Courier Obituaries 11-11-26

ROGER DALE LESLEY

PICKENS — Roger Dale Lesley, 58, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, at his home.

Born on June 29, 1968, in Greenville, Roger was the son of Nicky Roger Lesley and Willie Ann Dickerson Greer. He was skilled at small engine repair and enjoyed using his abilities to work on engines. Roger had a good sense of humor and loved sharing a joke and making others laugh. He also enjoyed fishing and, in his younger years, loved coon and rabbit hunting.

In addition to his parents, Roger is survived by his two daughters, Alley Lesley and Katie Lesley, both of Pickens; five loving and precious grandchildren; sister, Lisa Lesley of Pickens; aunts, Judy Lesley and Joan Yarbrough; and uncle, Donny Lesley.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Lesley family.

STANLEY EARL ROBERTS

GREENVILLE — Stanley Earl Roberts, 82, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born on Sept. 4, 1944, in Pickens County, Earl was the cherished son of the late Guy Roberts and Esther Baker Roberts. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. Throughout his working years, he worked as a truck driver and firefighter. He enjoyed spending time on the road, especially the many days he spent driving Victoria throughout South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia. Earl also shared a special bond with his sisters, who held a very close place in his life.

Survivors include his special friend, Sarah Byrd of Greenville; goddaughter, Victoria Byrd of Greenville; god-grandson, Christian Byrd; siblings, Bethel Childress of Easley, Guynell Durham of Easley and James T. Roberts (Gail) of Pendleton; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Earl was predeceased by his siblings, Claude Roberts, Rosalee Patterson, Glen Roberts, Rachel Posey, Lucille Porter, Jessie D. Roberts and an infant brother and sister.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Roberts family.

STEVEN EARL BRIGHT, SR.

EASLEY — Steven Earl Bright, Sr., 78, loving husband of 57 years to the late Jenny Bright, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, at his home.

Born on Dec. 16, 1947, in Greenville, Steve was the son of the late Homer Joseph Bright and Vera Duncan Bright. He grew up in the Poe Mill community of Greenville County and graduated from Parker High School in 1966 with a “PhD,” as he proudly called it.

Steve was a dedicated member of Sam Poe Masonic Lodge, where he served as Secretary and Past Master. He was also a faithful and active member of Georges Creek Baptist Church, where he served as a former deacon. He lovingly gave the JOY Club its name, which stood for “Just Older Youth.”

Steve served on the Fire and Safety Brigade at Fiber Industries. He enjoyed good food and fellowship, especially time spent with the Cousin Crew, affectionately known as “The Gang,” and the “Fiber Rockers Team.” He enjoyed fishing along the Chattooga River, taking drives and going on adventures and trips with Jenny and his family. Above all, he treasured family days spent together at home. He also held a special appreciation for the brick memorial at Textile Heritage Park.

Survivors include his two sons, Steve Bright, Jr. (Lara) of Anderson and Mark Bright (Kristy) of Easley; grandchildren, Eddie Bright (Tina) of Easley, Will Bright of Liberty, Josh Bright (Courtney) of Easley, Anna-Marie Bright of Lyman, Luke Bright (Joye) of Oxford, Conn., Savannah Luster (Luke) of Jonesboro, Ark., Tiffany Williams of South Korea, Tamika Williams of San Diego, Calif., Benjamin Bright of Colo. and Jacqueline Bright of Colo.; great-grandchildren, Elise, Elliott, Elizabeth, Landon, Madison, Karsyn, Joe, Kenzie, Piper, Liam, Henry and August; brother, Stan Bright (Jan) of Easley; and many nieces, nephew, cousins, and extended family.

In addition to his wife and parents, Steve was predeceased by a son, William Bright.

The family held a memorial service on Nov. 7, at the sanctuary of Georges Creek Baptist Church, Easley.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Steves honor may be made to the American Kidney Fund by visiting their website at give.kidneyfund.org or by mailing 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Bright family.

REV. DR. JOE DARSEY DURHAM

PICKENS — Rev. Dr. Joe Darsey Durham, went to be his Lord and Savior, on Oct. 29, 2026.

