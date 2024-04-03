Courier Obituaries 4-3-24

BETTY ‘BETTY SUE’ TOWE REECE

PICKENS — Betty “Betty Sue” Towe Reece, 89, loving wife to the late Rudolph Edward Reece, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at her home.

Born June 26, 1934, in Anderson County, the daughter of the late Rosco Esco Towe and Irene Childress Towe, Mrs. Reece was a member of Porter’s Chapel Methodist Church in Pickens.

She enjoyed going to yard sales and her strawberry ice cream. She loved cooking and made the best homemade biscuits, and her cornbread was off the charts. She loved her family dearly, especially her grandkids.

Survivors include her two daughters, Linda Harrison of Central and Tina Epps of Pickens; grandchildren, Allen Harrison, Calvin Mann, Scarlette Mann, Tonya Woody, Stephanie Vinson (Brandon), Christy Mann, Jesse Black, Tyler Epps (Dana) and Tessa Hall (Ben); many loving and precious great-grandchildren, including Little Debbie, Callie, Hanna, Sydney, Ashton, Savannah, Anslee, Waylon, Weston and one on the way; and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Reece was predeceased by two sons, Calvin Mann and Steve Mann; two daughters, Theresa Morgan and Debbie Latour; a grandson, Keith Harrison; and three sisters, Edna Hendrix, Evelyn Greene and Barbara Thomas.

Funeral services were held on April 1 in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home in Pickens. Burial followed the service at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens.

Flowers will be accepted.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Reece family.

MICKEY RAY BALDWIN

PICKENS — Mickey Ray Baldwin, 45, woke up in the presence of the Lord on the morning of March 23, 2024, after a brief illness.

Mickey is survived by his wife of 10 short years, Shannon, and daughter, Maddie, of the home, and son, Dustin Baldwin of Greenville. He is also survived by his loyal and constant companion, Sophie, and the obnoxious and unexpected gift of Ozzie.

He also leaves behind his mother, Sue Baldwin of Pickens, many uncles, aunts and cousins whom he thought fondly of. He especially enjoyed the company of his cousin, Joey Baldwin (Alicia) and daughter, Natalie in the most recent months of his life. Shannon’s family, especially his mother-in-law, Janie Sheffield, also held a very special place in his heart.

Mickey also leaves behind his team at American Tire Distributors, where he worked proudly as a delivery driver for the last four years. Mickey also had a great love of Jeeps and Hot Wheels that his wife did not quite understand, but learned to love them just because he did.

Meeting him at the gates of Heaven was his beloved father, Buddy; a son, Cade; maternal and paternal grandparents, uncles, Jerry and Morris Baldwin; and aunt, Ruth Lunny.

Service were held on March 28 at Welcome Baptist Church in Central, with his beloved uncle and close friend, Rev. Mikel Key, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Welcome Baptist Church for Maddie Baldwin.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Baldwin family.

LINDA L. BURGESS

CENTRAL — Linda L. Burgess, 79, loving wife to the late Franklin Delano Burgess, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Central.

A native of Pickens County, Linda was born Nov. 28, 1944, the daughter of the late Joe Garren and Lou Powell Garren. Mrs. Burgess was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Marietta. She enjoyed playing church softball and shopping. She was an excellent cook who made the best cathead biscuits and southern potato salad. Her joy was her family, especially her grandkids.

Survivors include her two sons, Robert Burgess (Lisa) of Sandy Springs and Michael Burgess (Kim) of Pickens; grandchildren, Tyler Burgess, Charlie Burgess (Elana), Sally Burgess (Brandon Crell) and Hudson Burgess; and great-grandchildren, Harrison, Charlotte, Sammy and Eleanor.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Burgess was predeceased by three sisters, Dovey Lane, Evelyn Roberson and Lillie Trotter; and two brothers, Manning Garren and Ira Green. Mrs. Burgess was the last of her siblings.

A private family service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Linda’s honor may be made to Annie Armstrong Easter Offering for missions by visiting anniearmstrong.com or by mailing NAMB, P.O. Box 116543, Atlanta, GA 30368-6543. Donations may also be made to your local church.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Burgess family.

SUZANNE CROTEAU

PICKENS — Suzanne Margaret Croteau of Pickens passed away suddenly on March 25, 2024, at the age of 49.

