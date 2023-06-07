Courier Obituaries 6-7-23

MARGARET OMEGA KELLEY

EASLEY — Margaret Omega Kelley, 82, passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023. She was the loving wife of the late Jerry B. Kelley Sr.

Omega (Meg) was born in Oconee on Jan. 26, 1941, to the late Jesse Dyar and Marvin Jane Seaborn Dyar. Mrs. Kelley was a homemaker.

She loved to crochet and made many dish cloths and potholders to give to the community. Meg loved spending time with her children,

grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was a faithful member of Free Wesleyan Church in Easley.

Mrs. Kelley is survived by her son, Michael Kelley (Jenny); a daughter, Junise Stracener; and a daughter-in-law, Joyce Kelley. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Deborah Rhodes (Matt), Levi Kelley (Deidra), Erin Ellison (Kirk), Heather Medlin, Titus Stracener (Corina) and Angela Avant (Bradly); 14 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Julia Huskamp and Dueain Byers.

In addition to her loving husband, Meg was preceded in death by a son, Jerry B. Kelley Jr. (Ben); four brothers, William, Joel, Frank and Wade Dyar; and five sisters, Jessie Lee Jennings, Eunice Longworth, Ruth Wald, Wilma Dyar and Virgil Ann Dyar.

Funeral services were conducted on Tuesday, June 6, in the chapel of Dillard Funeral Home, with interment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting dillardfunerals.com. Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

RANDALL J. MORGAN

PICKENS — Randall J. Morgan, 63, loving husband to Sherry Buchanan Morgan, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Prisma Baptist Easley Hospital.

Mr. Morgan was born in Pickens on April 2, 1960, to Bobby Joe and Norma Jean Wood Morgan. He was a retired machinist and of the Baptist Faith. He enjoyed playing video games, fishing and spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents and loving wife of 44 years, Mr. Morgan is survived by two children, Melodie Huffine (Bobby) of Travelers Rest and Jason Morgan (Angela) of Marietta; four grandchildren, Halli, Brittany, Brooklyn and Kylie; one brother, Jimmy Morgan (Nicole) of Fort Mill; two nieces, Tori and Amanda; and one nephew, Harrison.

Mr. Morgan was preceded in death by one brother, Christopher Scott Morgan; his in-laws, Charles, Dorothy and Rick Buchanan of Greenville, and his grandparents.

Graveside services were conducted on June 3 at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family is at the residence.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting dillardfunerals.com. Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

WILLIAM DALTON GULLION

WATERLOO — William Dalton Gullion, 20, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Born on May 12, 2003, in Fernandina Beach, Fla., Dalton was the son of Randall Charles Gullion and Christina Marie Hiler Gullion.

In addition to his parents, Dalton is survived by two sisters, Randi Joy Gullion and Abbigail Gullion, both of Waterloo; and his grandparents, William Gullion and Dotty Gullion of Pickens.

Mr. Gullion was predeceased by an aunt, Angela Lambert, and an uncle, Ricky Gullion.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Gullion family.

KELLIE BLACK

LIBERTY — Kellie Gillespie Black, 57, of Liberty, died on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at St. Francis Hospital Downtown, following a courageous battle with breast cancer.

Born in Easley, she was a daughter of the late Carl and Mae Stewart Gillespie.

Kellie was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. She loved to go on cruises, but most of all she loved to be with her family. She also loved to take care of her furry family, Zena and Beau.

Surviving are her husband of 38 years, Tim Black of the home; a son, Kyle Black of Richmond, Va.; a daughter, Kylie Black Tester (William) of Liberty; two sisters, Teresa Young (Sam) of Liberty and Debby Mayer (Sal) of Easley; a nephew, Chris Rowland (Sherri) of Liberty; and numerous extended family members and friends.

Memorial services to celebrate Kellie’s life were conducted on June 2 in the Liberty Mortuary chapel. Private inurnment will take place at Liberty Memorial Gardens at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Pearlie Harris Center for Breast Health, 131 Commonwealth Drive, Suite 220, Greenville SC 29615.

