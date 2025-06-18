Courier Obituaries 6-18-25

LOTHEL TOLLEY MCCUE

EASLEY — Lothel Tolley McCue, 78, wife of Ron McCue, of Easley, passed away Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

Born in Salem, she was a daughter of the late Robert Lincoln and Hattie Louise (Talley) Tolley.

Mrs. McCue retired from Something Special and was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church.

She found great joy in tending to her flower garden and took deep pride in caring for her family, especially through the meals she lovingly prepared.

In addition to her loving husband of 53 years, Mrs. McCue is survived by a daughter, Crystal Turner of Easley; sons, Kevin Turner (Melissa) of Toccoa, Ga., and Nathaniel “Nate” McCue (Wendy) of Travelers Rest; sisters, Dianne Bright and Debra Wallace, both of Easley; grandchildren, Jamie French (Katie), Dustin French, Chad French, Gregory Turner, Christopher Turner, Meredith Turner, Kurtis Turner, Jaden Ayers, Valerie Pelles, Felicity Pelles, Payten McCue (Jessica) and Brett McCue (Courtney); and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Eddie Tolley.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 20, at Rock Springs Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Friday, June 20, at the church.

JANICE FAYE WEATHERS

EASLEY — Janice Faye Weathers, 72, loving wife to Mr. Harold “JR” for 54 years, passed away on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

Mrs. Weathers was born in Greenville, on February 14, 1953 to the late William Frank and Cora Pearson Miles. She was a faithful member of Nine Forks Baptist Church until her health declined. Mrs. Weathers loved to be outside working in her garden or tending to her animals, or taking part of her local knitting groups. The thing she cherished most was spending time with her family.

In addition to her husband, Harold “JR”, she is survived by three children, Angela Dawn Huffman (Barry), Travis Weathers (Angel) and Ashley David; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and one sister, Sandra Miles Robinson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four siblings, her twin sister, Joyce Taylor, Alan Miles, Wayne Miles and Kaye Miles.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at Nine Forks Baptist Church in Dacusville.

The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church from 1-1:45 p.m.

HARRY FRANKLIN ‘FRANK’ PARRISH SR.

JASPER, Ga — It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Harry Franklin “Frank” Parrish Sr. on March 5, 2025, at the farmhouse in Talking Rock, Georgia.

Harry Franklin “Frank” Parrish Sr. was born on October 4, 1931 in Easley. Frank was a State Farm Agent for over 42 years, a Korean War era Navy Veteran and enjoyed woodworking, gardening, listening to music and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Frank is survived by his wife of 72 years, Shirley C. Parrish, his daughter, Julia Parrish Burns and her husband, Jerry Burns, Laura Burns Person (granddaughter), Philip Burns (grandson), Joseph Burns (grandson), Harry F. Parrish, Jr. (son), Connie Z. Parrish (daughter-in-law), Brian Zimmerman (grandson), Blake Zimmerman (grandson), Marion Parrish (brother), Jane Parrish (sister-in-law), Marion Bishop (sister-in-law), Gene Bishop (brother-in-law), Lamar Coleman (brother-in-law), Barbara Lusk Parrish (sister-in-law), and his 11 great grandchildren who affectionately knew him as “Pa”.

Frank was preceded in death by his mother, Harriet Christine Few Parrish; his father, Hugh Franklin Parrish; his sister, Harriet Anne Parrish, and his brother, Richard Joseph Parrish.

Semper Fi “Pa”

A Celebration of Life will be held at Cedarhurst Assisted Living Center in Canton, Georgia on Saturday, June 21 at 2 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to Good Samaritan Health and Wellness Center, 175 Samaritan Dr., Jasper, GA 30143, Website: GoodSamHW.org

Arrangements are entrusted to the Staff of Roper Funeral Home and Crematory.

