Courier Obituaries 10-21-26

MARGARET RENEE WATSON

SIX MILE — In loving memory of Margaret Renee Watson — “I love you to the Moon and Back.”

Margaret was a sweet, loving soul with a heart bigger than words could describe. She was always giving, always loving and always willing to open her home to anyone who needed a place to stay or a warm meal. She made people feel welcome and loved, and her kindness touched everyone fortunate enough to know her.

Family was everything to Margaret. Her brother, Wilton, was her best friend, and their special bond was a beautiful part of her life. She also leaves behind her sister, Denise, and they shared a bond only sisters can truly understand.

Margaret was a devoted, loving mother to Keshia and Michael, whom she loved with all her heart. She believed family was not measured by blood alone, but by the love we carry in our hearts. She welcomed people into her life and loved them as her own, showing everyone around her what unconditional love truly means.

And then there were her grandbabies, Kane and NayNay, who brought her joy that overflowed from the depths of her heart. She was also blessed with a son-in-law, Dylan, who would sit with her just to be with her, proving that our time is one of our greatest gifts.

She also leaves behind her sister-in-law, Laura, whom she loved deeply. Along with nieces and nephews, Heath, Josh, Lacey, Paige, Courtney and Trey, each of them were a special part of the family that she cherished.

Margaret was preceded in death by her beloved Mama, Carol Watson. She leaves behind her Daddy, Wilton Watson, whose heart now carries the unimaginable pain of losing his daughter. May Jesus give him strength, comfort and peace in the days ahead.

In her final days, Margaret shared words that will forever remain in our hearts: “I’m ready to go home to see Jesus and my Mama.” These words bring comfort, knowing her faith was strong and trusting that she is now at peace in the arms of her Savior.

Rest peacefully in the arms of Jesus, sweet Margaret. Give Mama a hug from us. We love you to the moon and back, and until we meet again, you will forever be loved and never forgotten.

A celebration of life honoring Margaret was held on Oct. 19 at Pickens Church of God. Family and friends were invited to come celebrate Margaret’s life and honor the love she gave to so many.

BETTY KEASLER CRENSHAW

PICKENS — Betty Keasler Crenshaw, a lifelong resident of Pickens, passed away on Oct. 12, 2026, at the age of 96.

Born on Oct. 30, 1929, in Pickens, Betty was the daughter of the late Inez and George W. Keesler. She grew up alongside her eight siblings in a home grounded in the love of Christ. So devoted was she to her family that her siblings often referred to her as their second mom.

Betty earned her master’s degree in education and dedicated more than 40 years to serving the Pickens County School District as a beloved teacher and counselor. Music was also a lifelong passion. Her grandfather taught her to play the piano, and at just 13 years old, she began playing for her church, a ministry she continued for more than 60 years. Each night, her father would ask her to play his favorite songs before bedtime.

Known for her kind and loving nature, Betty cherished time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a special love for shoes, particularly a good pair of heels, and remained active well into her later years, walking more than two miles a day until she was no longer able to do so. She also found great joy in singing and reading.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Deborah Allgood (Eddie) of Pickens, two grandchildren, Jenny Crain (Phillip) and Katie Boiter (Travis); and five great-grandchildren, Will Crain, Kaylin Gosnell (Braden), Emma Boiter, Mckenzie Boiter and Carson Boiter. She is also survived by her sisters, Thaylia Oberstar, Shelby Williams (Phil) and Carolyn Lesley; brothers, Bailey Keasler and Tommy Keasler (Angela); and sisters-in-law, Judy Keasler and Bernice Keasler.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Theron Johnson Crenshaw; brothers, Bill Keasler, Morris Keasler (Betty Jo) and Dennis Keasler; and brothers-in-law, Joe Lesley and Joe Oberstar.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crescent Hill Baptist Church, 115 Crescent Hill Drive, Pickens.

Services for Betty were held on Oct. 16 at Dillard Memorial Funeral Home and Hillcrest Memorial Park.

SUSAN S WEBB

PICKENS — Susan S Webb passed on Oct. 13, 2026, at the age of 79, surrounded by her family.

Susan was born on March 20, 1947, in Greenville, to the late Aubrey M. and Ruth Thompson Sightler. She was a faithful member of Elljean Baptist Church. Susan loved reading her Bible, doing community and mission work and serving her Lord. She had a servant’s heart and was always willing to give of her time, resources, and belongings to help others for the Glory of God. She served quietly in the background and would share the Gospel with everyone she came in contact with. Susan cherished the time she got to spend with her family and loved them well. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Susan is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Danny Webb; two children, Andrew “Andy” Webb and Ruthi Wylie (Adam); three grandchildren, Levi Webb (Kayley), Sarah Wylie Boone (Dean) and Luke Wylie (Janelle).

