Courier Obituaries 6-28-23

DOROTHY G. PATTEN

EASLEY — Dorothy Griffith Patten, 99, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 23, 2023, after a prolonged illness.

She was born on Jan. 2, 1924, in Barrow County, Ga., to the late George Hugh Griffith and Jonnie Lou Gordon Griffith. She was devoted to God and her family and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Mama Dot (as she is affectionately called by her family) is survived by daughters Dianne Patten Sibley (Charles) and Cynthia Patten Eckley (Gordon); grandchildren, Elizabeth Sibley Smith (Neal), David Sibley (Elizabeth), Gordon Wayne Eckley (Kristen), John Eckley (Sarah), Mary Sibley Fontan (John) and Brad Eckley (Allison); and 17 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by Maxie Patten Stancil, her sister-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Mack Isham Patten, who was the love of her life. She was also predeceased by her brother, Hugh Dean Griffith.

Dot spent most of her life in Easley. She moved frequently as a child, living in Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina. She graduated from Easley High School and Draughon Business College and remained in Easley after graduation. In addition to being an amazing housewife and mother, she worked at Roper Motor Company in her early years and later at Mutual Home Store as a bookkeeper. Dot was a member of Easley First Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday school teacher for many years, Women’s Missionary Union (WMU) president and a church trustee and helped to organize and coordinate the Intercessory Prayer Room, as well as serving on a variety of committees. She was a member of Philathea Sunday School Class. Dot will be remembered for the many notes of encouragement she wrote to those in need as part of her ministry with the EFBC Intercessory Prayer Room.

A service celebrating her life will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, June 30, at First Baptist Church of Easley, 300 E. First Ave. Burial will immediately follow afterward at Hillcrest Cemetery, 2410 Gentry Memorial Highway in Pickens. The family will be gathered in the narthex of the EFBC Sanctuary prior to the service from 2-2:45 p.m. to greet family and friends.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Easley First Baptist Church for the support that staff and members provided for many years that made our mother’s life so meaningful. We are also grateful to special friend Faye Hendrix and other neighbors for the love and care they provided that allowed Mama Dot to remain in her home for many years. In addition, we also want to recognize the staff at Generations of Irmo, who provided care in her assisted living apartment for the last two years, as well as Lexington Medical Center / 7th Floor staff in West Columbia and Lexington Community Hospice House staff for the love and care provided during the last month.

Memorials may be made to Easley First Baptist Church, 300 E. First Ave., Easley, SC 29640 or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Visit robinsonfuneralhomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.

MARGARET CHAPPELL

PICKENS — Margaret Swords Chappell, 83, of Pickens, passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023, at Simpsonville Post Acute.

Born in Pickens, she was a daughter of the late William Clyde and Osie Nix Swords.

She was a lifelong resident of Pickens County and was a graduate of Pickens High School, Forest Acres Cosmetology School and Greenville Technical College with a degree in food service.

She was a retired hairdresser and also retired from the School District of Pickens County, where she worked at Liberty High School.

Surviving are her husband of 65 years, Robert F. Chappell of the home; two daughters, Beverly Estes (David) of Fountain Inn and Brenda Duncan (Robby) of Pickens; two sons, Barry Chappell (Vicky) of Liberty and Bobby Chappell of Pickens; a sister, Edna Clardy of Simpsonville; six grandchildren, Delana Ballenger (Jacob), Melanie Bishop (Tyler), Justin Estes (Taylor), Tyler Duncan, Jordan Simmons (Brent) and Sarah Chappell; and four great-grandchildren, Aiden Bishop, Amaya Ballenger, Emery Bishop and Cooper Estes.

Graveside services were conducted on Friday, June 23, at Westview Cemetery in Liberty.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

The family will be at the home of Barry and Vicky Chappell, 1036 Winding Creek Road, Liberty, SC 29657.

To share a memory or leave a message for the family, please visit libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

BOBBY ‘BOBCAT’ COX

PICKENS — Bobby Lee “Bobcat” Cox, 77, of the Midway community in Pickens, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 19, 2023.

Born in Pickens, he was a son of the late Edward Lee Cox and Evie Ferguson Cox Schrick.

Bobby was a member of Midway Baptist Church and then later New Hope Baptist Church.

He loved his family and friends with all the get-togethers playing music at all the places, including Joe Whitmire’s, Hagood Mill, Oolenoy Community Building and alongside Robert Perry. He also loved to fish and working outside alongside Tommy Bearden.

Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Rose Crowder Cox of the home; three daughters, Pamela McNeely (Randy) of Liberty, Michelle Farmer (Donnie) of Easley and Marie Wimpey (Brad) of Easley; a sister, Trula Crowder of Easley; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and cousins who he loved and cherished; and many extended friends he considered family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Cox, and a brother-in-law, Bill Crowder.