REBA ELLENBURG

PICKENS — Reba Ellenburg, age 78, loving wife of 62 years to Rev. David Ellenburg, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Born on March 7, 1947, in Pickens, Reba was the beloved daughter of the late Luke and Dessie Trotter. A devoted member of Morning Star Independent Baptist Church, she lived a life rooted in faith, love and service. For more than 60 years, Reba stood faithfully by her loving husband’s side as a dedicated pastor’s wife, offering unwavering support to both her family and church community. Her deep love for her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, was evident in everything she did.

Reba was known for her warmth, her hospitality and her many talents. A gifted cook, her kitchen was often filled with the comforting aromas of meals lovingly prepared. She was also a talented seamstress, skillfully sewing clothes for her daughters during their childhood. Above all, Reba served her Lord with a steadfast heart. Her life was a testament to quiet strength, enduring faith and the power of love shared generously with those around her.

Survivors include her husband, Rev. David Ellenburg; four daughters, Ann Korchnak (Chris), Barbara Durham (Joey), Michelle Wimpey (Kenneth) and Amy Bourdess (Leslie); 10 grandchildren, Sharon Parker (Benjamin), Kimberly Guerrant (Bobby), Zachary Durham (Heather), Justin Durham (Hollie), Amber Smith (Jeremy), Hannah Guerrant (Jason), Corey Wimpey (Cassidy), Whitney Bourdess (Sarah), Charity Bourdess and Chasity Hanks (Caleb); 19 great-grandchildren; siblings, Hazel Turner, Bill Trotter (Eloise), Gene Trotter, Alton Trotter (Carol), Mack Trotter (Tinker) and Jake Trotter (Freda); and brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Marvin Ellenburg, Carolyn Freeman, Elizabeth Donald, Rachel Baldwin (Fred) and Judy Anthony (Charles).

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Ellenburg was predeceased by her sister, Bonnie Stewart; brothers-in-law, Jim Turner, Cecil Stewart, Bill Freeman and Jarvis Donald; and sisters-in-law, Doris Trotter and Gail Ellenburg.

The family extends their deepest gratitude to Wren Hospice for the compassionate and attentive care provided to Mrs. Ellenburg during her time of need. A special thanks is also given to her dedicated personal caretakers, Jamie, Renee and Chaplain Brian, for their kindness, support, and the comfort they brought to her and the entire family.

Funeral services were held June 14 in the sanctuary of Morning Star Independent Baptist Church. Burial followed the service at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Reba’s honor may be made to Morning Star Independent Baptist Church Missions, 111 N. Cedar Rock Road, Easley, SC 29640 or to Wren Hospice, 955 W. Wade Hampton Blvd., #3A, Greer, SC 29650.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Ellenburg family.

JOHN THOMAS ‘COOT’ BEACHAM SR.

PELZER — John Thomas “Coot” Beacham Sr., 85, loving husband of 62 years to Martha “Ann” Beacham, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, June 9, 2025, at McCall Hospice House in Simpsonville.

Born on May 7, 1940, Coot was the beloved son of the late Clint Jackson Beacham and Laura C. Scroggs Beacham. A man of faith, he was a devoted member of Zion Assembly Church of God in Greenville. He attended Palmetto High School in Williamston and went on to serve his community as an emergency medical responder with the Pelzer Rescue Squad.

Coot later dedicated many years of hard work to the towns of Pelzer and West Pelzer, retiring from his role as a sanitation collector. Known for his quiet joys, he found great pleasure in fishing and assembling puzzles, simple pastimes that reflected his thoughtful and patient nature.

In addition to his wife, Coot is survived by his two children, Tommy Beacham of Pelzer and Cynthia McWhite (Mark) of West Pelzer; grandchildren, Rebecca M. Vaughn (Jason), Kelsey M. Moore (Zack), Brooks Beacham and Clint Beacham; adopted granddaughter, Savannah Chastain; great-grandsons, Finn Moore and Bryce Vaughn; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Beacham was predeceased by his brothers, Billy Beacham, George Beacham Jerry Beacham and infant brother, Robert Beacham.