Born on March 14, 1975, in Atlanta, she was the beloved daughter of Jeff Hightower and Karla Freeman.

Suzanne will always be remembered for her unwavering love for her children, as well as her affection for her cats. One of her favorite things was snuggling up on the couch with her children and watching a good movie. Her laugh was one of her most unique attributes, and she also had a deep love for life and music. She found solace in painting and was a talented artist, finding creative expression through her artwork. Suzanne’s deep faith was a guiding light in her life, providing her strength and comfort. Although she experienced her own trauma, she had the desire to turn that into a way to help others.

She is survived by her loving children, Ben, Katie and Ava; her devoted parents, Karla Freeman of Pickens and Jeff Hightower (Melinda) of Fort Mill; and her siblings, Lindsey Large (Andrew) of Fort Mill, Steve Hightower (Hope) of Charlotte, N.C., and Ted Hightower (Kristy) of Palmyra, Pa. Also surviving are her nieces and nephews, Alaya, Michael, Cameron, Jamey, Brody and Julia.

A celebration of Suzanne’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorials be made in Suzanne’s name to any charity that helps animals.

Suzanne’s passing has left a void in the hearts of all who knew her, and she will be dearly missed. May she rest in peace, forever remembered for her artistic spirit, love for her family and unwavering faith.

To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family please visit libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

EVELYN GENELL ELLISON REID

PICKENS — Evelyn Genell Ellison Reid, 64, loving wife of 31 years to Randy Reid, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at her home.

Born March 6, 1960, in Anderson County, Evelyn was the daughter of the late Joe Ellison and Betty McAlister Ellison. Mrs. Reid was of the Baptist faith. She left textiles to pursue a career in nursing and worked as a licensed practical nurse. She was very strong-willed and let her opinion be known. She liked to fish for anything that would take a hook. Evelyn loved to cook and made the best biscuits ever; her family loved her pork chops and chicken and dumplings. She loved her grandkids, her family and her cats.

Survivors include her husband, Randy Reid of the home; children, Tisha Munger (David) of Trenton, Ga., Stanley Joe Hinton of Anderson, Robert Hinton of Piedmont, Kim Moore of Greenville and Amber Reid of Pickens; grandchildren, Tery, Savannah, Stefanie, Caleb, Arianna, Logan, Adalynn, Annie and April Munger, Alyssa, Samantha, Kerigan and Waylon Hinton, Laine Hinton, Jessie and Danielle Moore, Skylar Cox, Connor Riddle and Kevin Moore; great-grandchildren, Ameila and Chloe Weathers; and siblings, Melinda Ellison of Easley, Tony Ellison of Greenville and Missy Black (Tony) of Easley.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Reid was predeceased by a son, Robbie Ellison, and a sister, Benita Black.

Visitation will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. Friday, April 5, in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home in Pickens, with funeral services to follow at 2:30 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Evelyn’s honor may be made to Miracle Hill Children’s Home, 411 Miracle Hill Road, Pickens, SC 29671.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Reid family.

JAMES H. SNYDER

PICKENS — James H. Snyder, 84, loving husband of 66 years to Dorothy Snyder, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 28, 2024, at his home.

Born Nov. 22, 1939, in Oconee County, the son of the late Thaddeus Snyder and Lou Ellen Waltkins Harris. Mr. Snyder was a deacon at Glassy Mountain View Baptist Church in Pickens. He enjoyed coon hunting and beekeeping.

Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Snyder of the home; a son, Wilburn Snyder of Pickens; a daughter, Joyce Ryder of Pickens; grandchildren, Brian Snyder, Brandon Snyder, Allison Snyder, Jammie Johnson, Jessica Sutherland and Jonathan Leslie; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Dessie, Charlotte Sullivan and Nancy McCarley; and many loving friends and family.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Snyder was predeceased by a grandson, Bradley Snyder; two brothers, Bill Snyder and Gemes “Gene” Harris; and a sister, Jane Hoxit.

Funeral services were held on April 2 in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home in Pickens. Burial followed the service at the Holly Springs Baptist Church cemetery in Pickens.

Flowers will be accepted.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Snyder family.

RICKY K. ‘BUMPY’ ELLENBURG

LIBERTY — Ricky K. “Bumpy” Ellenburg, 69, loving husband to Deborah H. Ellenburg, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 28, 2024, at his home.