Funeral services to honor Bobby’s life were conducted on Thursday, June 22, in the Liberty Mortuary chapel. Burial was at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family will be at the home, 915 Midway Road, Pickens, SC 29671.

To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family, please visit libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

JOEL AIKEN SR.

LIBERTY — Joel William Aiken Sr., 83, of Liberty, died Sunday, June 25, 2023, at St. Francis Hospital Downtown.

Born in Liberty, he was a son of the late William McKinley and Eldora Donald Aiken.

He retired from JP Stevens’ Dunean Plant and was a member of Wren Church of God, where he served as the church treasurer/clerk for 26 years and was instrumental in building the current church. Previously, he was the church clerk at Cateechee Church of God.

Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Mary Whitmire Aiken of the home; two daughters, Melissa Ellenburg of Rocky Mount, N.C., and Shelia Galloway of Liberty; a daughter-in-law, Jillian Aiken of Liberty; grandchildren, Kaitlin “Elle” Palm (Alicia), Ashley Kay, Randall Galloway, Samantha Phelps (Logan) and Elijah Aiken; five great-grandchildren, Eliza, Alex, Cillian, Carter and Reagan; and a sister, Sue Foster of Pickens.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Rev. Joel Aiken Jr., five sisters and four brothers.

Funeral services to honor the life of Mr. Aiken will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at Wren Church of God. Burial will be at Liberty Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Liberty Mortuary.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Wren Church of God c/o James A. Patterson, 836 Highway 252, Belton, SC 29627.

The family will be at the home, 273 Stewart Gin Road, Liberty, SC 29657.

To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family, please visit libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

SHARON BROOKS CARR

LIBERTY — Sharon Gail Carr, 75, of Liberty, died Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the home of her son, surrounded by her family.

Born in Lyman, she was the wife of Steven Carr and the only daughter of the late George Theron and Bernice Farmer Duncan.

She was a customer service manager for Winn Dixie in Liberty, where she worked for over 30 years, and was a member of Eastside Baptist Church.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two sons, Rev. Travis Brooks (Amy) of Liberty and Todd Brooks (Stacy) of Dacusville; along with eight grandchildren, Wade, Aaron, Jacob, Noah, Emma, Alaina, Sydney and Maddie; and two great-grandchildren, Skylin and Astoria.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Ronald Brooks.

Graveside services to honor Sharon’s life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 29, at Woodlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5-7 p.m. at Liberty Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Outdoor Dream Foundation, P.O. Box 802, Anderson SC 29622, outdoordream.org.

The family will be at their respective homes.

To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family, please visit libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

GENEVA LOUISE ‘LUCY’ DRYMAN JOHNSON

PICKENS — Geneva Louise “Lucy” Dryman Johnson, 75, passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in her home surrounded by her family.

A native of Pickens County, Lucy was born Aug. 1, 1947, the daughter of the late Claude John Dryman and Clara Belle McCall Bradley. While attending Tamassee DAR School, she was on the basketball team. She happily passed those skills on to her children and grandchildren. She loved her job as a waitress for many years at LeJuan’s in Pickens. She spent her later years working at Milliken at the Judson Plant in Greenville. Lucy enjoyed and loved being with her family fishing and gardening.

Survivors include her children, Ann Chappell (Donald) of Pumpkintown and Ervin Whitmire, Chris Whitmire, Wade Whitmire and Star Burdette (Amanda), all of Pickens; 17 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, John Talley (Doris Ann) of Six Mile, Ruth Reid of Pickens, Sylvester Dryman of Six Mile, Chester Dryman of Pickens and Clyde Dryman of Pickens.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Johnson was predeceased by a sister, Doris Talley, and a brother, R.L. Talley.

The family would like to thank all involved with hospice for the kindness and care given. May God richly bless each of you.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Lucy’s honor may be made to Interim HealthCare by visiting interimcares.com or by calling 800-439-4590.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens chapel is serving the Johnson family.

JOAN GAIL KENNEDY JOHNSON

EASLEY — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joan Gail Kennedy Johnson, 78, of Easley. After a long, valiant battle with many health issues, Joan went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 17, 2023.

Joan was born in London, Ontario, Canada, in 1945. She has also lived in Portsmouth, Va., Frederick, Md., Morristown Tenn., and Easley. Joan worked as a nurse for approximately 50 years. She also served as an interpreter for the deaf for 50 years. She was led to the Lord at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church in Virginia. Of course, this was a life-changing event, and she went on to teach Sunday school and work in the Deaf Ministry. Joan was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church and enjoyed worship and fellowship there. Joan also served as a counselor at a women’s pregnancy center.

