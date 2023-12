LINDA BRACKEN EVATT

EASLEY — Linda Bracken Evatt, wife of the late Carl Thomas Major “Tommy” Evatt, passed away Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023.

She was the daughter of the late T. Cecil and Dorothy Hunter Bracken.

Linda was born in Monroe, Ill., on July 24, 1944. She was a graduate of Easley High School, Class of 1962. She was a

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login