Courier Obituaries 10-01-25

OLLIE MAE SENTELL KELLY

SIX MILE — Ollie Mae Sentell Kelly, 87, of Six Mile, loving wife of Miles Kelley, passed away on Sept. 26, 2025, in Easley.

Ollie was an inspiration of love for all the people she came across. She was a member of Solid Rock Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years. She loved the simple life of sitting on the porch watching the redbirds fly around. They were her favorite birds.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Miles Kelly; her sister, Lola May Crumpton; brothers, JT, Charles, Truman and Norman Sentell and Michael Crumpton; her mother, Leila Medlin Sentell; and her father, Lloyd Sentell. She leaves behind a niece who

loves her so much, Teresa Carlisle.

She left behind her beloved family, Teresa, Jerry, Tyler and Victoria Carlisle, Tony, PJ and Zack Crumpton, Ricky and Joy Crumpton, Virginia Crumpton, Ashely, David and Daniel Dexter and a lot of other family and friends who she loved dearly.

We will miss you so much, Ollie Mae Sentell Kelly.

A visitation will be held from 2-2:45 p.m. Oct. 1 at Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home.

A funeral service in honor of Ollie will be held at 3 p.m. Oct. 1 in the chapel of Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.

SANDRA SUE FARMER

LIBERTY — Sandra Sue Whitmire Farmer, 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, at the home surrounded by family.

Born in Pickens, she was the wife of William T. Farmer and a daughter of the late Clyde C. and Essie Porter Whitmire.

She was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church and formerly several other churches as a pastor’s wife. Her faith in Jesus was very important to her, and she spent many years serving as a pianist, organist and teacher. She loved Christmas and directed several Christmas programs over the years. She was a business person and entrepreneur, owner of the Doll Closet and SusieCute Collectibles in Easley, for many years. She loved all of her grandkids and great-grandkids, and was sure that they all had a doll or an action figure to play with.

Surviving are husband William T. Farmer (Sr.); two sons, William Farmer (Jr.) (Lourdes) of Durham, N.C. and Andrew (Bridget) Farmer of Liberty; a daughter Lori (Tim) Alexander of Easley; two sisters, Diane Sanderson and Kathy Young; seven grandchildren, Hannah-Michelle (Patrick), Sylia Wood (Tony), Elijah Farmer (Kellie), Jakob Farmer, Judah Farmer (Sophia), Bryce Coggins (Nia), Drew Coggins, Selah Coggins, Tristan Smith (Madison), Samantha ( Payton) Reeves, Madeline Smith and 13 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Lucille Chastain, Yvonne Durham, Gladye Mae Nix and Sylvia Cantrell; and six brothers, Claude, Roy, Bobby, Johnny, Donald and Haskell Whitmire.

A visitation for Sue will take place on Oct. 2, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Dillard Funerals and Cremation, located at 2402 Gentry Memorial Hwy, Pickens.

The funeral service will be held on Oct. 3, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the same location, followed by the committal at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

WILLIAM STANLEY CHILDRESS

DACUSVILLE — William Stanley Childress, 70, loving husband of 45 years to Rebecca Childress, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, at his home, surrounded by family.

Born April 16, 1955, in Travelers Rest, Stanley was the cherished son of the late A.B. Childress Jr. and Esther Cisson Childress. A proud graduate of Pickens High School, he went on to build a successful career as an electrician before retiring.

Stanley had a deep appreciation for the simple joys of life. He loved tending to his garden, spending time outdoors and being near the water. Traveling was one of his greatest pleasures — whether it was a relaxing trip to the beach or a peaceful Sunday drive through the mountains.

Above all, Stanley was a devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather and uncle. He adored his grandchildren and treasured every moment spent with them, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter and cherished memories.

Survivors include his wife, Rebecca Childress, of the home; daughter, Hayley Childress Mason (Eric) of Easley; grandchildren, William Mason and Logan Mason; siblings, Theo Childress (Judy), Gail Smith (George), Jack Childress (Sandra), Terry Childress, Beth Childress, Kay Clark (Milton), Charlene McCain (Archie) and Neal Childress (Rhonda).

In addition to his parents, Mr. Childress was predeceased by a son, William Stanley Childress II; brothers, A.B. Childress II and Roger Dale Childress; and sister, Nancy Childress.

Funeral service swere held on Sept. 27 in the sanctuary of Dacusville United Methodist Church. Burial followed the service in the church cemetery.

Stanley loved flowers, and the family is happy to receive them. Should you like to make a monetary gift, please make donations in Stanley’s honor to Dacusville UMC, 1339 Thomas Mill Road, Easley, SC 29640.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Childress family.

JAMES RANDALL ‘RANDY’ REID

PICKENS — James Randall “Randy” Reid, 56, loving husband of 31 years to the late Evelyn Genell Ellison Reid, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at his home.