Rev. Durham was born on June 29, 1941, in Pickens, to the late Ezra Wyatt and Mary Darsey Durham. Rev. Durham was the pastor of Mount Bethel United Methodist and Porter’s Chapel United Methodist Church. He received joy by sharing his special sense of humor. Rev. Durham had a passion to share Jesus with everyone he came in contact with. He enjoyed doing mission work in the U.S. and foreign countries and was the President of Anderson Volunteers in Mission for the United Methodist Church for 10 years. Rev. Durham graduated from Pickens High School, Western Carolina, William and Mary, and Nova University. He lived his life to preach the gospel, love God, love his family, and serve those in need. Rev. Durham also enjoyed woodworking, reading, and working in his garden. Rev. Joe heard the words, “Well Done My Good and Faithful Servant”, when he finally met Jesus.

Rev. Durham is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Rev. Brenda Ward Durham; three children: Julia McManus (Phil), Kathryn Burriss and Doug Knight (Tammy); three grandchildren: Kenan Geren, Kaleb Burriss and Phoebe Burriss; and one brother: David Durham (Jackie).

In addition to his parents, Rev. Durham was preceded in death by his brother Jim Durham (Judy).

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to Mt Bethel United Methodist Church, 126 Mt. Bethel Church Rd Sunset SC 29685, Porter’s Chapel United Methodist 151 E. Preston McDaniel Rd Pickens SC 29671, South Carolina Annual Conference 4908 Colonial Dr Columbia SC 29203.

A memorial service was held on Nov. 10, at Grace United Methodist Church.

ROBERT E. CONNER

EASLEY — Robert E. Conner, 77, loving husband of 50 plus years to Janice Gilstrap Conner, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, at his home.

Born on May 25, 1949, in McDowell County, Robert was the son of the late Robert Lee Conner and Ruby Condrey Conner. He was a perfectionist who took pride in doing things the right way and always held himself to a high standard. An honest man, Robert was someone whose word could always be trusted. He was a hard worker who remained dedicated to his work for as long as he was able. Outside of work, he enjoyed time with family, watching NASCAR, and traveling.

Survivors include his wife, Janice Gilstrap Conner of the home; son, William “Lee” Teutsch of Berea; grandchildren, Cody Teutsch and Holland Conner, both of Easley; sister, JoAnne Finley of Marion, N.C.; brother, Donald Conner of Dacusville; and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by his sons, Chance Conner and Kevin Teutsch, and sister, Carolyn Leakey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Robert’s honor may be made to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital of Greenville by calling (864) 393-6916, by mailing Shriners Children’s Greenville, Office of Philanthropy, 950 West Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 or by visiting their website at shrinerschildrens.org.

A funeral service was held on Nov. 10, at the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home. Burial followed at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Conner family.

JOHN THOMAS HARRIS

LIBERTY — It is with sorrow that we announce the passing of John Thomas Harris, affectionately known as Thomas, who left us on Nov. 5, 2026, at the age of 87. Born on July 20, 1939, in Pendleton, he was a loving son of the late Walter and Mary Boggs Harris. Thomas was the widower of his beloved wife of over 56 years, Donna Smith Harris. He lived a life filled with love, laughter, and a deep appreciation for nature. He served in the U.S. Navy and worked as a security guard at BASF for many years before retirement.

Thomas devoted many years of his life as a remarkable family man. He was the proud father of Shannon Wheeler (Kirk), Allison Whitmire (Robbie), Michelle Cuttill (Brad) and Richard Harris (Lissa). He is also survived by his beloved sister, Margaret Wooten. He also leaves behind 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Family game nights were a cherished tradition for Thomas, where his competitive spirit shone through while creating lasting memories with his children and grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by four sisters; two brothers; and three grandchildren, Creed, Canaan and Constantine.

A true lover of the outdoors, Thomas found joy in gardening, nurturing both vegetables and vibrant flowers and he had a special passion for exotic birds, raising macaws and parrots. Summers spent at Edisto Beach were a family highlight, as he cherished every moment of fun and laughter by the shore.

The family will honor Thomas’s life at a private graveside service at Abbott Cemetery in Liberty, where he will be laid to rest beside the love of his life.

You may share memories and offer condolences to the family by visiting libertymortuary.com Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

DOROTHY ‘DOT’ WEBER

LIBERTY — It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Dorothy “Dot” Jean Weber, a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and treasured friend. Dorothy entered into eternal rest on Nov. 5, 2026, in Liberty, at the age of 70. Born on Oct. 23, 1956, in Pickens, Dorothy was a vibrant soul whose warmth and kindness touched the lives of many.

