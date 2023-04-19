Courier Obituaries 4-19-23

Alex Mackey

ANDERSON — Alexander Thomas Mackey, 31, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

Born Feb. 4, 1992, Alex was a carefree, loving person who was an instant friend to everyone. He loved woodworking, grilling and being around family. Alex was always the life of the party. He would never leave anyone out and would make sure everyone was taken care of. He will be missed by so many.

He is survived by his parents, Robert and Jill Talbert Mackey of Anderson; the love of his life, Hannah Certain of Anderson; siblings, Heather (Brandon) of Simpsonville; Andrew (Jennifer) of Anderson, and Jessica (Bru) of Central; nieces, Emma and Olivia; grandmother, Elise Talbert of Anderson; and many loved family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Thomas and Uta Mackey; maternal grandfather, Herschel Talbert; and uncle, Steve Mackey.

The family is at the home of Rob and Jill, 1220 N. Boulevard, Anderson, SC 29621.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The Standard Cremation and Funeral Center is serving the Mackey family, and a message of condolence may be sent by visiting standardfuneralcenter.com.

AUSTIN MAULDIN

SIX MILE — James Austin Mauldin Jr., 59, died on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at AnMed Medical Center.

Austin was born in Pickens County on Sept. 9, 1963, to Brenda Albertson Mauldin and the late James Austin Mauldin Sr.

In addition to his mother, surviving with many cherished memories of Austin are his wife, Clarissa; children, Zack Mauldin (Jennifer), Cassie Sprott (Eric), Vivian Ebenhack (Ross), Meredith Ebenhack (Dan) and Johnathan Ebenhack (Kalyn); grandchildren, Saxon, Lily, Jacob, Max, Noah and Devan; sister, Beth Mauldin (Mollie); a lifelong best friend and tag team partner, Rocky Nimmons (Marty); and numerous other beloved family members.

A graduate of Daniel High School and Tri-County Technical College, Austin was preceded in death by his father, Jim Mauldin, and an infant brother, Ross Callaham Mauldin.

Although he sometimes appeared gruff, Austin will be remembered for his humor, his smile and his kindhearted nature. He loved to share inside jokes and nicknames with his loved ones, and anyone who knew him well has fond memories of laughs shared over the years.

Austin was passionate about many hobbies throughout the years — from fishing, watching nature, searching for arrowheads and cheering on his beloved Clemson Tigers to riding his motorcycle and collecting comic books — but was happiest when sharing those activities with the ones he loved. Some of his fondest childhood memories were fishing trips shared with his grandparents and other family members, and he beamed when he was able to cast a line with his own grandchildren. He was also proud to have spent several years as a professional wrestler, cracking skulls in the squared circle as “Mountain Man” Mauldin. He spent many Saturdays at the “Six Mile Athletic Club,” watching Clemson and South Carolina football games with some of his dearest friends, including Rocky, Bru and Rick Nimmons, Will Nichols, Bill Fowler and Howard Shanley.

His most enduring hobby was collecting comic books. He and Rocky began their collections alongside one another in elementary school, and he has never stopped trying to fill in the gaps with issues from his favorite titles in the 50-plus years since then. He got tremendous joy from going to sales and comic conventions with Rocky and their sons in recent years.

Austin worked in a variety of jobs over his life, making many friends along the way at workplaces including Imperial Die Casting in Liberty, Engelhard/BASF in Seneca and, most recently, the South Carolina Department of Transportation in Pickens County.

The family received friends Thursday, April 13, at Kings Grove Baptist Church in Central. A private memorial service was held.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Austin’s name to the charity of your choice.

SARAH JANE ‘SALLY’ DAVIDSON

PICKENS — Sarah Jane “Sally” Davidson, 87, loving wife of 67 years to the late Bruce Davidson, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023, at her home.

A native of Logan County, W. Va., Sally was born June 29, 1935, daughter of the late Alton Boyd Gore and Mary Jane Cassell Gore. Mrs. Davidson was a member of Red Hill Baptist Church in Pickens. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Keith Davidson (Delores) of Pickens, Tammy Crocker (Jim) of Dothan, Ala., and Tricia Still (Anthony) of Pickens; grandchildren, Chad, Brian, Todd, Shellie, Heather Gail and Anslie; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Cameron, Spencer, Presslie, Savannah, Wells, Bricks and Burns; a great-great-grandchild, Emery; and a sister, Ova Mae Townsend of Florida.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Davidson was predeceased by three sisters and two brothers.

Graveside services were held on Thursday, April 13, in the Red Hill Baptist Church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Sally’s honor may be made to Red Hill Baptist Church, 558 Red Hill Road, Pickens, SC 29671.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Davidson family.