In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by a grandchild, Nathan Wylie; and three siblings, Irene Lawson, Aubrey “Skebo” Sightler and Johnny Sightler.

A graveside service was held at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Oct. 18.

LOYD RUSSELL MICHAEL

EASLEY — Lloyd Russell Michael, of Easley, passed on Oct. 18, 2026, at the age of 88.

Born on July 23, 1938, to the late Kenneth Russell Michael and Ann Katherine Everett.

Lloyd honorably served in the United States Army, retiring after 20 years of dedicated service. Throughout his military career, he served as a Light Wheel Vehicle/Power Generation Mechanic and later as a Tank Systems Mechanic. His commitment and service to his country were recognized through numerous military honors, including but not limited to the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Overseas Service Bars.

Lloyd and his wife, Ruth, loved attending church and worshiping together. Lloyd led his family with a strong faith, and an unwavering dedication to his Country even years after his retirement. He enjoyed going on road trips, golfing, and camping, but his favorite place to be was with his family creating memories they will cherish for generations to come.

Lloyd is survived by his three children: Andrea Wright, Ricky Gibson and Santina Hill; 11 grandchildren: Ryleigh Adams (Trey), Raylynn Wright, Brittian Gibson, Brennon Gibson, Belle Gibson, Jakob Gibson, Jaxon Gibson, Jerry Jones, Champagne Jones, Marcus Jones and Charles Jones; and nine great-grandchildren: Peyton Adams, Preston Adams, Hayslee Todd, Layklan Todd, Carmelo Todd, London Gibson, Remi Gibson, Madelynne Gibson and Campbell Russell Cisson.

In addition to his parents, Lloyd was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 45 years, Ruth Michael.

A visitation for Lloyd will be held on Oct. 23, from 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. at Dillard Funeral Home with a funeral service to begin 3 p.m. A committal service will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting dillardfunerals.com. Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

MARY DAVIS

CENTRAL — Mary Davis, 83, loving wife of Steve Davis for 65 years, passed away on Oct. 13, 2026, at Cottingham House in Seneca.

Born on May 8, 1943, in Sanford, Fla., Mary enjoyed attending church and singing in the choir. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. She loved fishing, flowers and gardening. She also adored her little dog, Foxy, and loved spending time with her family.

In addition to her husband, Mary is survived by her son, Lewis Davis (Hillary) of Pendleton; her granddaughter, Savannah Dyar of Clemson; and her niece, Sandra Rockwell (Greg) of Eustis, Fla.

Mary was predeceased by her daughter, Tina Davis; her brother, Dewey Leger; her sisters, Doris Spivey and Esther Lane; her brother-in-law, Melvin Spivey; and her brother-in-law, Harvey Lane.

Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Oct. 24 in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home, with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Davis family.

VIRGIL NICKELL

LIBERTY — It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Virgil Glenn Nickell, who left this world peacefully on Oct. 16, 2026, just days shy of his 88th birthday. Born on Oct. 20, 1938, in Page, W. Va., he was a son of the late William Russell and Emma Maude Reinhart Nickell.

Virgil spent his life as a dedicated family man and beloved member of his community. He spent most of his career working for Publix, creating warm connections with customers and colleagues alike. His work ethic and commitment to excellence shaped his years in the grocery industry, leaving a lasting impact on all who knew him.

An avid fan of Western movies, Virgil loved to immerse himself in the tales of the Old West and the adventures of its unforgettable characters. He found great joy in driving through the beautiful mountains, appreciating their majestic beauty and serenity. These simple pleasures brought light to his life and shared joy with those he loved.

Virgil is survived by his loving daughter, Kandace Nickell, and his sons: Bryan Nickell (Jeannette), Josh Nickell (Amanda) and Adam Williams (Shanna). Also surviving are numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Lloyd Nickell.

His legacy of kindness and strength will continue to live on through them.

He was the last survivor of his immediate family.

As we remember Virgil, let us carry forward his love for family, his passion for life, and his cherished memories of the mountains and the stories of the West. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice. To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family please visit libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

JACOB ‘LITTLE JACOB’ HAWKINS

CENTRAL — Jacob “Little Jacob” Hawkins, 29, passed away on Oct. 12, 2026.

Born on June 27, 1997, in Abbeville, Jacob was the son of Jacob Hawkins and Misty Owens. Jacob loved his dog, Silly. He enjoyed guns, tinkering and taking things apart to see how they worked.

Jacob is survived by his parents, Jacob Hawkins (Tabitha) of Central and Misty Owens (Randy) of Liberty; his brothers, Justin Owens and Blake Turner; his sister, Hope Turner; his grandparents, Philip Hawkins (Cindy), Larry Richardson and Brenda Storay; his great-grandmother, Shirley Ervin; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Jacob was preceded in death by his grandparents, Timothy Owens, Willie Mae Owens, Patsy Richardson, David Turner and Kathy Turner; and his brother, Jeremy Dickerson.