Dorothy was raised in a close-knit family and cherished her roles as a loving daughter to Helen Chastain Turner and the late J.B. Turner and a devoted sister to Vickie Turner, Judy Howard, Inez Turner, Jerry Turner and Ed Turner.

Her nurturing spirit shone brightly in her role as a mother to her beloved daughter, Crystal Davis (Scott), and grandmother to her cherished grandchildren, Joey Harris, Ethan Harris (Mackenzie), Mason Davis, step granddaughter, Hannah Guerrero (Ezequiel); and great granddaughter, Kenna.

She also leaves behind multitude of friends and family. Dot’s steadfast love for her family and friends, and her fierce loyalty created a bond that will forever remain in their hearts.

In addition to her father, Dot was preceded in death by her brother, Bill Turner, and granddaughter Stephanie Nicole Harris.

For over 30 years, she dedicated her working life to the textile industry as a weaver at Alice Manufacturing. Her craftsmanship and work ethic were a testament to her unwavering commitment to her profession and her community.

She was a gentle soul, known for her joyful laughter and compassionate heart. She found beauty in the simple moments of life, from sharing stories with loved ones, bowling a game with friends, or cruising Mexico and the Bahamas. Her legacy is one of warmth, creativity, and the unwavering love she shared with those around her.

A celebration of Dot’s amazing life was held on Nov. 9, in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. She was laid to rest at Liberty Memorial Gardens.

Dorothy Jean Weber’s spirit will continue to shine brightly in the hearts of all who knew her. May she rest in peace, surrounded by the love she so generously gave.

The family will be at the home. To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family please visit libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

RAY CEPHAS PEACE, JR.

EASLEY — Ray Cephas Peace, Jr., 76, loving husband of 36 years to Judy A. Peace, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, at Greenville Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on Nov. 5, 1950, in Landrum, Ray was the son of Juanita Lockhart Coates and the late Ray Cephus Peace, Sr. He was a United States Air Force veteran and a family man who loved spending time with those closest to him. He enjoyed watching game shows, collecting Clemson baseball cards, tending to his worm farm, and going camping. These simple pleasures brought him much enjoyment throughout his life.

In addition to his wife and mother, Ray is survived by his children, Jeremy Peace (Jennifer) of Spartanburg, Rachel Farrior (Mike) of Fayetteville, N.C., Larry Allison (Stacey) of Pickens, Terry Allison (Angee) Easley and Nancy Aiken (Brian) of Easley; grandchildren, Faith Aiken, Audrey Smith, Ashley Jenkins, David Aiken, Jayde Adams (Justin), Hope Alexander (Josh), Madison Rogers (Luke), Azure Mars (Dalton), Daniel Aiken, Lyric Allison (Noah) and Brooke Farrior; great-grandchildren, Noah, Nathan, Natalie, Sarah, Sadie Grace, Luke, Ben, Zipporah, Sarah, Josiah, Jeddiah, Judah, Liam, Mason, Emersyn and Kolton; and sisters, Nancy Bridgeman (Harrison) of Boiling Springs and Cynthia Peace of Greenville.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Peace family.

HAZEL BRYANT

KNOXVILLE, TENN. — Hazel Lucille Bryant, 95, was welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus on Oct. 17, 2026

Hazel was born on Aug. 12, 1931, to Edward and Pauline Hamlin. She grew up in Easley and attended Liberty High School.

In 1950, Hazel married Austin Bryant, and together they made their home in Flat Rock, where they raised their family. They shared 61 years of marriage before Austin passed away in 2012.

Hazel was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She was the proud mother of the late Steve Bryant, Sherrie Walker, and the late Kim Pierce. Six years ago, Hazel moved to Knoxville to be closer to Kim. She cared for her daughter faithfully and lovingly until Kim’s passing, showing the strength and devotion to family that defined so much of Hazel’s life.

Hazel worked at Sangamo Electric Company, American Enka, and Anchor Swan Corporation before joining Champion, where she worked for many years before retiring.

Her faith was very important to her. She loved going to church and was involved in the Circle Club. She also loved working in her garden, canning, visiting The Jockey Lot, and cheering on the Clemson Tigers.

