman Dean Mineau
Date of Death: 6/29/2023
Case Number: 2023ES3900965
Personal Representative: Clifford Mineau
Address: 437 Garden Street,
Marquette, MI 49855
Attorney: Steven L. Alexander
Address: Post Office Box 618,
Pickens, SC 29671
Mar. 6, 13, 20
Estate: Timothy Ray Crowley
Date of Death: 12/27/2023
Case Number: 2024ES3900177
Personal Representative:
Chester Seaborn Crowley
Address: 605 S. Lee St.,
Americus, GA 31709
Attorney: Steven L. Alexander
Address: Post Office Box 618,
Pickens, SC 29671
Mar. 6, 13, 20
Estate: Robert Clifton McLeod, Jr.
Date of Death: 1/30/2024
Case Number: 2024ES3900183
Personal Representative:
Christopher Scott McLeod
Address: 313 Grimes Drive,
Simpsonville, SC 29681
Attorney: J. Baker Cleveland, III
Address: Post Office Box 9,
Pickens, SC 29671
Mar. 6, 13, 20
Estate: James Ellery Camp
Date of Death: 1/7/2024
Case Number: 2024ES3900169
Personal Representative: Judith C. Camp
Address: 202 Pleasant Drive,
Easley, SC 29642
Attorney: J. Baker Cleveland, III
Address: Post Office Box 9,
Pickens, SC 29671
Mar. 6, 13, 20
Estate: Douglas Alan Hambrecht
Date of Death: 10/26/2023
Case Number: 2024ES3900170
Personal Representative:
Kent Hambrecht
Address: 6675 South Tropical Trail,
Merritt Island, FL 32952
Attorney: William K. Hubbard
Address: 1510 Blue Ridge Blvd., Ste. 205, Seneca, SC 29672
Mar. 6, 13, 20