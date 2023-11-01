Courier Obituaries 11-1-23

STACEY MICHELLE RICHBURG TALLEY

SUNSET — Stacey Michelle Richburg Talley, 42, loving wife of 14 years to Theodore Frank Talley, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Born Nov. 11, 1980, in Pensacola, Fla., Stacey was the daughter of William Pascal Richburg and Vicki Lynnett McKamey Richburg. Stacey earned a degree from West End Baptist Bible Institute. She worked as a bank teller for nine years at Truist (BB&T) Bank and later worked as a massage therapist. Stacey was courageous and willing to try just about anything. She loved to affect people and never wanted to be an inconvenience to anyone. She enjoyed traveling to the beaches of Florida, as well as planting trees and watching them grow. She was a photographer and enjoyed horseback riding.

Stacey was a devoted wife and mother and a devout Christian who shared the love of Jesus without shame to everyone she met. She loved the Lord, her family and her pets. If you were fortunate enough to have been a friend or a client, then you became family. She was a constant caregiver. Always putting others above herself, Stacey spent her life loving and caring for everyone she knew and was loved by many. Stacey loved her boys and spent as much time as she could with them.

In addition to her husband and parents, Stacey is survived by two sons, Jacob John William Talley (age 11) and Mason Robert Levi Talley (age 6) of the home; a brother, Michael Fredrick Richburg (Beki) of Six Mile; a loving niece, Katlin Breanna Richburg; two caring nephews, James and Thomas Trotter and their families; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Doris Talley; and a sister-in-law, Sybil Trotter.

Stacey was predeceased by an unborn infant child; her grandparents, P.R., Evelyn McKamey and Pascal, Sarah Richburg.

Visitation was held on Oct. 31 in the sanctuary of West End Baptist Church, where the funeral service followed. Burial followed at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Stacey’s honor may be made to West End Baptist Church, 120 Mission Drive, Easley, SC 29642 for the Awana Program or to Victory Baptist Press, P.O. Box 766, Milton, FL 32572.

NORMA CLAUDETTE COLLINS

ANDERSON — Norma Claudette Collins, 79, passed peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born June 19, 1944, in Spruce Pine, N.C., Norma was the daughter of the late Brown and Mae Buchanan. She lived a quiet life, but was an integral part of her small community. Norma never met a stranger and enjoyed people. She enjoyed her reading and enjoyed reading and studying the Bible.

Survivors include a son, Anthony Collins of Central; a daughter, Cindy Moore of Liberty; and five loving grandchildren, Dustin, Amanda and Lily Moore and Kevin and Dalton Johnson.

In addition to her parents, Norma was predeceased by a daughter, Sheila Johnson, and a granddaughter, Samantha Moore.

RANDY JAMES HOLDER

CENTRAL — Randy James Holder, 80, of Central, passed away peacefully on Oct. 23, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Six Mile, he was a son of the late James Holder and Velva Patterson Holder Duncan.

Randy was the beloved husband of Sandra Taylor Holder for 60 years and father of J.T. Holder (Dana). He was a cherished brother to Ricky Holder (Jean) and a doting grandfather to Kandi Merck, Michael Holder, Matthew Holder and Bobby Roach. Also surviving are several great-grandchildren, whom he adored.

Randy’s passion for his work was evident throughout his life. He dedicated his career to the field of engineering, making significant contributions to the manufacturing industry. Randy’s commitment and expertise led him to be employed by Cornell Dubilier for more than 50 years, where his exceptional skills and dedication were widely recognized.

Outside of work, Randy found solace in the simple pleasures of life, spending cherished moments with his family. He loved to indulge in his favorite activities, such as fishing with his daughter and teeing off on the golf course. A man of great determination and skill, he also had a passion for working with his hands, always bringing creative visions to life through his craftsmanship.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Paula Holder Nichols; a brother, Steve Holder; and two sisters, Amanda Holder and Verlene Rogers.

In honor of Randy’s memory, funeral services were held on Oct. 27 at Kings Grove Baptist Church, with burial following in the church cemetery.

Randy James Holder will forever be remembered as a dedicated husband, a loving father, a cherished brother, a doting grandfather and a skilled engineer. His unwavering passion for his work and his commitment to his family will continue to inspire all those who were fortunate enough to have known him.

May his soul find eternal rest, and may his loved ones find solace in the cherished memories they shared with him.

JOSEPH E. ‘JOEY’ WILSON

PICKENS — Joseph E. (Joey) Wilson Jr., passed peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023.