Born Jan. 30, 1955, in Pickens County, Rick was the son of William Ellenburg and Annie K. Esuary Ellenburg. Mr. Ellenburg loved Jesus and was of the Baptist faith. He was a simple man who loved his family and friends. He was a caregiver who always wanted to do for others. Rick loved his family dearly, especially his grandkids. God and family brought him his greatest joy.

In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Ellenburg is survived by two sons, Jason Ellenburg (Kristin) and Joshua Ellenburg (Amy), both of Liberty; an honorary daughter, Rhonda Whitaker (Phillip) of Mills River, N.C.; grandchildren, Ashley Herd (Hovey), Landon Ellenburg, Colton Ellenburg and Caden Ellenburg; siblings, Steve Ellenburg (Cheryl) and Ronnie Ellenburg (Debbie); and many loving nieces and nephews.

Mr. Ellenburg was predeceased by an honorary daughter, Pam Holder.

A gathering of family and friends was held April 2 at Mountain View Baptist Church in Six Mile.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Rick’s honor may be made to Concord Harvest Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1411, Three Forks, MT 59752 or by downloading the app tithe.ly.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Ellenburg family.

BOBBY JOE DOBSON

EASLEY — Bobby Joe Dobson, 64, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2024, at MUSC in Charleston.

Born Dec. 2, 1959, in Pickens County, Bobby was the son of the late Joe Bud Dobson and Vivian Masters Dobson. Mr. Dobson loved to cook and made the best omelets. He enjoyed watching racing and was a big Tennessee Volunteers football fan.

Survivors include his best friend, Margaret Dobson of Liberty; daughter, Pamela Dobson of Liberty; sister, Melisa Hardin; and grand dogs, Bella and Dahlia.

Visitation will be held on from 11 a.m.-noon April 3 in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home in Pickens, with funeral services to follow at noon. Burial will follow the service in the Bethlehem Church Cemetery, 133 Bethlehem Church Road, Pickens, SC 29671.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bobby’s honor may be made to the American Heart Association by mailing P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 or by visiting heart.org/.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Dobson family.

LEIGH M. NALLEY

EASLEY — Leigh McCauley Nalley, 62, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2024, at her home.

Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Jack Hard McCauley and Nekoda Ledford McCauley.

Leigh was a former teacher and member of Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Greenville. She loved gardening and enjoyed decorating and crafting.

Surviving are her husband of 30 years, William Dean Nalley; her children, Thomas Banks (Olivia) of Greenville, Mandi Kathleen Nalley of Powdersville and Elijah Nalley (Esther) of Cypress, Texas; grandchildren, Isabella Banks, Boardman Banks and Keiara Thomas; a sister, Violet Shehan (David) of Greenville; a brother, Jack McCauley Jr. of Myrtle Beach; nieces, Teresa Breazeale, Heather Currie, Cindy Miller, Kristen Wilson, Courtney Perryman, JoAnn McCauley and Ferra McCauley; and nephews, Freddie, Mac and Andy Jenkins, Jack McCauley, III, David Shehan, Jr. and Benjamin “BJ” Perryman.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Carter Ann Nix, Jamin Heart Palmer and Deanne Miller; and a nephew, Jordan Perryman.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. April 13 at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 717 Buncombe St., Greenville, SC 29601.

Flowers will be accepted, and the family respectfully asks that the flowers be sent to the home, 465 Banks Road, Easley, SC 29640.

Flowers will be accepted, and the family respectfully asks that the flowers be sent to the home, 465 Banks Road, Easley, SC 29640.

IMOGENE L. BRYANT

EASLEY — Imogene Loggins Butler Bryant, 91, wife of the late Julian Bryant, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

Born in Cleveland, Ga., she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Lucille Smallwood Loggins.

Mrs. Bryant retired from JP Stevens and was a member of Skitts Mountain Church in Lula, Ga. From a young age, Imogene embraced a faith that guided every aspect of her life. She found solace and strength in the scriptures, which were a constant source of comfort and inspiration to her. She loved her family dearly and lived her life as a testament to the teachings of Jesus Christ. Imogen was an avid reader and enjoyed crocheting and cooking for her family. She loved all of God’s creatures, especially eagles.