Born Jan. 11, 1969, in Pickens, Randy was the cherished son of James Claude Reid and Mary Joann Reid. He was a proud graduate of Greenville Technical College, where he earned his associate degree in industrial technology. Randy had a deep love for music and enjoyed playing the drums, often bringing joy to those around him with his rhythm and talent. He also found great joy in riding motorcycles, watching football and spending time with his beloved cats, who brought him comfort and companionship.

Survivors include his parents, James Claude Reid and Mary Joann Reid; daughters, Kimberly Moore of Greenville and Amber Reid (Josh Lyday) of Pickens; stepdaughter, Tisha Munger (David) of Georgia; stepsons, Stanley Joe Hinton and Robert Wayne Hinton, both of Honea Path; grandchildren, Jesse, Danielle, Skylar, Connor, KP, Savannah, Stefanie, Caleb, Arianna, Logan, Adalynn, Annie, April, Alyssa, Samantha, Kerigan, Waylon and Laine; sister, Melissa Ann Reid of Liberty; and significant other, Sharon Meadows of Liberty.

Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Oct. 3 in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home in Pickens, with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will take place following the service at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Flowers will be accepted.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Reid family.

EVELYN ‘MUFFIN’ GARMON

EASLEY — Mrs. Evelyn “Muffin” Swift Garmon, 95, wife of Rev. Albert Wayne Garmon, went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025.

Born in Greenville County, the daughter of the late Mark Swift and the late Jesse Belle Goodlet Swift, Mrs. Garmon was a homemaker and a member of Cedar Rock Baptist Church, where she belonged to the Truthseekers Sunday school class.

Muffin,

A true treasure. I have not met anyone better. So sweet, loving and beautiful.

I get to call her mamaw, she wouldn’t have it any other way. Only if I could tell her today.

Mamaw,

How much I love you. Thank you for what you have done, but Jesus has you now and your life has really begun.

Mamaw,

We will miss you more than words,but to the lady that touched us all, Praise God you answered the call.

Love always,

Your babies

Surviving, in addition to her husband of 53 years, are her son, Ricky Jones (Dawn) of Sans Souci; her daughter, Katrina Jones Carter of Weaverville, N.C.; her sisters, Diane Needham (Larry) and Debbie Clark (Bill), both of Greenville; her grandchildren, David Carter, Falicia Griffin (Chris) and Tonia Siggers (Christopher); and her great-grandchildren, Caleb Griffin, Albert Griffin, Savannah Siggers and Aspen Siggers.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Garmon was predeceased by a brother, Johnny Davis; and a son-in-law, Paul Carter

Funeral services were held on Sept. 29 at Cedar Rock Baptist Church. Burial followed at Robinson Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cedar Rock Baptist Church, 1667 Cedar Rock Church Road, Easley, SC 29640; or to Hospice of the Upstate by visiting hospiceoftheupstate.com.

LINDA LOUISE OWENS MINNER

EASLEY — Linda Louise Owens Minner, 77, loving wife of the late Jerry Minner Sr., was received into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, at St. Francis Downtown in Greenville.

Born on Jan. 15, 1948, in Liberty, Linda was the cherished daughter of the late Paul Edwards Owens and Katie Norris Owens. A dedicated registered nurse, Mrs. Minner devoted her life to serving others with compassion and care. She was a faithful member of Roanoke Baptist Church in Liberty, where her love for the Lord and her church family shone brightly. Linda deeply loved her family and those around her, always encouraging others with kindness and desiring most of all to see them in church.

Survivors include her son, Jerry Minner Jr. of Easley; granddaughters, Isabella Lee Minner and Alaena Russell; brother, Billy Owens of Pickens; and many loving family members.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Minner was predeceased by her brothers, Pete Owens and Dan Owens.

The family will hold a memorial service at noon Oct. 1 in the sanctuary of Roanoke Baptist Church in Liberty. Visitation will begin an hour before the service at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Linda’s honor may be made through GoFundMe. A link will be available on Linda Minner’s Facebook page.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Minner family.

GWEN ANNE CAMPBELL SHERIFF

CLEMSON — Gwen Anne Campbell Sheriff, 84, of Clemson, passed away peacefully Sept. 23, 2025, after a battle with cancer.

Anne was born on Aug. 28, 1941, in Minden, W. Va., and spent her first six years living in West Virginia coal camps at Minden, Summerlee and Westerly. At age six, the family moved to a home on Page Mountain near Kingston, W. Va. When Anne was in the ninth grade, her father left the coal mines and joined Grove Construction Company. The latter job compelled the family to move to Westfield, Mass., and continued to follow the jobs to New Jersey, Virginia and Ohio. After graduating from high school in Zanesville, Ohio, Anne went to Indiana Wesleyan University and Southern Wesleyan University in Central, graduating in 1963 with an A.B. degree. She received her master’s degree at the University of Georgia in 1970. She taught at Flat Rock School near Liberty, Warner Robins Air Force Base in Georgia, and Six Mile, West End, Liberty and Forest Acres elementary schools in Pickens County.

