Courier Obituaries 5-8-24

DONNA GUY

PICKENS — Donna Guy, 78, of Pickens, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

Donna was born in Burlington, Vermont to the late George and Alice Hutchby. She was raised at Nazareth Orphanage in Raleigh, N.C. She graduated from Cardinal Gibbons High School. During her working life, she was an insurance agent at Nationwide and a dedicated caregiver. She was an avid reader and especially enjoyed medical mysteries and inspirational books. She loved to bake pound cake and cookies and enjoyed baking for all of her friends, family and for anyone who made a difference in her life. Donna was kind hearted and generous. She never met a stranger and was a second mother and dear friend to many. She was a true animal lover and spoiled her dog, Tootsie. She was of the Catholic faith.

Donna is survived by her husband of 49 years, Richard Wayne Guy; twin daughters Jennifer (Mark) Stewart and Cindy (Rusty) Hamilton; grandchildren, Caylee Gray, Neiva Miller and Ava Miller; one great-granddaughter, Lily Green and one on the way; triplet sister, Dolores Castrovilly; close family friend and caretaker, Denessa Bishop; and her Shih Tzu Tootsie “Baby.”

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; siblings Richard and Daniel; triplet brother Dean; and triplets Cathy, Craig and Caroline.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Donna’s memory may be made to ALS Society, als.org.

A funeral service for Donna was held May 2 at Dillard Memorial Funeral Home in Pickens, followed by a committal service at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

DAKOTA MATTHEW SWINDLE

LIBERTY — Dakota Matthew Swindle, 24, loving husband to Katherine Rhodes Swindle, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

Born June 3, 1999, in Chicago, Illinois, Dakota was the son of Crystal Swindle Zabran and the late James Anthony Zabran. Mr. Swindle enjoyed playing the piano and playing video games. He loved spending time with his friends who he held close. He had the best hair and took pride in his cool haircuts. He was a Hamburger Helper fan, and loved his Siberian Husky, Art.

Survivors include his wife, Katherine Rhodes Swindle of Liberty; his parents who raised him, Roger LeBlanc and Donna Freeman; his biological mother, Crystal Swindle Zabran; stepmother, Monica D. Autorio-Allgaier; siblings, Jade Vazquez, Steven Freeman and Winter Zabran; paternal grandmother, Toni Skarnulis; paternal grandfather, James Zabran; and special cousin and best friend, Josh Rumsey.

Mr. Swindle was predeceased by his biological father, James Anthony Zabran.

Visitation will be held on May 21, from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home in Pickens with a memorial service to follow at 2:30 p.m.

Flowers will be accepted.

CLINTON RAY ‘CLINT’ BEAVER JR.

CLEMSON — Early Friday morning on April 12th, 2024, Clint lost his long battle against cancer. He was surrounded in love by his daughters Kimberly and Colleen. Despite spending much time in and out of hospitals, Clint never lost his sense of humor. Fishing was his favorite pastime, especially with his grandson, Holden (Colleen’s son). He got to see his daughter, Kim and son-in-law, Mike have a miracle child (Delena) who he played with and with whom he made silly faces. He even pulled some light-hearted pranks on the nurses and posted on Facebook how thankful he was for “all the wonderful help.” He had a great ability to make others smile and his sense of humor will be missed.

Clint was born to Clinton Sr. and Etta Ellen (Payne) Beaver in Patrick, Cherokee County, N.C., on July 27, 1936, the same year the town was flooded by the TVA. Clint, his parents and several brothers and sisters moved to Budd Lake, N.J. After high school, Clint joined the Navy, later attended Fairleigh Dickinson University, and became a successful businessman working for Kemper and GE/Swiss reinsurance for over 35 years.

Clint made many friends over the years, but he was happiest with his daughters and his late wife, Bea.

They and her children and her grandchildren enjoyed many long days at the cottage he had in Williams Bay, Wis.

