Courier Obituaries 3-6-24

ALTON PRESTON KELLY

CENTRAL — Alton Preston Kelly, 84, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Cottingham Hospice House in Seneca.

Born July 2, 1939, in Pickens County, Alton was the son of the late Marvin Kelly and Lexia Smith Kelly. Mr. Kelly was a member of the Baptist faith. He was a huge Clemson football fan. He enjoyed watching westerns, gardening and fishing for anything that would bite. He loved his family dearly, especially his grandkids.

Survivors include his wife, Evelyn Kelly of Central; his children, Tammie Nagy (Joseph) of Midlothian, Va., Richard Kelly (Teresa) of Westminster, Eddie Kelly (Pam) of South Daytona, Fla., Randall Kelly (Suzie) of Central and Donna Kelly of Central; grandchildren, Adam Roberts, Nicholas Roberts, Shane Roberts, Will Nagy, Shannon Kelly, Justin Kelly, Candice Kelly, Brooke Kelly, Chris Kelly, Courtney Whitworth, Randall Scott Kelly Jr. and Ashlie Riley; and 15 loving and precious great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Kelly was predeceased by 10 brothers and one sister. He was the last of his siblings to pass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Alton’s honor may be made to the American Cancer Society by mailing P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741, by calling 1-800-227-2345, or by visiting cancer.org/donate.html.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Kelly family.

BARBARA ELLA CARLTON

SIX MILE — Barbara Ella Carlton, 79, loving wife to the late Lonnie Carlton, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Six Mile Retirement Center.

Born April 16, 1944, in Pickens County, Barbara was the daughter of the late George Washington Bates and Junia Benjamin Bates. Mrs. Carlton was a member of the Church of God faith and a strong prayer warrior. She worked a career in nursing, treating all of her patients like her own mother and father. Barbara would always let you know where you stood and if you were doing something wrong. She loved her family dearly, especially her three sons.

Survivors include her children, James “Eddie” Howe, Marie Tucker, Terri C. Symons and Joanne Carlton; many loving and special grandchildren; a brother, Kenneth Bates; and a special niece, Sherry Haney.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Carlton was predeceased by two