Anne was a member and served in many capacities with the South Carolina Education Association, Pickens County Library Board, Pendleton District Genealogical Society, Pickens Senior Citizens Board, Pickens County Cultural Arts Commission and Pickens County Republican Party and was founder and curator of the Faith Clayton Family Research Center and curator of the Central History Museum. She was a member of the Andrew Pickens chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).

The Sheriff National Guard Memorial Flag Plaza at Southern Wesleyan University is named for Anne and her husband, Brigadier Gen. Jimmy D. Sheriff.

She was selected as Pickens County Teacher of the year in 1978, South Carolina History Teacher of the year in 1983 and Monticello-Stratford Hall Summer Seminar fellow in 1986. She received $16,000 in teacher incentive grants from the South Carolina Department of Education. As part of the grant program, she and her students in the gifted program published books titled “Revolution Soldiers,” “John Calhoun,” “Cherokee Villages in South Carolina,” “Sketches of Cherokee Villages in South Carolina” and “Black History Volumes I II.” She coauthored the following books: “One Hundred Years,” “Anderson County Cemetery Survey,” “Pickens County Cemetery Survey I, II, and III” and “Oconee County Cemetery I and II.”

Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Brigadier Gen. Jimmy Don Sheriff; her parents, William H. and Garnett Campbell; and brothers, Norman Campbell and William Allen Campbell.

She is survived by her siblings, Gail Jones of Anderson, Judie Wells (Jim) of Morristown, Tenn., and John Campbell (Okkyung Susan) of Los Angeles, Calif.; sister-in-law, Janet Campbell; nieces and nephews, Jimmy Campbell, Steven Campbell, Brenda Bostic, Joe Austin, Jennifer Shelton and Christi Greene; and great-nieces and nephews.

Anne had a passion for learning and teaching, especially history. She loved teaching and challenged her students to enjoy learning and never stop. She will be remembered as a go-getter. Her family and friends will remember her as quick-witted and a bit bossy. She was generous with her time and energy to her projects. She was loyal to her friends and family.

Dear sweet Gwen Anne, you are loved and precious to us all. You made your mark in this world, and you will not be forgotten. We will miss your little sarcastic smile and your love toward us all. You will be forever in our hearts.

ROGER DALE HOLLIDAY

PICKENS — Roger Dale Holliday, 79, loving husband to Brenda Holliday, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025.

Mr. Holliday was born in Wilmington, N.C., on July 9, 1946, to the late Lawrence D. and Lillian Mull Holliday. He proudly served our country in the United States Navy. Mr. Holliday enjoyed serving and singing in the choir at Northside Baptist Church. He loved being outside doing yard work, fishing, hunting and in his later years, feeding and watching birds. Mr. Holliday was always ready to go out to eat and go to a good gospel concert. He will be missed by all of those who knew and loved him.

In addition to his loving wife of 54 years, Mr. Holliday is survived by his sister, Linda Gail Holliday; a niece, Jessica Bressler; and his extended family, Susan Vernon, Jill Barr and Caroline Peace.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Holliday was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Bessie Watson.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Oct. 1 in the chapel of Dillard Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2-2:45 p.m. in the Garden Room.

Burial will take place following the service at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

PATRICIA MARGUERITE CASSELL

SIX MILE — Patricia Marguerite Cassell, 72, loving wife of 45 years to Johnson “John” Merrill Cassell, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, at PruittHealth – Pickens.

Born Aug. 23, 1953, in Salina, Kan., Patricia was the beloved daughter of the late Benhardt Alexander Flegler and Margaret Waterbury Flegler. She found joy in life’s simple pleasures, especially fishing and working through word puzzles. A woman of faith, she loved studying the Bible and deepening her understanding of God’s word. Patricia also had a passion for exploring family history through genealogy research, cherishing the stories and connections of generations past. Above all, she adored her puppies, who brought her endless love and companionship. urvivors include her husband, Johnson “John” Cassell of the home; son, Christopher Wade Hampton (Linda) of Lake Charles, La.; stepsons, Matt Cassell of Liberty and Dave Cassell of Texas; grandchildren, John Robert Hampton and Stephani Ann Hampton; great-grandson, William Ivan Hampton; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cassell was predeceased by her brother, Patrick Flegler.Funeral services were held on Sept. 28 in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home in Pickens. Burial followed the service at Holly Springs Baptist Church cemetery.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorial donations in Patricia’s honor may be made to your favorite animal rescue.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Cassell family.