Hazel had a personality that was truly her own. She was strong-willed, stubborn, spicy, and never afraid to tell you exactly what she thought. You always knew where you stood with Hazel. Her family loved her for her honesty, her strength, and the little bit of fire she carried with her everywhere she went.

Above all, Hazel was deeply devoted to her family. She was someone they could count on, and she showed her love through the way she cared for those closest to her. Her strength, determination, and unforgettable personality left a lasting impression on everyone who knew and loved her.

Hazel is survived by her daughter, Sherrie Walker; grandchildren: Chris Walker, Adam Walker, Andrea Thomas, James Pierce, Michaela Pierce, Michael Pierce and Ivana Pierce; Nine great grandchildren; and three surviving siblings, Phyllis, Gloria and Mickie.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Bryant were conducted Oct. 23, in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel.

Hazel lived a long life filled with faith, family, hard work, laughter, determination, and plenty of personality. She will be greatly missed, but the stories, lessons, and memories she leaves behind will continue to be shared for years to come.

STEVEN EARL BRIGHT SR.

EASLEY — Steven Earl Bright Sr., 78, loving husband of 57 years to the late Jenny Bright, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, at his home.

Born on Dec. 16, 1947, in Greenville, Steve was the son of the late Homer Joseph Bright and Vera Duncan Bright. He grew up in the Poe Mill community of Greenville County and graduated from Parker High School in 1966 with a “PhD,” as he proudly called it.

Steve was a dedicated member of Sam Poe Masonic Lodge, where he served as secretary and past master. He was also a faithful and active member of Georges Creek Baptist Church, where he served as a former deacon. He lovingly gave the JOY Club its name, which stood for “Just Older Youth.”

Steve served on the Fire and Safety Brigade at Fiber Industries. He enjoyed good food and fellowship, especially time spent with the Cousin Crew, affectionately known as “The Gang,” and the “Fiber Rockers Team.” He enjoyed fishing along the Chattooga River, taking drives and going on adventures and trips with Jenny and his family. Above all, he treasured family days spent together at home. He also held a special appreciation for the brick memorial at Textile Heritage Park.

Survivors include his two sons, Steve Bright Jr. (Lara) of Anderson and Mark Bright (Kristy) of Easley; grandchildren, Eddie Bright (Tina) of Easley, Will Bright of Liberty, Josh Bright (Courtney) of Easley, Anna-Marie Bright of Lyman, Luke Bright (Joye) of Oxford, Conn., Savannah Luster (Luke) of Jonesboro, Ark., Tiffany Williams of South Korea, Tamika Williams of San Diego, Calif., Benjamin Bright of Colorado and Jacqueline Bright of Colorado; great-grandchildren, Elise, Elliott, Elizabeth, Landon, Madison, Karsyn, Joe, Kenzie, Piper, Liam, Henry and August; brother, Stan Bright (Jan) of Easley; and many nieces, nephew, cousins and extended family.

In addition to his wife and parents, Steve was predeceased by a son, William Bright.

The family held a memorial service on Nov. 7 in the sanctuary of Georges Creek Baptist Church in Easley.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Steve’s honor may be made to the American Kidney Fund by visiting give.kidneyfund.org or by mailing 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Bright family.

REV. DR. JOE DARSEY DURHAM

PICKENS — Rev. Dr. Joe Darsey Durham went to be his Lord and Savior on Oct. 29, 2026.

Rev. Durham was born on June 29, 1941, in Pickens, to the late Ezra Wyatt and Mary Darsey Durham. Rev. Durham was the pastor of Mount Bethel United Methodist and Porter’s Chapel United Methodist Church. He received joy by sharing his special sense of humor. Rev. Durham had a passion to share Jesus with everyone he came in contact with. He enjoyed doing mission work in the U.S. and foreign countries and was the president of Anderson Volunteers in Mission for the United Methodist Church for 10 years. Rev. Durham graduated from Pickens High School, Western Carolina, William and Mary and Nova University. He lived his life to preach the gospel, love God, love his family and serve those in need. Rev. Durham also enjoyed woodworking, reading and working in his garden. Rev. Joe heard the words “Well Done My Good and Faithful Servant” when he finally met Jesus.

