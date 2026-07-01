Courier Obituaries 7-1-26

DIANNE WIMPEY WOOD

PICKENS — Dianne Wimpey Wood passed on June 25, 2026, at the age of 77, surrounded by her family.

Dianne was born on Feb. 11, 1949, in Pickens, to the late Robert and Ida Harper Wimpey. She was a graduate of Pickens High School, class of 1967. Dianne was an avid Clemson fan, especially baseball. She loved to serve at East Pickens Baptist Church and being a part of the Sisters of Sarah Sunday School class. Dianne loved taking beach trips, but what she cherished most was the time she had with her family.

Dianne is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Randall Wood; four children, Marty Owens (Tonya), Heather Webb (Nathan), Nikki Miller (Chris) and Brent Wood (Amanda); seven grandchildren, Soloman Wilkins, Melia Wilkins, Mason Owens, Lauren Miller, Weston Miller, Mattie Wood and Sly Wood; and a brother, Gary Wimpey (Debbie).

In addition to her parents, Dianne was preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Wood; a grandchild, Riley Owens; and two sisters, Sybil and Shirley Wimpey.

The funeral was held on June 30 in the chapel of Dillard Funeral Home.

Burial followed the service at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Wood family with their arrangements.

RICHARD VERNON CROWE

PICKENS — Richard Vernon Crowe, 68, of Pickens, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

Born in Pickens County, Richard was the cherished son of the late Alex Crowe Jr. and Sara Mae Crowe. He was the devoted and loving husband of Joan Elizabeth Davis, with whom he shared a life built on love, faith and unwavering commitment.

Richard was a man known for his servant’s heart. Humble, selfless and always willing to lend a helping hand, he found great joy in serving others. He never met a stranger and had a remarkable ability to make everyone feel welcome. Richard loved his family deeply and treasured every moment spent with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Throughout his life, he worked as an EMT, dedicating himself to caring for others during their times of greatest need. Richard served as the E-911 director for Pickens County. An entrepreneur and self-employed businessman, he was admired for his dedication, loyalty and strong work ethic. Richard also had a passion for aviation and loved the freedom and adventure of flying. He had a love for electronics and how to fix and improve electronic devices. This was a natural genius gift that Richard was so well known for. Richard’s absolute favorite past time/hobby was playing virtual reality with his grandson Sawyer.

In addition to his beloved wife, Joan, Richard is survived by his daughter, Crystal Crowe Gravley (Keith) of Liberty; his stepchildren, Robert McClure of Easley, Richard McClure of Pickens, John McClure of Pendleton and Stephanie Austin of Easley; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; his brother, Bob Crowe (Deborah) of Easley; his sister, Pat Gilstrap of Liberty; and two beloved nephews.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Alex and Sara Mae Crowe, and his brother-in-law, Joe Gilstrap.

A celebration of life service was held by the family on June 27 at the Pickens County Administration Building Conference room.

Mountain View Funerals and Cremations – Pickens is honored to serve the Crowe family.

EUGENIA CRUMP

EASLEY — Eugenia Crump, 94, loving wife to the late Angus Crump, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 21, 2026, at Fleetwood Post Acute in Easley.

Born on Oct. 23, 1931, in Hartwell, Ga., Eugenia was the cherished daughter of the late Rufus Suttles. She found great joy in planting and tending to her flowers, taking pride in the beauty they brought to those around her. A faithful member of Georges Creek Baptist Church in Easley, Eugenia’s faith was an important part of her life. Above all, she treasured her family and cherished every moment spent with them, leaving behind a legacy of love that will be remembered by all who knew her.

Survivors include her children, Jerry Crump, Edith Crump and Richard Crump, all of Easley; five grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Eugenia was predeceased by her son, Tim Crump.

The family will hold a private burial.

Mountain View Funeral Home is honored to serve the Crump family.

JACQUELINE ‘JACKIE’ ROPER

PICKENS — In Loving Memory of Martha Jacqueline “Jackie” Roper.

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Jackie, who passed away peacefully on Monday, June 22, 2026, at the age of 86.

Born in Pickens to the late Jack and Elizabeth Rogers, Jackie was the oldest sister of eight children. She was married to Norman Allen Roper for 53 years, sharing a deep love and countless dances along the way. Jackie was an active member of Berea First Baptist Church and enjoyed a decades-long career as an accountant, finding fulfillment in serving others through both her faith and profession.

Known as Jackie to friends, mom to a few and Mama Jack to most, she was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend whose candor, fierceness, humor and unconditional love touched everyone who knew her. She found joy in spending time with her family on the South Carolina coast, creating lasting memories during the holidays and at Clemson football games, and wearing her finest turquoise clothes and accessories just to go to the grocery store.

Humble yet endlessly funny, Jackie never arrived empty handed, often bringing a warm pound cake, a few dance moves and the kind of laughter that could brighten any room.

She is survived by her loving children, Kathy Abel, Susan Muse (Kevin) and Leslie Craven (Paul); sister, Linda Patterson (Donnie); grandchildren, Garrett Sloan (Megan), Tyler Sloan (Stephanie), Jacquelyn Muse (Jack), Grayson Achille (Allston) and Griffin Gaines (Madeleine Maury); great-grandchildren, Poppie Jaine, Hampton and Barrett; and many other family members and friends, who will cherish her memory forever.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Roper; her five brothers and one sister.