Clint was served in the Korean War, he was involved in the Civil Air Patrol as a radio specialist, was a Free Mason and later in life he delivered Meals on Wheels.

He will be deeply missed by his friends, daughters, stepchildren, step grandchildren and his grandchildren Holden and Delena.

A memorial service were held at Clemson United Methodist Church on May 7.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Clemson United Methodist Church children’s ministry.

REV. JAMES DOUGLAS MCMANUS

PICKENS — Rev. James Douglas McManus, 83, loving husband of 57 years to Margaret Elizabeth Rodee McManus, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at his home.

Born Dec. 11, 1940, in Chicago, Ill., James was the son of the late Fred J. McManus and Elizabeth Hunter McManus. Rev. McManus served in the ministry for 54 years, where he served in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Florida, and ended his ministry in South Carolina as a hospice chaplain. Jim loved his family dearly.

Survivors include his wife, Margaret Elizabeth Rodee McManus of the home; two sons, Stephen McManus (Heidi) of Greer and Mark McManus (Terri) of Chesapeake, Va.; four grandchildren, Ashleigh, Kathyrn, Campbell and Jaxon; and two great-grandchildren, Victoria and Samuel.

In addition to his parents, Rev. McManus was predeceased by a brother, Don McManus.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the McManus family.

CAROLEEN L. HAYNIE

EASLEY — Caroleen Lamar Haynie, 98, of Easley, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

She was born on May 9, 1925, to Paul Lamar and Clara Lamar in Easley.

She was a member of Geer Memorial Baptist Church. She enjoyed flowers, baking, and taking care of others. She enjoyed and appreciated the simple things and loved to take the long way around to enjoy the view.

Caroleen is survived by her sons, William (Bud) Haynie and Robert Haynie; her grandchildren, Pam Haynie (Mark) and Maggie Haynie (Rocky); her great-grandchildren, Dillon Haynie (Angel), Daniel Haynie, Clyde Haynie, Shannon Piekraski, Michael Worm and Autumn Tadros; and her great-great-grandchildren, Charlie Haynie, Aria Tadros and Sofia Haynie.

She was predeceased by her husband, William C. Haynie; her son, Jimmy Haynie; her grandson, Lee Haynie; her brother, Ralph Lamar; her sister, Olivia Phillips; her daughter-in-law, Samantha Haynie; and her parents.

Funeral service were held on May 6, at Robinson Funeral Home – Downtown, Easley, in the chapel.

Burial took place at the Greenlawn Memorial Park following the service.

RANDALL JOSEPH APHOLZ

CENTRAL — Randall Joseph Apholz, 56, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2024, at his home.

Born Aug. 11, 1967, in Broadalbin, N.Y., Randall was the son of the late Robert Frank Apholz, Sr. and Joyce Catherine Pospiszel. Randall enjoyed cooking, disc golf and fishing. He loved his dog and best bud, Leo.

Survivors include his daughter, Amanda Apholz (Daniel) of Naples, Fla.; grandson, Dallas; sister, Tee Apholz (Joe) of Tenn.; brother, Robert “Bob” Apholz Jr. of Liberty; and an uncle, Joe of Liberty.

Mr. Apholz was predeceased by his parents.

The family will hold a celebration of life service at a later date.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Apholz family.

WALTER C. OWENS

PICKENS — Walter C. Owens, 75, passed away in his home surrounded by family on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

Born in Pickens, he was the son of the late Floy and Lester Owens. He retired in 2004 from Singer/Ryobi where his trade was tool and die maker. In retirement, he loved to be in his pasture, mowing hay, raising sheep and goats.

Walter is survived by his wife, Darlene; and a son, Brian of the late Brenda Pace. He is also survived by one grandchild, Matthew and one brother, Homer.

A visitation for Walter will be held May 9, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Dillard Memorial Funeral Home, 2402 Gentry Memorial Highway, Pickens. A graveside service with military honors will be held at Hillcrest Memorial at a later date, with Reverend Joe Farry to officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Francis Open Arms Hospice.