Mr. Wilson was the son of Glenda F. Wilson and the late Joseph E. (Cotton) Wilson Sr. He worked in the textile industry, mainly as a loom technician, last working for Central Textiles. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, visiting the mountains and spending time with his family. He was also an avid fan of Clemson athletics.

He is survived by his mother; his son, Joseph E. Wilson III (Rose); his granddaughter, Glenda Margaret Wilson; a sister, Robin W. Rhodes (Tim); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, uncles and aunts.

In addition to his father, Joey was preceded in death by his wife, Dianne Wilson; his daughter, Nichole Galloway; and his grandparents.

A visitation will be held from 2-3 p.m. Nov. 3 in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home in Pickens, with a memorial service to follow at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Children’s Greenville.

ROY MITCHELL STONE

EASLEY — Mr. Roy Mitchell Stone, 75, loving husband of Mrs. Shirley Ann Masters Stone, passed away Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, at his residence.

Mr. Stone was born in Pickens County, on July 24, 1948, to the late Charles Wesley and Ethel Williams Stone. He was a hardworking man who spent his life as a real estate tax appraiser for Pickens County, and in his free time he was an avid runner, competing in numerous local races. Mr. Stone was a retired volunteer with the Pickens City Fire Department, as well as a member of the Keowee Masonic Lodge in Pickens. First and foremost, he was a devoted Christian and a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church in Easley.

In addition to his loving wife of 54 years, Mr. Stone is survived by his three children, Henry “Hal” Stone (Carla) of Six Mile, Rory Stone (Kristin) of Pickens and Laura Anthony of Easley; his eight grandchildren, Cody Stone, Tyler Stone, Daynah Holliday (Christopher), Abbigail Stone, Emmaleigh Stone, Caroline Anthony, Wyatt Anthony and Clayton Anthony; his three great-grandchildren, Olivia Holliday, Adelin Holliday and Roman John Stone; and three siblings, Harold Stone (Shirley) of Bonita Springs, Fla., Rosa Lee Baker of Easley and Coy Stone (Claudine) of Pickens.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Stone was preceded in death by two siblings, Ann Gravley and C. David Stone.

Memorial services were conducted on Oct. 27 in the chapel of Dillard Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Agape Care Hospice, 145 Thomas Green Blvd. #209, Clemson, SC 29631.

WILLIAM ‘BILL’ DAVID AVANT III

CENTRAL — William “Bill” David Avant III died peacefully in his home on Oct. 22, 2023.

Bill was the son of the late William “Billy” David Avant Jr. and Sylvia “Jo” Thompson Avant and brother of the late Susan “SuSu” Avant Hendrick. Bill spent most of his life in Conway, but most recently lived in Upstate South Carolina with his loving wife, Janice.

In his free time, Bill enjoyed watching Clemson football, playing golf and cooking. He also treasured his family dearly and spent his last few months enjoying family time on the lake. Bill had one of the best personalities and could make anyone smile. He really knew no strangers and was always the life of the party. He was a loving son, husband, brother, uncle, father, grandfather and friend. He was also a follower of the Lord and will be welcomed into the kingdom by his loved ones.

He is survived by his wife, Janice; his daughter, Ellie; his son, Will; his son-in-law, Max; his future daughter-in-law, McKenna; his granddaughter, Gabriella; his nephews, Le and Joey; and numerous loved ones, including Diane and Matt Kinzer.

A ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Kinzers’ home at 502 Leprechaun Lane in Westminster. The family asks anyone attending locally to bring their favorite dish for a potluck that will occur immediately after the ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society.

WINFRED ‘WENDY’ MARY SUMMERALL

EASLEY — Winfred “Wendy” Mary Summerall, 61, loving wife of 42 years to the late James David Summerall, passed away Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at her home.

Born Sept. 17, 1962, in Greenville, Wendy was the daughter of the late Amos Jerome Hostetler and the late Francis Hostetler Cagle.

Survivors include her father, Amos Jerome Hostetler of Belton; two sons, Anthony Wayne Summerall and James Jacob Summerall (Regina), both of Easley; grandchildren, Jonathan Richard, Jaxx Summerall and Alyssa Patterson; siblings, Bobby Durham, Debra Webb, Andy Durham, Jimmy Bryant, Nichol Hostetler, Vicky Hostetler and Debra Hostetler; as well as numerous loving family members.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Summerall was predeceased by a son, Hansel David Summerall; her adopted mother, Francis Hostetler Cagle; and her birth mother, Pearlie Durham.

BEULAH BREWER

EASLEY — Beulah Brewer, 81, loving wife of 61-plus years to the late William Leonard Brewer, passed away on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital.