ROGER ‘JAKE’ H. EVANS JR.

PICKENS — Roger “Jake” Harold Evans Jr., 54, of Pickens, died Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at his residence.

Born in Miami, Fla., he was the husband of Cathryn Odom Evans and a son of the late Roger Harold Evans Sr. and Patricia Jacobson Wertherington. Mr. Evans was disabled, but was a fixture at the Pickens Flea Market, where he sold all types of general merchandise. He was an avid video gamer and loved all kinds of collectibles like Star Wars, Marvel, DC, etc. He also enjoyed being outdoors, camping and fishing.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Jesse Evans of Marietta and Josh Allen of Oklahoma; two stepsons, Chris Dickerson (April) of Anderson and Curt Dickerson (Mary) of Pickens; three sisters, Melissa Allen of Midwest City, Okla., Roe Schwalb of Harrisburg, Pa., and Toni Andrews of Solon, Maine; a brother, Michael Easter of Pompano Beach, Fla.; five grandchildren, Aariyana Dickerson, Hayden Jones, Riley Jones, Kaylianna Granner and Kaisen Allen; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Dianna Schutt Evans; and a brother, Jimmy Reynolds.

A memorial service was held Tuesday, April 11, at Easley Church of God.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary and Cremation Services are handling arrangements.

AUDREY W. RAY

EASLEY — Mrs. Audrey W. Ray, 90, loving wife of the late Douglas Lewis Ray, passed away Friday, April 14, 2023 at her residence.

Mrs. Ray was born on May 6, 1932, in Sheffield, England, to the late Frank and Louisa Blackbourne Wilkinson. She spent her life devoted to her family as a homemaker, and in her free time she enjoyed reading and gardening, especially growing flowers and plants. Mrs. Ray loved all animals, but was especially fond of cats, and she was always known for supporting our local humane societies. She was a member of Gideon Baptist Church, where she loved her church dearly and was an avid prayer warrior.

Mrs. Ray is survived by her daughter, Melinda Peeler (Jack); her two sons, Robert Medlin (Nadina) and Douglas Ray (Deana); 11 grandchildren: Michael Wayne Peeler (Lisa), Diana Michelle Davis (Chris), Kevin Medlin (Courtney), Vanessa Medlin (Raymond), Deborah Medlin, Kristine Medlin (Anthony), Jason Medlin (Brittney), Zachary Fennell (Ashlee), Austin Ray, Shane Ray and Lauren Ray; and 14 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her loving husband and her parents, Mrs. Ray was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Wilkinson, and a sister, Irene Wilkinson.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Friday April 21, in the chapel of Dillard Funeral Home, with interment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens.

The family will receive friends from 1:45-2:45 p.m. on Friday, prior to the service, at Dillard Funeral Home.

The family members are at their respective homes.

MARY D. DILLARD

EASLEY — Mary Durham Dillard, 83, beloved wife of the late Paul Andrew Dillard, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Born in Pickens County, she was a daughter of the late Hermit Isaiah Durham and Ettie Galloway Durham.

Mrs. Dillard was a homemaker and member of Jones Avenue Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing and was a seamstress for her community. She also enjoyed traveling with the widow group at Jones Avenue Baptist Church and gardening.

Surviving are her sons, Robert Chris Dillard (Pam) of Central and David A. Dillard (Jean) of Liberty; grandsons, Nathan Dillard (April), Brian Dillard (Leslie) and Craig Dillard (Lauren); great-grandchildren, Olivia, Haley, Ella, Colt, Marshall and Lincoln Dillard; her faithful caregiver and companion D.E. “Tiny” Revis; and a brother, James “Doc” Durham of Pickens.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Romain Durham Chappell, and brothers, Hermit “Jr” Durham, Rufus Durham, Bill Durham and Joe Durham.

The family received friends Monday, April 17, at Robinson Funeral Home – Downtown, followed by funeral service in the funeral home chapel. Burial was at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens.

Memorials may be made to the Widow’s Club of Jones Avenue Baptist Church, 614 Ross Ave., Easley, SC 29640.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.

BESS WILLIAMS SWAYNGHAM

PICKENS — Bess Williams Swayngham, 84, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at her home.

She was the wife of the late Henry Patten (Pat) Swayngham. She was a Christian and a member of Pickens Presbyterian Church.

Born in Jackson County, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Lewis H. and Nellie W. Williams. She was a wonderful wife and mother who lived her life as she wanted and fought fiercely for what she thought was right. She taught at the Pickens County Vocational School and worked at many things in her life. She was instrumental in the establishment of the Rape Crisis Council of Pickens County and the Victims Advocacy Program of Pickens County.

