Courier Obituaries 4-26-23

WYATT KINCAID SHORT

PENDLETON — Wyatt Kincaid Short, 22, of Pendleton, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Central.

Wyatt was born in Oconee County on Feb. 8, 2001, the son of Luke Short of Six Mile and Bertie Baxter of Mountain Rest. Wyatt graduated high school third in his class from S.C. Youth Academy in 2016. Wyatt was a self-employed auto and motorcycle mechanic. His passion was playing guitars and motorcycles — the louder the better for both.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Lloyd and Ada Short.

Surviving, in addition to his father and mother, are his stepfather, Clark Baxter of Mountain Rest;