Rev. Durham is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Rev. Brenda Ward Durham; three children, Julia McManus (Phil), Kathryn Burriss and Doug Knight (Tammy); three grandchildren, Kenan Geren, Kaleb Burriss and Phoebe Burriss; and one brother, David Durham (Jackie).

In addition to his parents, Rev. Durham was preceded in death by his brother Jim Durham (Judy).

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, 126 Mt. Bethel Church Road, Sunset, SC 29685; Porter’s Chapel United Methodist, 151 E. Preston McDaniel Road, Pickens, SC 29671; or South Carolina Annual Conference, 4908 Colonial Drive, Columbia SC 29203.

A memorial service was held on Nov. 10 at Grace United Methodist Church.

ROBERT E. CONNER

EASLEY — Robert E. Conner, 77, loving husband of 50 plus years to Janice Gilstrap Conner, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, at his home.

Born on May 25, 1949, in McDowell County, Robert was the son of the late Robert Lee Conner and Ruby Condrey Conner. He was a perfectionist who took pride in doing things the right way and always held himself to a high standard. An honest man, Robert was someone whose word could always be trusted. He was a hard worker who remained dedicated to his work for as long as he was able. Outside of work, he enjoyed time with family, watching NASCAR and traveling.

Survivors include his wife, Janice Gilstrap Conner of the home; son, William “Lee” Teutsch of Berea; grandchildren, Cody Teutsch and Holland Conner, both of Easley; sister, JoAnne Finley of Marion, N.C.; brother, Donald Conner of Dacusville; and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by his sons, Chance Conner and Kevin Teutsch; and sister, Carolyn Leakey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Robert’s honor may be made to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital of Greenville by calling (864) 393-6916, mailing Shriners Children’s Greenville, Office of Philanthropy, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605, or by visiting shrinerschildrens.org.

A funeral service was held on Nov. 10 in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home. Burial followed at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Conner family.

JOHN THOMAS HARRIS

LIBERTY — It is with sorrow that we announce the passing of John Thomas Harris, affectionately known as Thomas, who left us on Nov. 5, 2026, at the age of 87.

Born on July 20, 1939, in Pendleton, he was a loving son of the late Walter and Mary Boggs Harris. Thomas was the widower of his beloved wife of more than 56 years, Donna Smith Harris. He lived a life filled with love, laughter and a deep appreciation for nature. He served in the U.S. Navy and worked as a security guard at BASF for many years before retirement.

Thomas devoted many years of his life as a remarkable family man. He was the proud father of Shannon Wheeler (Kirk), Allison Whitmire (Robbie), Michelle Cuttill (Brad) and Richard Harris (Lissa). He is also survived by his beloved sister, Margaret Wooten. He also leaves behind 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Family game nights were a cherished tradition for Thomas, where his competitive spirit shone through while creating lasting memories with his children and grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters; two brothers; and three grandchildren, Creed, Canaan and Constantine.

A true lover of the outdoors, Thomas found joy in gardening, nurturing both vegetables and vibrant flowers, and he had a special passion for exotic birds, raising macaws and parrots. Summers spent at Edisto Beach were a family highlight, as he cherished every moment of fun and laughter by the shore.

The family will honor Thomas’ life at a private graveside service at Abbott Cemetery in Liberty, where he will be laid to rest beside the love of his life.

You may share memories and offer condolences to the family by visiting libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

DOROTHY ‘DOT’ WEBER

LIBERTY — It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Dorothy “Dot” Jean Weber, a beloved mother, grandmother, sister and treasured friend.

Dorothy entered into eternal rest on Nov. 5, 2026, in Liberty, at the age of 70.

Born on Oct. 23, 1956, in Pickens, Dorothy was a vibrant soul whose warmth and kindness touched the lives of many.

Dorothy was raised in a close-knit family and cherished her roles as a loving daughter to Helen Chastain Turner and the late J.B. Turner and a devoted sister to Vickie Turner, Judy Howard, Inez Turner, Jerry Turner and Ed Turner.

Her nurturing spirit shone brightly in her role as a mother to her beloved daughter, Crystal Davis (Scott), and grandmother to her cherished grandchildren, Joey Harris, Ethan Harris (Mackenzie), Mason Davis, stepgranddaughter, Hannah Guerrero (Ezequiel), and great-granddaughter, Kenna.