A funeral service was held on Oct. 20 in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Hawkins family

CLYDE DARRELL STEWART SR.

PICKENS — Clyde Darrell Stewart Sr. passed on Oct. 15, 2026, at the age of 85, surrounded by his family and friends.

Clyde was born on Feb. 18, 1941, in Pickens, to the late Jack and Alberta Stewart. Clyde was a faithful member of Blue Ridge View Baptist Church until his health declined. He was an avid outdoorsman — he loved to be outside farming, hunting, fishing and working in his apple orchard. He owned and operated Wolf Creek Farms in Pickens.

Clyde is survived by his wife of 66 years, Roberta Whitmire Stewart; one daughter Yvonne Bishop (Phillip Hudson); one bonus son, Tim Murrell (Sally); two grandsons, Craig Bishop (Cindy) and Christopher Bishop; one great-grandchild, Aubrey Sky Bishop; two siblings, Claude Stewart (Thelma) and Marie Stewart; and a sister-in-law, Teresa Stewart.

In addition to his parents, Clyde was preceded in death by a son, Clyde Darrell Stewart Jr.; a great-grandchild, Tyler Craig Bishop; and a brother, Cecil Stewart.

Funeral services were held at Blue Ridge View Baptist Church on Oct. 20.

Burial followed the service at the Blue Ridge View Church cemetery.

OLIVE MOZELLE ‘MO-MO’ REECE

PICKENS — Olive Mozelle Reece, 84, passed away on Oct. 10, 2026, in Pickens.

Born on March 3, 1942, in Pickens County, she was the daughter of the late Johnie Sloan Reece and Eula Ramey Reece.

Mozelle loved flowers, gardening, botany, trout fishing, cooking and canning. She also enjoyed taking care of others, especially the elderly.

She was a member of Bethany Church of God in Pickens. She loved gospel and bluegrass music and was always humming.

She is survived by her brother, A.J. Reece (Lynn) of Travelers Rest; nieces and nephews, Wallace Reece of Pickens, Marty Reece of Pickens, Connie Reece of Pickens, Dale Reece of Union, Joyce Lesley (Dale) of Pickens, Heather Doolittle (Shane) of Greenville and Brandy Barnette (Bryan) of Mooresville, N.C.; great-nieces, Rosanna Wise of Westminster and Tina Reece of Pickens; and many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, Mozelle was preceded in death by her brothers, Hoyt Reece and Ernest Reece; and a nephew, William Reece.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Reece family.

RUBY GAIL MORRIS

PICKENS — Ruby Gail Morris, 78, loving wife of Tommy Morris for 58 years, passed away on Oct. 17, 2026, at Cottingham House in Seneca.

Born on Oct. 22, 1947, in Pickens County, she was the daughter of the late Clint W. Foster and Berdell Presnell Foster.

Gail loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved cooking and could always prepare enough food to feed an army. She also enjoyed flowers and chickens. Gail lived a life of service to others, always putting family first.

In addition to her husband, Gail is survived by her children, Don (Margaret), Donna (Jacob), Andrea and Randy (Amy), all of Pickens; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, with another great-grandchild on the way; and her siblings, Jackie, Margie, Dennis and Sandra, all of Pickens County. She is also survived by many other loving family members.

In addition to her parents, Gail was preceded in death by her sister, Mary.

A gathering of friends will be held from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 23 at Mountain View Funeral Home.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Morris family.

LEARLY LEWIS GENTRY

TRAVELERS REST — Early Lewis Gentry, affectionately known to family and friends as “E.L.,” of Travelers Rest, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, at the age of 96, surrounded by the love and comfort of his family.

Born on Jan. 11, 1930, he was the son of the late Lewis Gentry and Bertha May Gentry. E.L. lived a long, honorable life deeply rooted in faith, family and the land.

A lifelong farmer and agricultural worker, he knew the quiet dignity of honest labor, early mornings and a harvest earned by his own hands. He carried the resilience, humility and steady perseverance of a true countryman, serving as an enduring anchor for his family across nearly a century. To those who loved him, he was a constant source of gentle wisdom, good humor and unconditional support.

E.L. was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Linda Gail Gentry; his parents, Lewis and Bertha May Gentry; and his cherished daughter, Billy Lynn Gentry.

His memory and legacy of devotion will be forever treasured by his surviving children, his son, Scott Lewis Gentry and wife Renee; his daughter, Libby Renee and husband Donnie Steadings, and his daughter, Angela Jean Sheets.

He is also lovingly remembered by his grandchildren, Ginger, Chris, Christina, Eli, Michael, Christopher Allen, Johnny, Corey, Lacey, Tyler, Diane, Tiffany, Hunter, Haley, Matthew, James, Harley, Megan, Cory, Bobby, Ann and Josh; as well as a host of dearly loved great-grandchildren, each of whom held a very special place in his heart and brought him immense joy.

