Courier Obituaries 4-12-23

AUSTIN MAULDIN

SIX MILE — James Austin Mauldin Jr., 59, died on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at AnMed Medical Center.

Austin was born in Pickens County on Sept. 9, 1963, to Brenda Albertson Mauldin and the late James Austin Mauldin Sr.

In addition to his mother, surviving with many cherished memories of Austin are his wife, Clarissa; children, Zack Mauldin (Jennifer), Cassie Sprott (Eric), Vivian Ebenhack (Ross), Meredith Ebenhack (Dan) and Johnathan Ebenhack (Kalyn); grandchildren, Saxon, Lily, Jacob, Max and Noah; sister, Beth Mauldin (Mollie); a lifelong best friend and tag team partner, Rocky Nimmons (Marty); and numerous other beloved family members.

A graduate of Daniel High School and Tri-County Technical College, Austin was preceded in death by his father, Jim Mauldin, and an infant brother, Ross Callaham Mauldin.

Although he sometimes appeared gruff, Austin will be remembered for his humor, his smile and his kindhearted nature. He loved to share inside jokes and nicknames with his loved ones, and anyone who knew him well has fond memories of laughs shared over the years.

Austin was passionate about many hobbies throughout the years — from fishing, watching nature, searching for arrowheads and cheering on his beloved Clemson Tigers to riding his motorcycle and collecting comic books — but was happiest when sharing those activities with the ones he loved. Some of his fondest childhood memories were fishing trips shared with his grandparents and other family members, and he beamed when he was able to cast a line with his own grandchildren. He was also proud to have spent several years as a professional wrestler, cracking skulls in the squared circle as “Mountain Man” Mauldin. He spent many Saturdays at the “Six Mile Athletic Club,” watching Clemson and South Carolina football games with some of his dearest friends, including Rocky, Bru and Rick Nimmons, Will Nichols, Bill Fowler and Howard Shanley.

His most enduring hobby was collecting comic books. He and Rocky began their collections alongside one another in elementary school, and he has never stopped trying to fill in the gaps with issues from his favorite titles in the 50-plus years since then. He got tremendous joy from going to sales and comic conventions with Rocky and their sons in recent years.

Austin worked in a variety of jobs over his life, making many friends along the way at workplaces including Imperial Die Casting in Liberty, Engelhard/BASF in Seneca and, most recently, the South Carolina Department of Transportation in Pickens County.

The family will receive friends from 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Kings Grove Baptist Church in Central, located at 1335 Old Seneca Road. A private memorial service for family will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Austin’s name to the charity of your choice.

DAVID A. GREENO

PICKENS — David A. Greeno, 46, passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023, at Union Medical Center.

David was born on Nov. 22, 1976, the son of David Andrew Greeno and Karen Elizabeth Wagner Greeno.

In addition to his parents, David is survived by his daughter, Kayleigh Greeno of Pickens; his son, Daniel Gilbert of Pickens; his bonus children, Corey Imundo and Anthony Imundo (Tamara) both of Pickens; his grandchildren, Westyn Keith, Riley Keith, Rogan Gilbert, Asher Imundo and Logan James; his siblings, Karen Silva, Melinda Moore (Johnny), Jolene Bedell and Leslie Greeno (Amanda).

Mountain View Funeral Home in Pickens is serving the Greeno family.

KAITLYN A. MACK

CENTRAL — Kaitlyn A. Mack, 21, passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Born on Oct. 29, 2001, in Pickens County, South Carolina, Kaitlyn was the daughter of Caleb Mack and the late Ashley G. Mack.

Survivors include her father, Caleb Mack (Catrina); her grandmothers, Pam Durham and Eleanor Garrett; her great-grandmother, Geraldine Durham; and her aunt, Allison Ferrainolo.

Kaitlyn was predeceased by her mother, Ashley Mack; her grandfather, Benny Durham; and her great-grandparents, Curtis Arthur and Doris Arthur.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Kaitlyn’s honor may be made to MARYS House, P.O. Box 132, Pickens, SC 29671.

Mountain View Funeral Home in Pickens is serving the Mack family.

JUDY CLAYTON

LIBERTY — Judy Mae Clayton, 71, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Rainey Hospice House.

Born in Anderson, she was a daughter of the late Clyde and Mildred Pinion Burkett.

She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

Surviving is her husband of 43 years, Charles L. Clayton of the home; two sons, Jonathan Clayton (Kelly) of Anderson and Brad Clayton of Greenville; a brother, Eddie Burkett (Crystal) of Williamston.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to Calvary Home for Children, 110 Calvary Home Circle, Anderson, SC 29621 or by visiting their website at calvaryhome.org.

Graveside services to honor Mrs. Clayton’s life was held on April 6, at the Memory Gardens Mausoleum. No formal visitation is planned.

To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family please visit libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

CHRIS PETRY

LIBERTY — Christopher Roger Petry, 40, died on Monday, April 3, 2023, at Prisma Health-Baptist Easley.

Born in Charleston, W. Va., he was a son of Roger E. and Jeana Reynolds Petry.