She also leaves behind a multitude of friends and family. Dot’s steadfast love for her family and friends, and her fierce loyalty created a bond that will forever remain in their hearts.

In addition to her father, Dot was preceded in death by her brother, Bill Turner, and granddaughter, Stephanie Nicole Harris.

For more than 30 years, she dedicated her working life to the textile industry as a weaver at Alice Manufacturing. Her craftsmanship and work ethic were a testament to her unwavering commitment to her profession and her community.

She was a gentle soul, known for her joyful laughter and compassionate heart. She found beauty in the simple moments of life, from sharing stories with loved ones, bowling a game with friends, or cruising Mexico and the Bahamas. Her legacy is one of warmth, creativity and the unwavering love she shared with those around her.

A celebration of Dot’s amazing life was held on Nov. 9 in the Liberty Mortuary chapel. She was laid to rest at Liberty Memorial Gardens.

Dorothy Jean Weber’s spirit will continue to shine brightly in the hearts of all who knew her. May she rest in peace, surrounded by the love she so generously gave.

The family will be at the home.

To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family, please visit libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

RAY CEPHAS PEACE JR.

EASLEY — Ray Cephas Peace Jr., 76, loving husband of 36 years to Judy A. Peace, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, at Greenville Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on Nov. 5, 1950, in Landrum, Ray was the son of Juanita Lockhart Coates and the late Ray Cephus Peace, Sr. He was a United States Air Force veteran and a family man who loved spending time with those closest to him. He enjoyed watching game shows, collecting Clemson baseball cards, tending to his worm farm and going camping. These simple pleasures brought him much enjoyment throughout his life.

In addition to his wife and mother, Ray is survived by his children, Jeremy Peace (Jennifer) of Spartanburg, Rachel Farrior (Mike) of Fayetteville, N.C., Larry Allison (Stacey) of Pickens, Terry Allison (Angee) of Easley and Nancy Aiken (Brian) of Easley; grandchildren, Faith Aiken, Audrey Smith, Ashley Jenkins, David Aiken, Jayde Adams (Justin), Hope Alexander (Josh), Madison Rogers (Luke), Azure Mars (Dalton), Daniel Aiken, Lyric Allison (Noah) and Brooke Farrior; great-grandchildren, Noah, Nathan, Natalie, Sarah, Sadie Grace, Luke, Ben, Zipporah, Sarah, Josiah, Jeddiah, Judah, Liam, Mason, Emersyn and Kolton; and sisters, Nancy Bridgeman (Harrison) of Boiling Springs and Cynthia Peace of Greenville.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Peace family.

HAZEL BRYANT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hazel Lucille Bryant, 95, was welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus on Oct. 17, 2026

Hazel was born on Aug. 12, 1931, to Edward and Pauline Hamlin. She grew up in Easley and attended Liberty High School.

In 1950, Hazel married Austin Bryant, and together they made their home in Flat Rock, where they raised their family. They shared 61 years of marriage before Austin passed away in 2012.

Hazel was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She was the proud mother of the late Steve Bryant, Sherrie Walker and the late Kim Pierce. Six years ago, Hazel moved to Knoxville to be closer to Kim. She cared for her daughter faithfully and lovingly until Kim’s passing, showing the strength and devotion to family that defined so much of Hazel’s life.

Hazel worked at Sangamo Electric Company, American Enka and Anchor Swan Corporation before joining Champion, where she worked for many years before retiring.

Her faith was very important to her. She loved going to church and was involved in the Circle Club. She also loved working in her garden, canning, visiting the Jockey Lot and cheering on the Clemson Tigers.

Hazel had a personality that was truly her own. She was strong-willed, stubborn, spicy and never afraid to tell you exactly what she thought. You always knew where you stood with Hazel. Her family loved her for her honesty, her strength and the little bit of fire she carried with her everywhere she went.

Above all, Hazel was deeply devoted to her family. She was someone they could count on, and she showed her love through the way she cared for those closest to her. Her strength, determination and unforgettable personality left a lasting impression on everyone who knew and loved her. Hazel is survived by her daughter, Sherrie Walker; grandchildren: Chris Walker, Adam Walker, Andrea Thomas, James Pierce, Michaela Pierce, Michael Pierce and Ivana Pierce; nine great-grandchildren; and three surviving siblings, Phyllis, Gloria and Mickie.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Bryant were conducted Oct. 23 in the Liberty Mortuary chapel.