Born Nov. 2, 1941, in Oconee County, Beulah was the daughter of the late Steven Henry “Buddie” Lee and Clara Rebecca Capps. She was the BEST mom on Earth and was proud of her three boys. She loved her church and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Survivors include her children, Alan Brewer (Pam) of Easley, Rick Brewer of Pickens, Mike Brewer (Stacy) of Pickens and Patricia Dodgens (Maurice) of Pickens; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; siblings, Donald Lee and Johnny Smith (Tina); and many left to share in her memory.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Brewer was predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Kathy Brewer; a grandson, Tyler Brewer; and a brother, Douglas Lee.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 1, from 10-11 a.m. in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home, with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow the service at the Fairview Church of God Cemetery at 8931 Fairview Church Road in Seneca.

Flowers will be accepted.

BARBARA STUCKEY

EASLEY — Barbara Folger Ballentine Stuckey, 95, wife of 74 years to James “Jim” Fountain Stuckey, went to Heaven on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023.

Born on April 21, 1928, she was the daughter of the late James Anderson Ballentine and the late Gladys Folger Higgins Ballentine.

Barbara’s intense and lifelong love of teaching, guiding, instructing, and participating led her into many directions. Following graduation from Coker College, she taught piano for 12 years, accompanied church choirs, and organized and directed the Easley Presbyterian Church Bell Ringers. She also spent seven years teaching math (with a preference for algebra) and then felt led to go into guidance counseling at Easley High School, which she did for 23 years. During this time, she also finished a master’s degree from Clemson University and then, with a friend, opened a cross stitch shop on the back side of the family’s Ballentine Hardware Store. She loved making beautiful cross stitch art and teaching it to everyone. She also enjoyed a good game of bridge or hand and foot with friends and family. Her connections to students, friends and everyone were sincere and long lived. She delighted in visiting people and sharing homegrown flowers and homemade benne seed cookies and banana bread.

A member of Easley Presbyterian Church, she served as organist and director of the hand bell choir. As a summer resident of the Cedar Mountain community in North Carolina, she was the organist for Faith Memorial Chapel’s summer services. In her later years, she enjoyed accompanying her many musical grandchildren and the seniors choir at Easley First Baptist Church. And, finally, since moving to Easley Presbyterian Home, she regularly provided music for Sunday Vespers.

Barbara or “Mimi” is missed and survived by a large family and special friends headed by her beloved husband, Jim. She was a devoted mother to two sons, James “Jim” Ballentine Stuckey Sr., who resides in Easley with his wife Nannette “Nan,” and William “Bill” Carson Stuckey, who lives in Hendersonville, N.C., with his wife Catherine “Cathy.” Mimi’s nurturing spirit extended to her role as a grandmother to 12 grandchildren, JB (Kelli), Frank, Alicia (Jason), Carson (Paige), Jarrett (Deceased) (Kasey), Christina (Jesse), Julianna (Richard), Katie, Margaret, Will (Emily), Alex and Benjamin; and also to 21 great-grandchildren, Taylor, Caroline, Wyatt, Kaylee, Jace, Nadia, Cooper, Mila, Aria, Tatum, Ellie, Asher, Iain, Jude, Isaac, Mark, Paul, Ivy, Malachi, Samantha and Joanna. As Aunt Barbara, she maintained strong, unbroken relationships with her remaining nieces and nephews, Rhett, Ted, Lucy Allene, Frank, Rena, Lucy, Chandler and Becky. She will also be missed by special friends Judy Bonham and Julie Jameson.

A memorial service to honor and celebrate Barbara’s life will take place on Nov. 3. The service will be held in the chapel of Foothills Presbyterian Retirement Community, located at 205 Bud Nalley Drive in Easley. The memorial service will begin at 2 p.m., and a visitation will follow the service.

A private burial will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

EDNA GILSTRAP ELLENBURG

PICKENS — Mrs. Edna Gilstrap Ellenburg, 90, loving wife of the late Herbert L. Ellenburg, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023 at Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital.

Mrs. Ellenburg was born in Pickens County on Jan. 6, 1933, to the late Benson and Annie Nelson Gilstrap. She retired from Kent Manufacturing, and in her free time enjoyed working in her home and in her garden. Mrs. Ellenburg also enjoyed knitting, and spending time with her furry companions, Rusty and Jessie. She was a lifetime member of Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church in Pickens.