Funeral services were held June 13 in the sanctuary of Zion Assembly Church of God in Greenville. Burial followed the service at Pine Lawn Cemetery in Pelzer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Coot’s honor may be made to Zion Assembly Church of God, 25 Crestone Drive, Greenville, SC 29611.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Beacham family.

MATT WARE

EASLEY — Belvin Maynard Ware Jr., affectionately known as “Matt,” entered eternal rest on June 10, 2025, at the age of 67.

Born on July 21, 1957, he was the beloved son of the late Belvin Maynard Ware Sr. and the late Georgia Wiles Ware.

Matt was a graduate of Easley High School and spent his working career in the grocery business, working for both Winn-Dixie and Ingles. Matt was a lifelong fan of the Duke Blue Devils and could recall stats from any era of Blue Devil basketball.

Matt’s heart of gold and his warm personality brought joy to all who knew him. He leaves behind his sisters, Susan Ware-Snow (Murray) and Linda Day (Tony), both of Easley; as well as his nieces, Ashbie Day of Easley and Krista Smith (Will) of Greenville.

Matt’s kind and gentle nature touched the lives of many. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Meals on Wheels of Pickens County.

A memorial service will be held at Robinson Funeral Home, Downtown at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 28. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30-1:45 p.m. at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 1 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Abbeville. In honor of Matt’s love for the Duke Blue Devils, the family requests that attendees of the memorial service wear Duke blue in his memory.

He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

JOHNNIE ANN CHAPMAN

PICKENS — Johnnie Ann Chapman, 79, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 15, 2025, at Cannon Memorial Hospital in Pickens.

Born on Sept. 3, 1945, in Pickens County, Johnnie was the cherished daughter of the late Wade Johnson Chapman and Cleo Rogers Chapman. Johnnie was a member of Northside Baptist Church in Pickens. She was a woman of simplicity and deep joy. She found happiness in the little things — cruising the roads she loved to drive, spending time shopping and cheering passionately for her beloved Clemson Tigers. Her spirit was warm, her smile ever-present and her outlook on life filled with gratitude. Above all, she will be remembered for her joyful heart and her unwavering faith.

Survivors include a sister-in-law, Geraldine Chapman of Sunset; caregivers/nieces, Gail Edwards, Gena Gibson (Scott) and Vicky Brock; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, Miss Chapman was predeceased by her brothers, Gene A. Chapman and Joe A. Chapman; sister-in-law, Georgia Chapman; and nephew, John Chapman.

The family will hold a private service to honor Johnnie’s life that will be announced at a later date.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Chapman family.

CORNELIA ANN CHAPPELL LYNCH

EASLEY — Cornelia Ann Chappell Lynch, 86, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

Cornelia was born on July 16, 1938, to the late Robert Leslie Chappell and Bessie Stephens Chappell. Cornelia lived her life with deep love and unwavering devotion to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Cornelia leaves behind her children to cherish her memory, Teresa Lynch Ford (Mark) of Highlands, N.C., Rhonda Lynch Lunsford (Kevin) of Anastasia Island, Fla., Christopher David Lynch of Pickens and Katrina Lynch Holmes (Matthew) of Ronan, Mont. Grandchildren include Raquela Ford Alexander, Paul Ford, Levi Trotter, Samuel Trotter, Sophia Lynch, Gabrielle Lynch and Ava Grace Trotter and great-grandchildren Ethan, Griffin and Landon Alexander, Cormac Ford, Carson Smith, Finley, Jaxson and Saylor Trotter.

In addition to her parents, Cornelia was also preceded in death by seven brothers, Carrell, Lloyd, James, JC, Steve, Rev. Odell and Donnie Chappell, and one sister, Idell Chappell Moser.

A graveside service for Cornelia was held on Friday, June 13, at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VIA Health Partners of Greenville. Contributions can be made online at viagiving.org/honor-someone-special.

Dillard Memorial Funeral Home is respectfully serving the family during this time.