WILLIAM HOMER JONES

EASLEY — Mr. William Homer Jones, 87, husband of Marilyn Schmidt Jones, and the late Betty Lou Smith Jones, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2024.

He was born in Ashton, son of the late Cecil Edward Jones and the late Evelyn Hiers Jones.

Mr. Jones was a 1958 graduate of Clemson University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Pre-Med and spent his career with Milliken and Company for 40 years. He was a retired U.S. Army Reserve Major having served 20 years and was a Mason. Homer was a member of Christ Church Episcopal-Greenville where he served as an usher and greeter.

Homer was an avid and devoted Clemson fan. He loved the outdoors, woodworking, cooking and grilling, but his greatest love was for his family. He will be dearly missed by all that loved and knew him.

Surviving are children, Elizabeth Gaye Frick (Gerry Love) of Charlotte, N.C., William H. Jones, II (Cheryle) of Hendersonville, N.C., and Virginia Bess Jones of Surfside Beach; step-children, John Vincent Noonan (Cindi) of Atlanta, Ga., and Ashley Elizabeth Copas (Mark) of Layton, Utah; his grandchildren, Donald Thomas Elmore, Abbey Caroline Elmore, Kathleen Elizabeth Frick, Gary T. Frick, II, Jeff Jones (MacKenzie) and Josh Suttles (Alexandria); step-grandchildren, Zipporah Anne Copas, Reilley Jayne Copas, Shiloh Noelle Copas, Normandy Belle Copas and Kimball Reed Copas; great-grandchildren, Audrey Jones, Maliya Fisher, Charlotte Suttles, Lionel Suttles, Matthew Suttles and Lucian Suttles, Armani Ramos and Aliyah Ramos.

In addition to his parents and his first wife, Mr. Jones was predeceased by two brothers, Cecil E. Jones Jr. and R. Ray Jones; and a sister, Mary Nell Jones.

Memorial service were held May 3, at Christ Church Episcopal.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of McCall Hospice House for the love and care they provided Mr. Jones.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Homer to Pickens County Meals on Wheels by visiting their website at pcmow.org.

YOGI HOLCOMBE

NORRIS — Charles Daniel Holcombe, a beloved husband, father, brother and friend, departed this world on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Anderson, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Greenville on Aug. 26, 1954, he was a son of the late James Franklin and Violet Hiles Holcombe. He was a dedicated employee for many years at Shaw Industries, where he worked as a welder/fabricator and was known for his skill and dedication.

He found joy in the simple pleasures of life, cherishing moments riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and spending time with family and friends. His vivacious spirit and love for adventure made him the life of the party wherever he went.

Yogi was a member of the Six Mile Masonic Lodge, # 339 AFM.

He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Holcombe; his daughter, Lyndsay Earnhardt (Jeremy); his son, Lucas Holcombe (Apryl); as well as his siblings, Frankie Chaney, Lynda Brock and Ed Holcombe. Also surviving are his two grandchildren who he adored, Bailee and Abby.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Joyce Bowen and Vivian Esuary.

Memorial services to celebrate Yogi’s life were held May 3, at the Liberty Mortuary chapel.

In remembrance of his vibrant spirit and love for life, let us come together to celebrate the legacy of a man who brought laughter and light to all those around him. Your presence at the services will be a testament to the impact Yogi had on those who knew him.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson SC 29621.

BOBBY A. MAXEY

NORRIS — With heavy hearts and fond memories, we announce the passing of Bobby Alton Maxey, beloved father, grandfather and community pillar.

Born on Sept. 9, 1938, in Ebenezer, to the late Jessie and Della Haulbrook Maxey, Bobby peacefully departed from this world on Sunday, April 28, 2024, in the arms of his loving daughter in Quitman, Ga., to join his beloved wife, Willene Rollins Maxey in their Heavenly home.