To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family, please visit libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

PATRICIA ANN ‘TRISH’ GRANTHAM

EASLEY — Patricia Ann “Trish” Grantham, 48, passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

A native of Sunflower County, Miss., Patricia was born on May 24, 1975, the daughter of Marjorie Ada Geiser Mitchem and the late Carl Brown. Patricia was a member of Cannon Mountain Baptist Church in Pickens. She attended Ruleville High School in Ruleville, Miss. Patricia worked at various places throughout her life, including Fred’s, Dollar General, Shoney’s, Pecan House, Playcare and the Huddle House. Patricia enjoyed fishing, camping, arts and crafts, coloring and frogs. She loved to make someone laugh and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her mother, Marjorie Ada Mitchem, and her stepfather, Dale Mitchem, both of Aberdeen, Miss.; her children, Tristian Davis, Charles Edward Cave Jr. and Annie Reece Cave, all of Indianola, Miss.; her siblings, David Moudy, Tammie Bagwell, Jonathan Moudy, Mark Davis (Rebecca) and Michelle Watkins; her stepsisters, Jeanette Moudy and Edna Moudy; nieces, Kimberly Bagwell, Cheyanne Watkins, Katie Williams, Brianna Williams, and Gracie Davis; nephews, Austin Watkins (Jorden), Austin Ballard, Mark Davis Jr., Charles Davis and Grayson Davis; great-nieces, Sierra Watkins and Addison Watkins; aunts, Judy Brown, Mary Mann (Phillip), Julie Riley (Oscar), and Ann Cobbs (Henry); and an uncle, James Brown (Glenda).

Patricia was predeceased by her father, Carl Brown of Easley; a sister, Tammie Bagwell of Little Rock, Miss.; uncles, Billy Brown of Vicksburg, Miss., and Jimmy Brown of Grenada, Miss.; and grandparents, Annie and Cecil Grantham of Indianola, Miss., and Lillian and Larry Geiser of Detroit, Mich.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Grantham family.

JONATHAN SCOTT GILSTRAP

EASLEY — Mr. Jonathan Scott Gilstrap, 58, passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

Born in Pickens County, a son of Reba Armstrong Gilstrap of Easley and the late Thomas Rupert Gilstrap, Mr. Gilstrap was a graduate of Pickens High School and retired from A&A Fire Protection. He was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are his daughter, Brandy Gilstrap (Brandon) of Travelers Rest; his son, Chace Gilstrap (Heather) of Easley; two brothers, Corey Gilstrap (Christie) and Jake Gilstrap (Lynn), both of Easley; his grandchildren, Jade, Stasha, Hailey, ShayLynn, Landon and Parker; and two great-grandchildren, Kallie and Wyatt.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Gilstrap was predeceased by a brother, Thomas Rupert Gilstrap Jr.; and a sister, Rebecca “Candy” Gilstrap Hall.

Graveside services were held on June 4 at the Gilstrap Family Cemetery.

Visit robinsonfuneralhomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.

RACHEL MCCONNELL

EASLEY — Mrs. Rachel Lee McConnell, 71, wife of the late William Harold McConnell, passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

Born in West Palm Beach, Fla., a daughter of the late William Earl Lee and the late Hazel Messer Lee, Rachel was the retired owner and operator of Nails by Rachel and a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church.

Surviving are her two brothers, Earl Bly Lee of Greenville, and Steven Boyd Lee of Greer; her granddaughter, Savannah LeeAnn Odom, and her niece, Candie E. Carroll.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. McConnell was predeceased by her son, Eddie Earl Odom, and her sister, Ruth Elaine Lee.

A private committal will take place at Robinson Memorial Gardens.

Visit robinsonfuneralhomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.

BOBBY DONALD BOLIN

EASLEY — Bobby “B.B.” Donald Bolin, 84, husband of Irene White Bolin, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, June 2, 2023.

Born in the Smyrna community of York County, a son of the late George Nelson Bolin and the late Blanche Little Bolin, Mr. Bolin was a graduate of Hickory Grove High School, retired from sales and marketing and was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church.

Bobby had a successful career in Major League Baseball for 13 years. He played for the San Francisco Giants from 1961-69, the Milwaukee Brewers in 1970 and the Boston Red Sox from 1970-73. He was inducted into the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame and was one of the original inductees to the San Francisco Giants Wall of Fame.

He was a member of the Gideons, was an avid hunter and traveler, and loved to play golf. Bobby loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandkids, but his greatest love was for his Lord and doing the work of the Lord. He shared his testimony and spread the word of God at every turn throughout his life, maybe even to the animals he hunted. He will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew him.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 64 years, are his daughter, Donna B. Nations (Gary) of Pickens; his son, Brett Bolin (Mindy) of Liberty; his three grandchildren, Nathan Swords (Kasey), Jacob Bolin and Blake Bolin; and his two great-grandchildren, Scout Swords and Hudson Swords. In addition to his parents, Mr. Bolin was predeceased by two brothers, Joe Bolin and Benny Bolin; and a sister, Peggy Moore.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Rock Springs Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends from 1-2:45 p.m. on Wednesday at the church, prior to the service.