Joan had many hobbies. She loved to read, paint, craft and garden. She also enjoyed fishing, sunrises and walking the beach looking for treasures. Her main passion was serving the Lord. She was our prayer warrior and will be greatly missed.

Joan is survived by her husband of 33 years, Paul Murray Johnson; children, Sue Tarkenton (Eric) of Easley, Amy Cassidy of Easley and Sherida Leslie (Glen) of Conyers, Ga.; grandchildren, Spencer, Nathan, Chloe and Landon; great-grandchild, Mason; and beloved cat, Fiona.

In accordance with Joan’s wishes, there will be no funeral. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Inspiration Class of Rock Springs Baptist Church, 201 Rock Springs Road, Easley, SC 29642.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens chapel is serving the Johnson family.

DOROTHY ‘DOT’ HAYES

EASLEY— Mrs. Dorothy “Dot” Lee Gilstrap Hayes, 86, wife of the late Robert Cleo Hayes Sr., went to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, June 17, 2023, while visiting her son in Arvada, Colo.

Born in Pickens County, she was a daughter of the late William Berry Gilstrap and the late Virginia Dare Gravley Gilstrap. Mrs. Hayes was a 1955 graduate of Parker High School and had owned and operated Dot’s Beauty Shop for more than 50 years when she retired in 2016 at 78 years of age. She was a member of Arial Baptist Church.

Dot loved people and found her customers to be friends. She had a charitable heart for her community where she lived for most of her life. Dot’s spirited personality and affectionate presence will be missed by her family and friends, who loved her dearly.

Surviving are a son, Robert C. Hayes Jr. (Erik) of Arvada, Colo.; two daughters, Vicki Lovell (Butch) of Liberty and Betty Winslett (Jamie) of Easley; six grandchildren, Michelle Foster, Chris Robinson (Rachel), Melissa Coker (Stanley), Melanie Sullivan (Jonathan), Amanda Cantrell (Adam) and Shane Lovell; 21 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Hayes was predeceased by a brother, Berry Jerome Gilstrap; a sister, Betty Grace Gilstrap; and one great-grandchild.

Graveside services were held on Sunday, June 25, at the Pickens View Wesleyan Church cemetery.

Visit robinsonfuneralhomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.

VICTOR GEORGE LOUDERMILK

SUNSET — Victor George Loudermilk, 61, passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at his home.

Born Feb. 16, 1962, in Greenville County, Victor was the son of the late Russell K. Loudermilk and Marcelle Buchanan Loudermilk Madison.

Victor was one of a kind and loved by many. He had the best smile and will surely be missed.

Survivors include his children, Joshua Lee Loudermilk (Jessica) of Columbia, Adam George Loudermilk (Julie) of Fletcher, N.C., and Ryan Michael Wisniewki of Moncks Corner; his grandchildren, Austin, Alexis, Caleb (Josh), Raigan, Nolan (Adam) and Wyatt (Ryan); his siblings, Alan Loudermilk (Jeanette), Valerie Dickerson (Joe) and David Loudermilk; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Victor Loudermilk was predeceased by two sisters, Lynn Loudermilk and Lisa Gilbert.

The family will host a memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at Oolenoy Baptist Church, 201 Miracle Hill Road, Pickens, SC 29671, which will be followed by receiving of family and friends.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens chapel is serving the Loudermilk family.

JENNINGS FARR

LIBERTY — Roy Jennings Farr Jr., 87, of Liberty, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at his residence.

Born in Greenville, he was the widower of Oleta Sanders Farr and the son of the late Roy J. Sr. and Bess Moon Farr.

He was a 1953 graduate of Liberty High School and was a longtime member of Liberty United Methodist Church.

Mr. Farr worked for Sloan Construction for 35 years and later retired from Panagakos Asphalt Paving Company. He loved to spend time on the lake boating and traveling with his wife, and was also an avid reader. He was a member of the Liberty Lions Club, where he was a former president.

Jennings was a United States Navy veteran.

Surviving are his son, Roy Jennings Farr III (Deborah) of Columbia; his daughter, Jan Farr Carden of Midlothian, Va.; a sister, Jane Farr Dutton (Jim) of Columbia; three grandchildren, Amanda Carden-Button (Trevor) of Santa Rosa, Fla., Alexis Catherine Carden of Richmond, Va., and Robbyn Deborah Young of Ocala, Fla.; and two great-grandchildren, Liam Jennings Button and Owen Matthew Button.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Andrew Jennings Farr.

Graveside services to honor the life of Mr. Farr will be conducted at noon Friday, June 30, at Liberty Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Liberty Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Liberty United Methodist Church, 310 Mae St., Liberty, SC 29657, or Gideons International, Irmo Camp, P.O. Box 210263, Columbia, SC 29221.

To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family, please visit libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.