Mrs. Ellenburg is survived by her six children, Kathy Godfrey (Billy) of Hiawassee, Ga., Karen Ouzts (Rodney) of Pickens, Kaye Powell (Ricky) of Pickens, Khristy McClure (Lindsey) of Fair Play, Dale Ellenburg (Debbie) of Pickens and Jeff Ellenburg (Becky Kindley) of Sunset; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Sadie Nix of Pickens and Anne Knox (Johnny) of West Union.

In addition to her loving husband and her parents, Mrs. Ellenburg was preceded in death by two brothers, R.B. Gilstrap, Jr. and Breman Gilstrap; and one grandson, Travis Powell.

Funeral services were conducted on Oct. 28 in the chapel of Dillard Funeral Home. Interment followed at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens.

The family is at the residence. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church in care of Sadie Nix, P.O. Box 513, Pickens, SC 29671.

TOMMY GALLOWAY

EASLEY — James Thomas “Tommy” Galloway 77, of North Old Pendleton Road, husband of the late Dororthy Mason Galloway, passed away Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

Born in Liberty, he was a son of the late T.L. Gaines and Hattie Mae Galloway.

Tommy was the owner and operator of Carpet Corral in Easley. He enjoyed riding his golf cart, spending time with his grandchildren and the outdoors. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, where he received several medals, including the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, The Bronze Star Award, Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Meritorious Unit Citation and an Expert Rifle (M-14).

Surviving are his stepchildren, Debra Simpson (Lane) and Danny Cochran (Suzie); grandchildren, Joey Cochran (Courtney), who Tommy raised as his son, Robbie Boggs and Brad Boggs (Michelle); great-grandchildren, Alyssa Barlet (Austin) and Fenway Cochran (his two best friends); a great-great-granddaughter, Adalynn Barlet; a nephew special to Tommy, Trin McAlister; a sister, Linda Fay Beattie; and nephews, David and Kenneth Beattie.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a stepdaughter, Patti Boggs, stepson, Chuckie Cochran, and brothers, Roy, Hal and Bill Galloway.

The family will receive friends Monday, Nov. 6, from noon-1 p.m. at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown. Burial will be at M.J. “Dolly” Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to the Veterans Administration.

CHRISTINA PRICE SIZEMORE

EASLEY — Christina Deanna Price Sizemore, 53, passed away Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Born on Oct. 10, 1970, in Klamath Falls, Ore., she was a daughter of Sybil Finley and Stewart Price (Carolyn).

Christina was a graduate of Easley High School and had an immense love for music, especially Garth Brooks. Additionally, she found great pleasure in playing video games and reading or watching Stephen King movies and books.

Christina is survived by her mother, Sybil Finley; father, Stewart Price (Carolyn); several caring aunts and uncles; and many loving cousins.

A visitation will be held from noon-1:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at Robinson Funeral Home Downtown.

Following the visitation, a graveside service will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens. The service will commence at 2 p.m. Nov. 1. The address for Hillcrest Memorial Park is 2410 Gentry Memorial Highway.

SARA PILGRIM CHASTEEN

PICKENS — Sara Jo Pilgrim Chasteen, 81, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully on Oct. 28, 2023.

She was born on Dec. 17, 1941, in Pickens, to Hoyt and Leona Watson Pilgrim.

Sara was a woman who embraced life with joy and warmth, bringing smiles to all those who crossed her path. Her love for nature and passion for gardening were evident in the vibrant blooms that adorned her home. While tending to her flowers, she found solace in the beauty of the outdoors.

Family was at the core of Sara’s heart, with her husband Robert by her side for more than six decades. Together, they built a life filled with love, laughter and cherished memories. She adored her daughter Lisa and her son Greg and their families, finding immense joy in the role of grandmother. Her grandsons, Zach Brown, Reed Chasteen and Gavin Chasteen, held a special place in her heart, and she showered them with love and affection.

A celebration of Sara Chasteen’s life will be held in a memorial service at Liberty Mortuary at 3 p.m. Nov. 1. Prior to the service, a visitation will take place at the funeral home from 1:30-2:30 p.m., where loved ones can share stories and offer their condolences.

Her memory will forever be cherished by her devoted husband, her loving children, and her adoring grandsons. Sara’s spirit will continue to live on through the laughter, love, and cherished memories she leaves behind.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Velma Bolding, and three brothers, Leon, Carol Dean and Charlie Pilgrim. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Though we mourn her loss, let us remember Sara as she was — a radiant soul who embraced life with open arms. In our hearts, she will forever remain a guiding light, inspiring us to cherish each moment and to be kind to one another.

Rest in peace, dear Sara.