Throughout his life, Bobby touched countless hearts as a dedicated member of Cateechee Baptist Church, where he found solace and community. He led a life of service, first through a successful career at Ohio Gear and later as the proud owner of Bob’s Auto Sales. His dedication extended to the Norris Fire Department, where he served as fire chief for many years, ensuring the safety and well-being of his neighbors.

A true craftsman, Bobby’s passion for restoring antique cars and caring for animals was unmatched. With his remarkable skills and unwavering determination, he could fix anything that came his way, earning him a reputation as a reliable and resourceful friend to all.

A devoted Mason for six decades with Tate Masonic Lodge #292 and Liberty Masonic Lodge #235 A.F.M., Bobby garnered the respect and admiration of all who crossed his path. His warmth, generosity and invaluable contributions to the community will be remembered and cherished for years to come.

Bobby is survived by his loving daughter, Stephanie Hollifield (Brian); son, Rick Maxey (Vencie); grandchildren, Will Maxey (Mary Frances), Hayden Maxey (Hannah), Rylee Hollifield and Josey Hollifield; and a host of friends and family who will miss him dearly.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Christine Pilgrim, Nettie Pilgrim and Hazel McCall; and three brothers, Ken Maxey, Clayton Maxey and Howard Maxey.

Funeral Services for Mr. Maxey was held at Cateechee Baptist Church on May 3. The burial with Masonic Rites took place at Norris Cemetery.

As we gather to honor Bobby’s legacy and bid him farewell, let us remember his kindness, his spirit, and the indelible mark he left on our hearts. May his memory continue to inspire and bring comfort to all who knew him.

VERNON DUANE ‘PAPA’ VARNER

PICKENS — Vernon Duane “Papa” Varner, 82, husband of Mildred Kay Turley Varner, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

Born in Salem, W. Va., he was the son of the late Arby Brooks and Hazel Stickle Varner.

Duane was a parts manager with Freightliner and a member of Smith Grove Baptist Church. He was a master of all trades and took a hands-on approach to anything he found broken and fixed it.

In addition to his loving wife of 54 years, Duane is survived by three sons, Keith D. Varner, Mark V. Varner and Brian D. Varner, all of Ravenna, Ohio; a daughter, Kimberly Ann Posey (Ty) of Pickens, a sister, Dorothy Andrews (Chuck) of Weirton, W. Va.; and his pride and joy, his granddaughter, Kourtney Raiden (Bryson Durham).

He was preceded in death by a brother, Don Varner.

Funeral services were held on May 6, at the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home, Downtown. Burial followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

CYNTHIA H. BOUDREAU

EASLEY — Cynthia H. Boudreau was born into eternal life on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at the age of 87 at her home in Easley.

Born Jan. 9, 1937, in Bathside, England, she moved to the United States at the age of 21. After having traveled the world, she settled in Pickens in 1977.

She is survived by three children, Denise Bourassa, Sheri Chastain and Ian Boudreau. She has a grandson and three granddaughters, Autumn Mathis, Olivia White and Brenna Boudreau; two great-grandchildren, Lindley and Landry White; and a loving dog, Charlie.

Cynthia was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Pickens where her memorial services were held on May 7. The Rev. Valerie Mireb will be officiating.

SUSAN OSTEEN

LIBERTY — Susan Dickard Osteen, a devoted homemaker who cherished her family above all else, passed away peacefully on Thurday, May 2, 2024, at the Rainey Hospice House in Anderson.

Born on July 23, 1956, in Easley, Susan was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was married to her best friend, Roger “Puny” Osteen, for 49 beautiful years.

She was a daughter of the late Walker and Cecile Gilstrap Dickard. Susan was a lifelong member of Rices Creek Baptist Church.

She found immense joy in the simple pleasures of life. She had a deep love for the beach, enjoyed traveling with friends and adored spending time with her grandchildren. Susan’s warm and caring nature radiated through her close relationships, especially with her beloved family.

She leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness, cherished by her spouse, Roger “Puny” Osteen; a daughter Stacy Bigham (Chad); two sisters, Joyce Durham (Ernest) and Shirley Durham (Morris); five brothers, Don Dickard, Keith Dickard (Joy), Roger Dickard, Wayne Dickard (Rachel) and Doug Dickard (Jo). Also surviving are two granddaughters, Sara Winchester (Tyler) and Sydney Pilgrim; and five great grandchildren, Sophia, Carter, Connor, Coleman and Cooper.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Dickard.

A memorial service to honor Susan’s life were held on May 6, at Rices Creek Baptist Church. Private burial will be at Westview Cemetery in Liberty at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials are requested to The Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, Help Fight RA, 8815 Conroy Windermere Road, Suite 309, Orlando FL 32835, or Rices Creek Baptist Church, PO Box 597, Liberty SC 29657.

ERNEST CLARK ‘ERNIE’ BARTON

NEWPORT, Tenn. — Ernest Clark “Ernie” Barton, 45, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2024.

Born Oct. 25, 1978, in Greenville County, Ernie was the son of Catherine Potter Miller and the late Michael Wayne Barton. Mr. Barton enjoyed singing and playing the guitar. He loved riding dirt bikes, extreme sports and doing anything outdoors.

In addition to his mother, Mr. Barton is survived his children, Teddy Barton of Easley, Nevaeh Barton (age 11) and Brylan Barton (age 9) both of Marietta; grandchildren, Havani Gomes, Hayes Edwards and Lalani Barton Edwards; sister, Anna Burton (Jenny Burton); and a special cousin, Shane Barton.

In addition to his father, Mr. Barton was predeceased by a brother, Teddy Barton.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Barton family.

DONNIE L. BRISSEY

EASLEY — Donnie L. Brissey, 64, loving husband to Glenda Chastain Brissey, passed away on April 29, 2024, at his home.

Born March 31, 1960, in Pickens County, Donnie was the son of the late Levi Athan Brissey and Lillie Aileen Todd Brissey. Mr. Brissey was a member of Solid Rock Independent Baptist Church in Liberty. He enjoyed being an auto mechanic. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and camping. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Glenda Chastain Brissey of the home; children, Melissa Perry (Anthony) of Hendersonville, Beulah Faye Brissey and Austin Brissey, both of Liberty; six grandchildren, Jacob, Chloe, Caroline, Bentley, Silas and Zoey; and siblings, Athan Brissey, Clavin Brissey (Dyann), Linda Chastain (Wayne) and Danny Brissey (Littia); and numerous loving and caring nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Brissey was predeceased by a son, Donnie Brezeale; grandson, Samuel Perry; a sister, Mae Turner; and two brothers, Floyd Brissey and Furman Brissey.

A memorial service was held on May 3 in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home in Pickens.

Flowers will be accepted.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Brissey family.

JEAN BAKER YATES

EASLEY — Jean Baker Yates, 88, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, April 29, 2024, at her home.

Born June 5, 1935, in North Carolina, Jean was the daughter of the late Eugene Baker and Edna Bowden Baker. Mrs. Yates was a member of Brushy Creek Baptist Church. She loved the Lord, and her church family was very important to her. She loved planting and caring for her flowers and was known for her exceptional fried chicken. She was the oldest of nine children and she helped raise her siblings. Jean was a very caring person who loved and supported her family unconditionally.

Survivors include her son, David D. Patterson (Hazel) of Easley; grandchildren, Sheri Braxton (David) and Dwayne Patterson; great-grandchildren, Tripp Braxton, Jonathon Braxton, Timothy Braxton and Joseph Braxton; siblings, Terry Baker (Lois), Mae Baker and Carolyn Altman (Brian); and many loving and caring nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Yates was predeceased by her husband, William Yates; the father of her children, David Patterson Sr.; a son, Dwayne Patterson; and five of her brothers and sisters.

A graveside service was held at Hillcrest Memorial Park on May 2.

Flowers will be accepted.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Yates family.