She is survived by two children, Tom Swayngham (Cathy) of Pickens and Mary Monroe (Charles) of Sunset; two beloved grandchildren, Thomas Wade Monroe and Ada Ellen Monroe of Sunset; a sister, Mary Williams Hinkle of Salem; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by another beloved grandchild, Maggie Patten Cribbs, and a brother, Truman Joe Williams.

A memorial service will be held at Pickens Presbyterian Church at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19. A private burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pickens Presbyterian Church.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Swayngham family.

JUDITH ELAINE ‘JUDY’ BREWINGTON

EASLEY — Judith Elaine “Judy” Brewington, 75, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

A native of Pickens County, Judy was born on May 5, 1947, the daughter of the late Bert M. Hudson and Dorthy Clark Hudson. Mrs. Brewington was a member of Hunt’s Memorial Baptist Church in Easley.

Survivors include her son, Jason Hagan (Ashley) of Greer; a grandson, Dillan Hagan; and a brother, Carl Hudson (Karen).

Judy was predeceased by her parents.

Graveside services were held on Monday, April 17, at the Cross Roads Baptist Church cemetery in Easley.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Judy’s honor may be made to Hunt’s Memorial Baptist Church for Gideon Bibles, 501 Alex Drive, Easley, SC 29640.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Brewington family.

JEFFERY WADE ‘JEFF’ RANDOLPH

CLEVELAND — Jeffery Wade “Jeff” Randolph, 66, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2023, at Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital.

Born Nov. 4, 1956, in Prosperity, Jeff was the son of the late Wilford Randolph and Della Juanita Baker Randolph.

Survivors include his sister, Regina Ward of Cleveland, and his brother, Winfred “Danny” Rudolph of Travelers Rest.

Jeff was predeceased by his parents.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Randolph family.

CLAUDE HUBERT CANTRELL

EASLEY — Claude Hubert Cantrell, 73, husband of Diane Cantrell, passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at his residence.

A native of Greenville County, Claude was born on April 8, 1950, to the late Cecil and Edith Moore Cantrell. He was a United States Army veteran, having served in Vietnam. Claude enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and camping with his grandkids and loved to plant flowers.

Survivors include his wife, Diane Cantrell of the home; his children, Annie Cantrell of Williamston, Mary Frady of Greenville and Martha Perez (Juan) of Greenville; his stepchildren, Michelle Kirk of Easley, Lewis “Porky” Kirk (Dawn) of Easley and Wesley Kirk of Easley; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his siblings, Thelma Broadwater (Rick) of Six Mile, Audrey Ryder (John) of Travelers Rest, Skipper Cantrell of Six Mile and J.C. Cantrell of Dacusville; and his ex-wife, Vickie Cantrell.

In addition to his parents, Claude was predeceased by his son, Randall Adam Cantrell, and his siblings, Louise Collins, Edgtion Cantrell and Charles Ray Cantrell.

Flowers will be accepted.

Visitation will take place on Friday, April 28, in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home from 10-11 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at M.J. “Dolly” Cooper Veterans Cemetery with military honors at 2 p.m.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Cantrell family.

DONALD GARVIN DAVIS

PICKENS — Donald Garvin Davis, 89, husband of 65 years to Emma Jean Fendley Davis, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at his residence.

A native of Pickens County, Mr. Davis was born on June 4, 1933, to the late Henry Holbert and Katomah Crenshaw Davis. He was a United States Army veteran and retired from Singer in Pickens. Mr. Davis was also a barber for more than 50 years. He was a lifelong member of Holly Springs Baptist Church, where he had 55 years of perfect attendance and served as Sunday school director for more than 40 years and as a deacon for more than 50 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Mr. Davis loved his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly.

In addition to his wife, Jean, of the home, survivors include his children, Donna Jean Ballard (Larry), Randy Davis (Janice) and Gary Davis (Kymla), all of Pickens; grandchildren, Derrick Logan (Kristen), Seth Ballard, Chelsie Key (Dylan) and Eden Davis; great-grandchildren, Hudson Logan, Sullivan Logan, Willow Key and Rutledge Key; and his siblings, Yvonne Edens (Dwight), Juanita Burgess (Jack), Inez Duncan, Hoyle Davis and Douglas Davis (Brenda).

Mr. Davis was predeceased by his parents, grandson Christopher Logan, and his siblings, Avanelle Crane, Roselle Anderson, Truman Davis, Norman Davis and Doyle Davis.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made in Mr. Davis’ honor to Holly Springs Baptist Church.

Funeral services were held on April 15 at Holly Springs Baptist Church. Burial took place in the church cemetery.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Davis family.