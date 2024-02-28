Courier Obituaries 2-28-24

EMILY ‘KATE’ TURNER

SENECA — Emily “Kate” Turner, 29, of Seneca, passed away Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.

Born in Easley, she was a daughter of Donny Allan and Tonya Michelle Trammell Turner.

Kate was very creative and artistic and loved to express that through her drawings.

She also loved children, especially her nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Kate is survived by her sisters, Christy Thompson (Paul) of Pickens, Nichole Moore of Six Mile, Trish Turner of Seneca and Allison Turner of Pickens; grandparents, Ronald Trammel of Georgia, Mary and Dale Watkins of Liberty and Pat Turner of Six Mile; her nieces and nephews, Tyler, Brantley, Haley, Jaxson and Kylie; her aunts and uncles, Cindy Bowman, Donna and Jerry Worley, Joseph and Heather Watkins, Matt and Courtney Watkins, Red and Dawn Watkins, Patrick Turner, David Turner, RJ Trammell and Vince Snyder; her cousins, Sabrina Howard, Braylon Patterson, Austin Moore; and numerous more loving cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Donnie Turner; and uncles, Joseph Bowman and Steve Watkins.

Kate loved everyone so much that she gave the gift of life through organ donation.

A celebration of Kate’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Ruhamah Baptist Church in Liberty.

Visit robinsonfuneralhomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.

BARBARA JORDAN

LIBERTY — We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Barbara Ann Jordan, a beloved daughter, mother, sister grandmother and friend.

Barbara was born on Jan. 7, 1945, to the late Hoyt Lee and Florence Tucker Jordan in Laurens. She passed away peacefully on Feb. 17, 2024, at her home in Liberty.

Barbara was a wonderful soul who found joy in painting, photography, and creating beautiful works of art. She had a special fondness for animals and cherished every moment spent with her family. Known for her take-charge personality, Barbara’s vibrant spirit and love for collecting money from various places always brought a smile to her and those around her.

Barbara is survived by her loving daughter, Susie Atkinson (Sammy); her sons, James Price (Tony) and Tony Price (Rita); a daughter-in-law, Kathy Price; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Chris Price; a sister, Betty Dotson; and four brothers, Harold, James, Edward and Denvial Jordan.

A private graveside service will be held at Greenville Memorial Gardens.

Barbara’s kind heart, passion for art and unwavering love for her family will forever be remembered. May she rest in peace, knowing she will always be cherished and remembered by those whose lives she touched.

You can share a memory or send condolences to the family by visiting libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

PHYLLIS M. JONES

EASLEY — Phyllis M. Jones, 77, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, surrounded by her family and friends.

Born in Commerce, Ga., she was a daughter of the late Roy E. and Edna Owens McClure.

Phyllis loved gardening. She found immense joy in growing different types of flowers. Some of her favorite flowers were Sunflowers, Purple irises, magnolias. Phyllis also enjoyed trying new food at local restaurants, and attending yard sales.

Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Jones of Easley; her sister, Virginia Bible; her nephews, Scott Childress and Greg and Gary Jones; her two fur-babies, Benji and Lady Bug; her in-laws David and Roxanne Jones; and numerous loving friends.

In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her son, Jason Jones; her brother, Roy Edward Jr.; and her sisters, Barbara and Vivian.

The family wanted to thank the staff on the third floor of the ICU at St. Francis – Downtown, as well as the fifth-floor oncology department for their compassion and care during this difficult time.

A funeral service was held Feb. 23 at the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home – Downtown, Easley.

The family is at the home of her sister, Virginia.

Please visit robinsonfuneralhomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory – Downtown, Easley.

THOMAS R. ‘TOMMY’ HINKLE

SUNSET — Thomas R. “Tommy” Hinkle, 66, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at Cottingham Hospice House in Seneca.

Born July 23, 1957, in Spartanburg County, Tommy was the son of the late Thomas D. Hinkle “Buck” and Christine Hinkle. Mr. Hinkle was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Pickens and enjoyed singing in the choir.

Survivors include two sisters, Mary Hinkle Harden and Martha Hinkle; and a brother, David Hinkle.

Mr. Hinkle was predeceased by his parents.

Visitation was held on Feb. 24 in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home in Pickens, with the memorial service following.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Tommy’s honor may be made to Cottingham Hospice House, 390 Keowee School Road, Seneca, SC 29672, or to the Pickens County Animal Shelter, 193 County Farm Road, Pickens.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Hinkle family.