MARK JOSEPH NEUROHR

PICKENS — Mark Joseph Neurohr, 68, of 209 Pineview Drive, Pickens, died Thursday, June 12, 2025.

He was born on April 6, 1957, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Mark was a retired firefighter, paramedic and registered nurse, with his master’s degree in cardiovascular ICU. He served the United States military as an Airborne Army Ranger and was also a Black Belt in Uchi Rhu.

He leaves behind his fiancé, Carla Hiott, of the home; a sister, Kimberly Cannon, and her fiancé, Mark Hess, both of Englewood, Fla.; and his beloved aunt, Linda Nuttall, of Washington, Pa.

Mark was predeceased by his mother, Jean Neurohr.

A celebration of life will be held for Mark at his home at 2 p.m. July 5. All friends are welcome to celebrate Mark’s amazing life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mark’s honor may be made to the American Heart Association by visiting heart.org.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Neurohr family.

AUSTIN MONTGOMERY MCKEE

LIBERTY — It is with a heavy heart that we announce the untimely passing of Austin Montgomery McKee, who left this world too soon on June 5, 2025.

Born on Aug. 26, 1998, in Anderson, Austin was a bright light to all who knew him, with a personality that truly shone like a star. Even in death, you will always be remembered by giving life to others with your heroic act of organ donation.

Family was everything to Austin. In addition to his son, Rhett, he is survived by his fiancé, Miranda Capps; his mother and stepfather, Krystal McKee and Lee Goza; the father who raised him to be the man he is today, Bill Willson and stepmother, Patricia; as well as his stepsiblings, Josh Goza (Jacqueline), Brandon Goza, Logan Cooper, Brittany Hossain (Mohammed), Allison Danko (Eric) and Aubrey Willson. He also leaves behind his maternal grandparents, David and Christine McKee, and a cousin who was more like a brother, Levi McKee (Kayla). Not a day will pass that he will not be thought of by his coworkers with Bigham Cable Construction. Austin’s kindness and warmth will be sorely missed by all who had the honor of knowing him.

Funeral services were held at Liberty Mortuary. Austin’s final resting place is at Liberty Memorial Gardens.

Donations in Austin’s name may be made to the CAMO (“Chiseling Away Men’s Obstacles”) Ministry at Chiquola Baptist Church in Honea Path or Camp McCall through East Pickens Baptist Church in Pickens.

Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements (libertymortuary.com).

MARION RAY AIKEN

EASLEY — Mr. Marion Ray Aiken, 89, husband of the late Evelyn Margaret Hester Aiken, went to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, June 8, 2025.

Born in Pickens County on June 9, 1935, he was a son of the late William Claude Aiken and the late Frances Inez Esuary Aiken, Mr. Aiken retired from Stone Manufacturing Company with 40 years of service and was a member of Brushy Creek Baptist Church, where he belonged to the Faithful Followers Sunday School Class. He was a U.S. Navy veteran.

Marion loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed deer hunting and fishing. He dearly loved his family and his church family. Marion will be missed by all that loved and knew him.

Surviving are his two daughters, Pamela Kay Aiken of Abbeville and Sandra Paige Aiken of Easley; five grandchildren, Travis Mitchell (Jennifer), Sommer Brock (Matt), Lynzie Edens, Madison Edens and Cody Mitchell (Taylor); 12 great-grandchildren, Joshua, Emma, Kadyn, Guy, Will, Titus, Killian, Tinzley, Charlotte, Chipper, Cooper, Opie and Onyx; and dear friends, Cliff Johnson and Connie Peeler.

In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Aiken was predeceased by a son, Tony Ray Aiken.

Funeral services were held June 12 at Brushy Creek Baptist Church. Burial followed in the Pickens View Wesleyan Church cemetery.

Flowers will be accepted.

In lieu of prepared food, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Mr. Aiken to the Hagood Community Center by visiting cityofpickens.com/hcc.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Agape Care Group, and especially nurse Elly, for the love and care they have provided for Mr. Aiken.

