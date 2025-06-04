Courier Obituaries 6-4-25

KAREN FEW MULLINNIX

EASLEY — Mrs. Karen Few Mullinnix, 71, wife of William “Bill” Paul Mullinnix, went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, May 25, 2025.

Born in Greenville County, the daughter of the late Lewie Oscar Few and the late Fay Day Few, Mrs. Mullinnix was a graduate of Wade Hampton High School and Draughon’s Business College. She was the office manager for Long Trailer and Body for 42 years and was a member of St. Andrew Methodist Church.

Karen loved to sing and especially loved her job. She lived every day for her family that she dearly loved, but her greatest love was for her Lord and Savior. She will be deeply missed by all that loved and knew her.

Surviving, in addition to her husband of 52 years, are her son, Jeremy Kevin Mullinnix (Justine) of Greer; her daughter, Andrea M. Gibson (Ben) of Greenville; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John G. Mullinnix and Susan Mullinnix of Union; her grandchildren, Brianna Bradford (Jacob), Ashlyn Gibson, Liam Mullinnix, Jake Mullinnix and Landon Mullinnix; her great-grandchild, Sophia Bradford; and her nephew, Phillip Mullinnix (Nena).

Memorial services were held on May 30 at St. Andrew Church in Easley.

Flowers will be accepted, and memorials may be made in memory of Karen to St. Andrew Methodist Church, 309 Pelzer Highway, Easley, SC 29642.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.

CAROL HUGHES STEWART

LIBERTY — Carol Stewart passed away on May 26, 2025, at the age of 74.

Born in Liberty on March 26, 1951, to James and Lucille Clark Hughes, she was known for her love and devotion as a wife, mother and “Mimi.” Carol was the community friend. She was soft-spoken, dependable and present. She served her family relentlessly, as well as the people of her community. She truly was the hands and feet of Jesus.

Carol is survived by her only daughter, Tia Swafford and her husband, Brian Swafford; and her only grandchild, Reagan Lucy Swafford.

Carol was a member of Eastside Baptist Church. She was a 1973 graduate of Tennessee Temple. After a long tenure at West Point Stevens, from where she retired, she then went on to work at St. Jude Medical.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Mr. Marion Stewart, as well as her parents.

Carol wore many hats in her family and in the community of Liberty that she loved so well. Her favorite title was that of “Mimi” to Reagan. She was committed to providing care to Reagan and supporting her in all of her passions. She was the epitome of what a “Mimi” should be. Carol also shared a special relationship with her son-in-law, Brian. She and Brian were not in-laws, they were friends and took care of each other. Carol was grateful for Brian and Brian her.

She had a servant’s heart. She humbly showed up for anyone in need of support, love or just an ear to listen. Carol was a dedicated friend to so many — too many to list here, but know that you are all remembered during this time as well. Serving others alongside her late husband was her favorite pastime. She will be missed by so many, but the family and friends who knew her best know she’s rejoicing with Marion, her Momma and Daddy, and with her Lord and Savior.

The family is grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this heartbreaking time. Carol’s death was untimely and unexpected, and all who loved her are appreciative of everyone who has reached out.

To honor Carol’s life and celebrate her homecoming, funeral services were held May 28 in the Liberty Mortuary chapel. She was laid to rest beside her husband and parents at Liberty Memorial Gardens.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials can be made in Carol’s honor, to Eastside Baptist Church, 920 Anderson Drive, Liberty SC 29657.

To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family, please visit libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

RON BOLIN

EASLEY — In loving memory of Ronald Aaron Bolin, born on Aug. 14, 1943, in Whitmire, who peacefully passed away on May 19, 2025, at the Cottingham Hospice House in Seneca.

Ron lived a remarkable life fueled by his deep love for family, friends and the joys that each day brought.

Born in Whitmire, he was a son of the late William Aaron and Iva Wilkinson Bolin.

Ronald, affectionately known as “Ron,” was a dedicated supervisor in the textile industry, spending many fulfilling years at Alice Manufacturing. His commitment to his work was matched only by his dedication to his family.

Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife of 61 years, Norma Gibson Bolin; his daughter, Allison Moore (Todd); and his cherished grandchildren, Taylor and Brody Moore.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Bolin.

Ron especially loved to watch his grandson Brody play golf, a sport that brought him immense joy during his time working at Southern Oaks Golf Course in the clubhouse for 15 years.

His spirit will continue to shine brightly in the hearts of all who knew him. He was a man who embraced life, always ready with a smile, a kind word, or a hearty laugh, and his legacy will certainly carry on through his family and friends.

Services to celebrate Ron’s life were held June 3 in the Liberty Mortuary chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Hospice of the Foothills, 390 Keowee School Road, Seneca SC 29672 or Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 101 Pisgah Road, Easley SC 29642.

To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family, please visit libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

THOMAS JACKSON ‘JACKIE’ TANT

EASLEY — Jackie Tant of Easley passed away on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

He was the son of the late William Arthur and Frances Parker Tant. He was twice married, first to the late Deloris Loleta Roper Tant, mother of his children, and currently to Hope Williams Brown Tant. He was a devoted Christian and a member of Amazing Grace Fellowship Church. For many years, he was the owner and operator of J&S Services heating and air.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Carla Luciano of Pickens, Douglas Todd Tant of Pickens, Thomas Jackson Tant Jr. (Kathy) of Liberty, Cynthia Tant Rogers (Tom) of Easley, Buford “Eddie” Brown (Ashlyn) of Bristol, Tenn., John A. Brown (Stephanie) of Pickens, Lynda Brown Hudson (Tony) of Anderson and Matthew L. Brown (Kim) of Pickens; 15 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; a sister, Linda Tant Bearden (Roland) of Easley; and a daughter-in-law, Angie Tant.

Mr. Tant was predeceased by a son, William Carl Tant.

Funeral services were held on June 2 at the Mountain View chapel in Pickens.

Mountain View Funerals and Cremations is assisting the family.