PHILLIP A. REEVES

PICKENS — Phillip A. Reeves, 91, loving husband of the late Daisy Lou Reeves, passed away on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at Richard A. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home in Anderson.

Born March 23, 1932, in Pickens County, Phillip was the son of the late Riley and Mamie Smith Reeves of Easley. Mr. Reeves retired from Greenwood Mills in Liberty. He was a member of Fairview Baptist Church and was a U.S. Navy veteran.

Survivors include a daughter, Denise Raines of Pickens; a son, Phillip Reeves (Dee) of Easley; seven grandchildren, Freddy Raines (Sarah), Maria Kelley (Josh), Malikai Davis, Gregg Reeves, Chelsey Reeves, Matthew Reeves and Rebecca Reeves; and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Reeves was predeceased by a son, Barry Reeves, and 11 brothers and sisters.

A graveside service was held at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Feb. 27.

Flowers will be accepted.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Reeves family.

MARTHA AIKEN

EASLEY — Martha O’Donald Aiken, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, peacefully passed away on Feb. 20, 2024, in her hometown of Easley.

She was born on July 1, 1937, a daughter of the late Joseph Ira and Allie Mae Patton O’Donald.

Throughout her career, Martha weaved her spirit into the fabric of Alice Manufacturing, retiring in 1999 after years of devoted service. Beyond her work, Martha found happiness in exploring the world through travel. She also found comfort in the daily rituals of watching soap operas and completing crossword puzzles, simple pleasures that brought her solace and joy. She loved to spend time fishing as well as camping.

She leaves behind a legacy of love and memories that will forever be cherished by her loved ones.

She will be deeply missed by her children, Debbie Thompson of Easley, Terry Aiken (Carol) of Harvest, Ala., and Nathan Aiken (Darlene) of Pickens. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Kerensa Aiken of Easley and Daniel Aiken of Harvest, Ala.; additional grandchildren, Megan Byars (Josh) of Easley and Tron Henderson of Pickens; a sister, Annette McGathy of Easley; three great-grandchildren, Rebecca, Joeseph and Leah Aiken; and an additional great-grandchild, Paxton Murray.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Henry Aiken; a son-in-law, Ty Thompson; four sisters, Beulah Crumpton, Eula Hall, Annie Cox and Ida Garrison; and three brothers, William, Roger and John O’Donald.

In honor of Martha’s life, funeral services were conducted Feb. 24 at the Liberty Mortuary chapel. Following the service, she was laid to rest beside her husband at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Easley.

To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family, please visit libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

KEITH ‘BROTHERMAN’ HARRISON

CATEECHEE — Keith “Brotherman” Harrison, 56, loving husband of 11 years to Carla Sims Harrison, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at his home surrounded by his family.

Born April 27, 1967, in Pickens County, Keith was the son of Delores Mann Harrison and the late Jerry Randall Harrison. Mr. Harrison was known as the “Sheriff of Cateechee.” He enjoyed motorcycles and fishing for whatever would bite. His favorite quote was “love thy neighbor.” He loved his church, Carolina Community Church, where he did the sound board. He loved his family dearly, especially his grandchildren and his brother.

Survivors include his wife, Carla Sims Harrison of Cateechee; his mother, Delores Mann Harrison of Cateechee; his children, Richard Dale “R.D.” Mauldin (Jake) of Conway, Johnny Ray Smith (Victoria) of Easley, Debbie Harrison Gaillard (Justin) of Norris, Audra Elizabeth Sims (Bradly) of Norris and Abby Elizabeth Sims of Cateechee; grandchildren, Emilee, Aubrie “Amazing Grace,” Karla “Kar-Kar,” Kinsley, Xander “Little Harrison,” Mason, Rayden “Ray-Ray,” Zoey “Snowbird,” Ressey “Ressey Cup” and Harper “Phat Mama”; a brother, Allen Harrison (Leigh); two lifelong best friends, Cat Man and Tony Whitfield; grandmother, Betty Sue Reece; many loving nieces and nephews; and a lot of very special friends.

In addition to his father, Mr. Harrison was predeceased by a sister, Carla Edwards; aunts, Debbie Mann and Theresa Morgan; and uncles, Wayne Harrison Jr., Hevy Mann and Steve Mann.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Keith’s honor may be made to Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Local Chapter by visiting lls.org/chapterfind.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Harrison family