Funeral services were held on Oct. 16 at North Fork Baptist Church. A committal and burial followed at the North Fork Baptist Church cemetery.

“His lord said unto him, well done, thou good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy lord.” — Matthew 25:21

JAMES TIMOTHY ‘TIM’ JONES

PICKENS — James Timothy “Tim” Jones, 70, of Pickens, passed away on Oct. 12, 2026.

Born March 12, 1956, and a longtime resident and familiar face in the Pickens community, Tim was an over-the-road truck driver and businessman. Many longtime residents will fondly remember him as the owner of the Short Stop, a popular gathering place for local teenagers and a memorable part of growing up in Pickens.

Tim was known for his generosity, his wonderful sense of humor and his willingness to lend a helping hand to anyone in need, day or night. Always ready with a joke or a good story, he had a lifetime of adventures to share, including his days driving tour buses for musicians Rick James and Third World. He enjoyed making people laugh and had a way of turning everyday experiences into stories worth remembering.

Despite overcoming several serious illnesses in his later years, Tim never lost his love of golf. He remained a familiar and much-loved presence at The Rock Golf Club, where he enjoyed tournaments, events and the friendships he made along the way.

Tim is survived by his wife, Ruby Jones; his brothers, Mark and Mike Atkinson of Texas, with whom he shared an exceptionally close bond; his stepdaughter, Donna; grandchildren, Mason, Maya and Macie McLaughlin; and a great-granddaughter, Hadley.

He was preceded in death by his stepson, Ricky McLaughlin, whom he raised as his own from the age of five.

A celebration of Tim’s life will be held at his home at 1 p.m. Nov. 14. Family and friends are invited to gather, share stories and celebrate a life filled with friendship, laughter and generosity.

GERALDINE B. ‘MAMA DEAN’ RAMEY

EASLEY — Geraldine B. “Mama Dean” Ramey, 82, loving wife of Mike W. Ramey, passed away on Oct. 12, 2026, at St. Francis Hospital in Greenville.

Born on Dec. 28, 1943, in Greenville County, Mama Dean was the beloved daughter of the late Clifton W. Black and Margaret Ann Gray Black.

Mama Dean was all about her family and always tried to see the good in everyone. She was a loving soul who put others first and was always willing to care for those around her. She opened her heart to many children while working at Miracle Hill. She also enjoyed baking and was known for being a good cook. Above all, Mama Dean loved her family dearly and found joy in caring for others.

In addition to her husband, Mama Dean is survived by her children, Jeff Ramey (Samantha) of Greenville, Robby Ramey (Angie) of Mexico Beach, Fla., and Benny Ramey (Amy) of Pickens; her grandchildren, Zach Ramey (Haley) of Columbus, Ga., Allen Ramey of Greenville, Tristan Ramey of Greenville, Lindsey Ramey of Greenville, Hailee Ramey of Greenville and Emily Ramey of Greenville; and her great-grandchildren, Dean, Isaiah and Markel. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Barbara Black of Dacusville, along with many other loved ones.

In addition to her parents, Mama Dean was predeceased by her brothers, Jerry Black and John Black.

A funeral service was held on Oct. 17 in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Ramey family.

CAROLINE T. TURNER

EASLEY — Caroline T. Turner, 70, loving wife of Robert J. Turner for 14 years, passed away on Oct. 17, 2026, in Anderson.

Born on March 31, 1956, in Sumter, she was the daughter of the late Walter H. Meinders and Juanita Roper Meinders. Caroline loved gardening, canning vegetables, fishing, reading books and spending time with her family. She enjoyed flowers and was always thoughtful of others. She was the kind of person who would do anything for anyone.

In addition to her husband, Caroline is survived by her children, Cynthia Lawrence (David) of Sanford, N.C.; Neil Powell (Kathy) of Easley; Kenneth Powell of Easley; Tina Melissa Owens of Easley; and Heather Lister of Kathleen, Ga. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, with one more on the way.

Caroline is also survived by her siblings, Debra Owens (Jairus) of Easley, Anita Boynton (Rick) of Liberty, Viola Stevenson of Liberty, Hope Wilson (Ted) of Piedmont, Martha Schell (Steve) of Woodruff, Darrell Meinders (Frances) of Easley and Chris Meinders (Vickie) of Liberty. She also leaves behind her in-laws, James Garland Turner and Barbara Elizabeth Turner of Easley, along with many nieces, nephews and all of her family members.

In addition to her parents, Caroline was preceded in death by her grandson, Robert James Lawrence Jr.; her granddaughter, Jazmyn Owens; her great-grandson, Zander Owens; and her brother, Walter Samuel Meinders.

In honor of Caroline, donations may be made to St. Francis Cancer Center or Rainey Hospice House.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Turner family.