A service and burial will be held in York at a day and time to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Don Whitt Evangelistic Association, P.O. Box 12375, Jackson, TN 38308; or to Boy’s Farm Inc., 6655 S.C. Highway 34-121, Newberry, SC 29108 or by visiting their website at boysfarm.org.

Visit robinsonfuneralhomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.

LOU ELLEN RICHARD KING

PICKENS — Lou Ellen Richard King, 94, wife of the late Garlon L. King Jr., of Pickens, passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

Born in Clinton, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Cleveland “T.C.” and Lulla Estelle Wright Richard.

She retired from Arial Plant after 35 years and was a member of United Wesleyan Church. She loved crocheting and knitting and spending time with her family.

Mrs. King is survived by sons, Thomas King (Rebecca) and Anthony King, both of Pickens; a daughter, Iris Bagwell of Williamston; 11 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her loving husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Mitchell King; and her 13 sisters and brothers.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home, Downtown. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1-1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, at the funeral home.

Visit robinsonfuneralhomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.

GLADYS R. MARTIN

EASLEY — Mrs. Gladys R. Martin, 68, loving wife of Charles R. Martin Sr., was welcomed home into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital.

Gladys was born in Clayton, Ga., on March 2, 1955, to Lee and Margaret Rogers of Easley. She retired from Disability Determination Service (DDS) and later the Law Office of Will Dunn, and enjoyed baking and spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. Gladys also enjoyed knitting and was a member of the knitting group “Stitchers for Jesus,” as well as spent her time volunteering at Cafe Connections in Pickens.

In addition to her husband and her parents, Gladys is survived by her brother, Michael Rogers; a stepson, Charles Martin Jr. (Mac); a stepdaughter, Lindsay Martin Poole (Jason); and her grandchildren, Alex Propes, Makayla Propes, Rebecca Propes, Charlie Martin, Corbin Martin and Ezra Poole.

Gladys was preceded in death by her daughter, Andrea Propes.

Funeral services were conducted on May 18 in the chapel of Dillard Funeral Home, with interment following at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either the East Pickens Baptist Church Stitchers for Jesus Group at eastpickens.churchcenter.com/giving, or to the Cafe Connections of Pickens at 319 E. Main St., Pickens, SC 29671.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting dillardfunerals.com. Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

LULA BELLE ELOISE ‘LOU’ THRELKELD RUTLEDGE

PICKENS — Lula Belle Eloise “Lou” Threlkeld Rutledge, 82, loving wife of 59 years to the late Alfred James Rutledge, passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023, at her son’s home.

Born Feb. 21, 1941, in Abbeville County, Lou was the daughter of the late George Washington Threlkeld and Erma Inez Loftis Threlkeld. Lou was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Greenville. She attended North Carolina State University for photography and retouching. Lou worked at Rutledge Studios for 40 years. She enjoyed pictures, painting, gardening, sewing, reading, interior design and decorating, cooking and crafting. Lou was a wonderful mother, grandmother and wife who always put her family first, and being a homemaker was her top priority. She loved her children and grandchildren very much and always prayed for each one. She also shared a very special bond with her sister, Jane Richards.

Survivors include her children, Gabriel “Gabe” King of Central, Rachel R. Allan of Tamassee, Paul Rutledge (Melanie) of Easley and Alfred Rutledge (Stephanie) of Easley; grandchildren, Amanda, Kingston, Jonathan, Cayden, Morgan, Jackson, Micah, Reagan and Henry; siblings, Claudette Elrod, Jane Richards, Mary Medlin, Jesse Threlkeld and Edith Bryson; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Rutledge was predeceased by a son, Donald Eugene Rutledge; two sisters, Doris Knight and Irmaleen Thompson; and three brothers, George Threlkeld, C.W. Threlkeld and Pete Threlkeld.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 7, in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home in Pickens from 2-3 p.m., with a funeral service to follow at 3 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Bethlehem Church Cemetery, 133 Bethlehem Church Road, Pickens, SC 29671.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Rutledge family.

VELMA LOIS STEWART

PICKENS — Velma Lois Stewart, 89, passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at her home.

A native of Pickens County, Lois was born on July 13, 1933, the daughter of the late Dewey Delma Smith and Elise Mae Ellenburg.

Survivors include one daughter, Kim Garner (Mike) of Easley, and one son, Jeff Derrick of Pickens; nine grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Stewart was predeceased by one sister, Hazel Smith West (Virgil), and one brother, Bud Smith.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Stewart family.