Surviving are her children, Dymaris Bradley (Ken) of Powdersville, James Butler (Debbie) of Easley, Julian Delane Bryant (Debbie) of Jefferson, Ga. and Joyce Barnett of Arcade, Ga.; grandchildren, Deena Ellis, Chris Butler (Julie), Kelli Petit (Al), Jessica Fadden (Garrett), Cliff Butler (Megan), Jennifer Walls (Lee), Julie Barnett, Chad Klinck, Jeff Bryant and Greg Bryant; 23 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Rev. Alvin Loggins of Gainesville, Ga., and Tony Loggins of Carrollton, Ga.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by sisters, Sandra Sanders, Betty Carnes and Katrina Loggins; and brothers, Donald, Ronald and Wilson Loggins.

Funeral services were held March 30 at Robinson Funeral Home.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Trailhead Community Farm School, P.O. Box 801, Travelers Rest, SC 29690 or trailheadcfs.org/donate.

The family will be at the home of her daughter, Dymaris Bradley.

The family will be at the home of her daughter, Dymaris Bradley.

MARTHA SUE ‘NANNY’ BUSBY

LIBERTY — Martha Sue “Nanny” Busby, 73, loving wife of 38 years to Ray Busby, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2024, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born Nov. 24, 1950, in Pickens County, Martha was the daughter of the late Lloyd Craine and Hester Merck Craine. Mrs. Busby enjoyed quilting, cooking, reading, shopping and antiquing. Martha was also known as “Nanny” to numerous folks throughout the community.

Survivors include her husband, Ray Busby of the home; three daughters, Judy Holcombe, April Kelley and Dawn Tollison (Eddie); a son, Chance Landers; a stepdaughter, Reynette Rhodes (David); a stepson, Craig Busby; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, including Jaycee Busby of the home; and a sister, Barbara Moore.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Busby was predeceased by a brother, Carl Craine.

Funeral services were held on April 2 in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home in Pickens. Burial followed the service at Greenville Memorial Gardens.

Flowers will be accepted.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Busby family.

WINFRED HAROLD CROWE

EASLEY — Mr. Winfred Harold Crowe, 80, husband of the late Laura Ann Brewer Crowe, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2024.

Born in Pickens County, Winfred was a son of the late Joe Crowe and the late Julia Porter Crowe. He owned his own lawn care business from 1980-92 and later retired from the food service industry. Mr. Crowe was a member of Westwood Baptist Church.

Winfred loved riding his bikes and mopeds. He enjoyed being in the outdoors and watching old western movies with his family.

Surviving are his three sons, Samuel Harold Crowe (Alice) of Easley, Jimmy Lee Crowe of Seneca and Gerald Wade Crowe of Easley; one brother, Calvin Crowe of Georgia; one sister, Elizabeth Rowland of Easley; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Crowe was predeceased by three brothers, Robert Crowe, Tommy Crowe and James Crowe; and one sister, Beulah Lee Trotter.

The family will host a memorial service at a later date to be announced.

The family will host a memorial service at a later date to be announced.

GLENN T. REEVES

EASLEY — Glenn Terror Reeves, 95, of Easley, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2024, at his home.

Born in Pickens County, he was a son of the late Thomas Wyle Reeves and Pearl Thomas Reeves.

Mr. Reeves retired from Westboro Company in Greenville after 38 years of dedicated service. He loved fishing with his granddaughter, Angela, watching the Atlanta Braves, cheering on the Clemson Tigers, playing pool, and carrying his slingshot with some marbles in his pocket.

Surviving are his wife of 76 years, Edith Lollis Reeves; a daughter, Sandra Ann “Benji” Reeves Fulford of Easley; his grandchildren, Angela Jordan (Chris), Kayla Darby (Brad) and William Daniel Reeves II (Ashley); and great-grandchildren, Trinity Jordan, Katie Reeves, Claire Reeves, Wyatt Reeves and Campbell Reeves.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, William Daniel “Danny” Reeves; and his siblings, Pauline Bryant, Launa Gillespie, Opal Holland, Sybil Smith, Cromer Reeves, Carl Reeves, Eugene Reeves and Tommy Reeves.

Graveside services were held April 2 at Westview Cemetery in Easley.

Flowers will be accepted.

Flowers will be accepted.

The family will be at the home.