Hazel lived a long life filled with faith, family, hard work, laughter, determination and plenty of personality. She will be greatly missed, but the stories, lessons and memories she leaves behind will continue to be shared for years to come.

LATÓYA ‘TORI’ BOLDEN WIGGINS

PICKENS — Latóya Bolden Wiggins “Tori”, 46, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, at Greenville Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on Aug. 11, 1980, in Easley, Tori was the daughter of Donna B. Mansell. She attended the South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind in Spartanburg, where she participated in track, played volleyball, and was a cheerleader. Tori had a wonderful sense of humor and loved making others laugh. She was very active in the deaf community and took great pride in being involved. Above all, she was a devoted mother who loved her children and family dearly.

In addition to her mother, Tori is survived by her children, David Bolden and Zakaraya L. Bolden, both of Pickens; siblings, Temmessia Cousar (Jarmell) and Jarrell Jamison (Ashley), both of Easley; aunts, Patricia Goodine of Easley, Maryland Calhoun of Easley and Leslie Daniel of Pickens; grandmother, Francis Goodine of Easley; great-uncle, Clarence Benson of Columbus, Ga.; great-aunts, Mary King of Pickens and Johnnie Mae Scott of Greenville; nieces and nephews, Jasharia Williams (Amius), Jaiden Thurmond, Jayla Thurmond, Khloe Jamison, Aubree Jamison, Kamerick Jamison and Amiyah Jamison, all of Easley, and Addison Martin of Pickens; and many loving cousins.

Mrs. Wiggins was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Pauline Plant, Harold Plant and Wallace J. Bolden, and her paternal grandfather, Jesse Goodine.

A visitation will be held on Nov. 14, from 12:30 p.m. until 1 p.m. in the sanctuary of Landmark Baptist Church in Easley with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m.

Flowers will be accepted.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Wiggins family.

ANSEL E. MILLER

CLEMSON — Ansel was born on June 14, 1940 to Keim Eldon and Ruby Byars Miller in New Orleans, La. where his dad, a WWI veteran, was a plant quarantine inspector with the U. S. Department of Agriculture.

A graduate of John McDonough High School in New Orleans, Ansel obtained a Bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University; a Master’s degree from Clemson University and a PhD from the University of Georgia. Discharged from the Army as a 1st Lieutenant, he served between 1964 to 1968.

Ansel and his wife, Sharon, moved to Clemson in 1973 for a teaching/research position in the Forestry Department at Clemson University. Retiring in 2000, although he enjoyed his research, his students were always his top priority. His greatest career honor was being the first recipient of, and namesake for, the Dr. Ansel E. Miller Excellence in Teaching Award.

He and Sharon enjoyed travel in the U.S., Canada, Europe, East Africa, and the Galapagos Islands, but the two most special trips were a cruise from Miami to San Francisco via the Panama Canal and bus tour of the Holy Land where he walked where Jesus walked. He served in many capacities over his 50 plus years as an active member of Mount Zion United Methodist Church in Central. In addition to travel, Ansel enjoyed woodworking, clock collecting/repair, beekeeping, rockhounding and working on his sailboat.

He was predeceased by his parents, only sibling William (Bill) E. Miller; nephew Eric Miller and Shanita John (wife of his nephew, Gregory).

He is survived by his wife of 57 years; sister-in-law Jocelyn Muggli; nieces Karla and Lisa Miller; nephews Roark Miller, Christopher and Gregory Muggli-Miller; several great nieces/nephews and special cousins. Ansel also had a special relationship with his wife’s siblings, David Brown, Teresa Silvers and Barbara Pruitt and their families.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Clemson Community Care, 105 Anderson Hwy., Clemson, SC 29631.

Sharon will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nov. 12, at Duckett- Robinson Funeral Home, 108 Cross Creek Road, Central.

A reception will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, prior to the service in the Fellowship Hall at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 310 Church Street, Central.

The celebration to honor Ansel’s life will be held at 3 p.m., Nov. 13, at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. It will be live streamed via mtzioncentral.org/home/.

Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.