He graduated from Kings Point Academy in Greenville. He enjoyed hosting his own YouTube Channel, Gold and Blue Dude, where he loved to talk sports.

Surviving in addition to his parents of West Union are his fiance, Amanda Harrison and her children, Trey and Adrianna of the home; a son, Cutler Petry of the home; a daughter, Chloie Petry of the home; two brothers, Will Petry of West Union and Ben Petry (Katy) of Charleston, W. Va.

He was preceded in death by a son, Bryson Petry.

Funeral services to honor Chris’s life was held on April 6, in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Burial will be at Rice’s Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family please visit libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

DENISE R. WOODS

SIX MILE — Denise R Woods, 65, wife of the late Wayne Alan “Smiley” Woods passed away on Tuesday April 4, 2023, at her home.

Denise was the daughter of the late Mereldine Jane Reid and Harold Sander Reid.

Denise enjoyed being a mama and grandmother. She loved playing with her grandchildren and grand-dog, Boomer Woods.

Survivors include two sons, Jason Wayne Woods (April) of Six Mile and Justin Shane Woods of Six Mile; two sisters, Debbie Bortner of Charlottesville, Va. and Donna Reid of Easley; two brothers, Dwayne Reid of Six Mile, and Dan Reid of Greer; four grandchildren, Hannah Woods, Blake O’Banion, Jaydon Woods and Cale Connelly.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Woods was predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Chasity Anthony; and her brother, Doug Reid.

Graveside services to honor Denise was held on April 7, at Price Cemetery in Clayton, Ga.

Flowers will be accepted.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Woods family.

EDITH COLLINS

LIBERTY — Minnie Edith Smith Collins, 73, of Southland Circle, died on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Chandler Creek Post Acute Care.

Born in Westminster, she was the wife to Douglas M. Collins and a daughter of the late J. E. and Zinnie Mae Haynes Smith. She was retired from Singer in Anderson and loved country music and dancing, especially clogging. She was a member of Eastside Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Lane Rholetter(Stacy), of Piedmont and Bradley Rholetter(Melinda), of Slabtown; a brother, James Earl Smith of Hiawassee, Ga.; and five grandchildren, Kaitlynn Rholetter, Sara Winchester, John Rholetter, Josh Rholetter and Jacob Rholetter.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Barry Lance Rholetter; and several brothers and sisters.

No public services are planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family request for donations to be made to the Pickens County Humane Society, 500 Five Forks Road, Liberty, SC 29657.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting libertymortuary.com Liberty Mortuary and Cremation Services are handling arrangements.

TERESA JENKINS

CENTRAL — Teresa Gail Jenkins, 53, died on Monday, April 3, 2023, at Anmed Health Anderson.

Born in Waynesville, N.C., she was a daughter of Earl Shelton and the late Glenda Gail Shelton. She worked at the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Clemson.

She loved painting, crochet and thrift shopping.

Surviving in addition to her father is her husband, Ronnie Jenkins; a son, Vinson Jenkins of Pickens; a daughter, Ashley Jenkins of Central; four grandchildren, Addison Watts, Allianna Watts, Carter Jenkins and Abbigail Watts; a brother, Mark Shelton of Central; two sisters, Amy Jenkins of Central and Sandy Coleman of Liberty.

Funeral services to honor the life of Mrs. Jenkins will be at 2 p.m., on Thursday, April 13, in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. Burial will be at Liberty Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m., prior to the service at the mortuary.

To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family please visit libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

CHESTER LEE JOHNSON

PICKENS — Chester Lee Johnson, 80, husband of the late Carolyn Owens Johnson, passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at his residence.

A native of Pickens County, Chester was born on July 6, 1942, to the late Norton and Katie Stephens Johnson. Mr. Johnson was a United States Marine Corps Veteran. Chester was a song writer and drove the tour bus for Garth Brooks and The Doobie Brothers. He also played on the road with the Florida Boys and the Statesmen Quartet.

Survivors include his children, Penny Crenshaw (Johnny) of Pickens, Robert Johnson (Cheryl) of Pickens, Micah Johnson (Tara) Of Easley, Chad Reeves of Pickens and Corey Reeves (Brittany) of Dacusville; 12 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Mr. Johnson was predeceased by his wife, Carolyn and his parents.

Flowers will be accepted.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 15, in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Visitation will take place prior to the service from 10 until 11 a.m.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Johnson family.

CARSON SMITH

CLEMSON — Carson Ray Smith, 77, died on Friday, April 7, 2023, at Clemson Heritage Senior Living.

Born in Kinston, N.C., he was the widower of Nina Roberson Smith and a son of the late Fernie Carson and Marie Owens Smith.

He owned and operated his own body shop for many years and was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are two sons, Michael Smith of Greenville and Tom Willis of Liberty; a daughter, Michelle Cantu of Kinston, N.C.; one aunt, Betty Smith of Kinston, N.C.; two sisters-in-law, Judy Dierkes of Six Mile and Beverly Roberson of Clemson.

He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, May 5, at West View Cemetery in Kinston, N.C. No formal visitation is planned.

To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family please visit libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.