Though she will be deeply missed, we take comfort in knowing she is dancing with Poppie once again. Her laughter, quick wit, resilience and boundless love with remain in our hearts forever.

Our family is deeply grateful for her nurses at St. Francis Hospital, McCall Hospice House and Home Healthcare.

A private graveside service will be held, and a celebration of her life will be held for friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Francis Foundation in Loving Memory of Jackie Roper, 1 St. Francis Drive, Greenville, SC 29601.

CRYSTAL PHILLIPS

PICKENS — Crystal Phillips, 53, of Pickens, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 22, 2026, at 12:16 a.m.

Born on Jan. 23, 1973, in Norfolk, Va., Crystal was a compassionate and selfless woman whose life was defined by her love for others. She dedicated more than 20 years of her life serving as a Certified Nursing Assistant, providing comfort and care to countless individuals. Her generous spirit extended far beyond her profession, as she helped establish the Pickens County Shelter of Hope, volunteered in several soup kitchens and never hesitated to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Crystal truly would have given the shirt off her back to help someone else.

A woman of strong faith, Crystal kept her Bible in her car so she could share God’s Word and encouragement with others whenever the opportunity arose. She had a heart for animals, loved expressing her creativity through crafts and was known for her wonderful sense of humor that brought joy to those around her. She was a proud member of the Shock City Jeep Group and cherished the friendships she made there.

Above all, Crystal’s greatest joy was her family. She dearly loved her children and especially treasured every moment spent with her beloved grandchildren.

Crystal is survived by her mother, Elizabeth Marie Herring, and stepfather, Wayne Herring, of Six Mile; her adopted parents, Steven Otey Pemberton and Carol Snyder of Richmond, Va.; her daughters, Jessica Metcalf of Piedmont, Katlyn Wilder of Pickens, Leanna Wilder of Pickens and Selena Pemberton of Marietta; her grandchildren, Jayden Metcalf, Logan Metcalf, Kylin Metcalf, Grayson Pemberton, Evelyn Risinger, Evan Hughey and Dylan Hughey; her brothers, Jerry Wayne Cotton, Brian Mitchell Pemberton and Kenneth Michael Pemberton; as well as many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her beloved son, William Wilder; her brother, Steve Otey Pemberton Jr.; and her father, Larry Equils.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorial donations may be made to the family or to the Pickens County Shelter of Hope in Crystal’s memory.

The family will hold a memorial service celebrating Crystal’s life at 1 p.m. July 18 at Roanoke Baptist Church in Liberty.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Phillips family.

JOE HAMLETT

EASLEY — It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Joe Donald Hamlett, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, who left us peacefully on June 24, 2026, at the age of 91.

Born on March 11, 1935, in Greenville, he was the widower of Wilma Porter Hamlett and a son of the late James O. Hamlett Sr. and Reba Brown Hamlett.

Joe spent his life embodying the values of hard work, family and adventure.

He proudly retired from Alice Manufacturing’s Ellison Plant, where he dedicated 24 years of his life. His wisdom and integrity made a lasting impact on those around him.

He was a passionate man who enjoyed life to the fullest, relishing the joy of traveling with his wife and family and creating cherished memories together.

One of Joe’s greatest passions was riding the Chairlift in Gatlinburg — a tradition he began in 1954, eventually becoming the oldest person to ride it. His adventurous spirit and zest for life were an inspiration to many, and he loved to be chauffeured around.

He was a devoted member of Amazing Grace Fellowship, contributing to his community and fostering meaningful connections.

He leaves behind his sons, Tony Hamlett (Cindy) and Rick Hamlett. Also surviving are his loving grandchildren, Ashley Clemones (Justin), Courtney Mowry (Tyler) and Andrea Bearden (Bradley); his precious great-grandchildren, Mason, Alaya, Jayda, Eva, Bailey, Taylor and Caroline. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews he loved dearly.

He was the last survivor of his immediate family, and in addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Cook; and three brothers, James, Charles and Robert Hamlett.

Funeral services to celebrate Joe’s life were held on June 29 in the Liberty Mortuary chapel. He was laid to rest beside his wife at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

As we remember Joe, let us carry forward the spirit of adventure and love he shared so generously with all of us. He will be deeply missed but fondly remembered in our hearts.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials are requested to Amazing Grace Fellowship, 229 Pearl St., Pickens or the charity of one’s choice.

To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family, please visit libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is caring for the Hamlett family.

MRS. BETTY CROWE

EASLEY — It is with both sorrow and joy that we announce the passing of our beloved Betty Swords Crowe, who left this world peacefully on June 25, 2026, at the age of 87.

Born on Sept. 26, 1938, in Liberty, she was the widow of E. Charles Crowe, and a daughter of the late Benjamin F. and Inez Moore Swords.

Betty lived a vibrant life filled with love, laughter and unwavering faith.

A proud 1957 graduate of Liberty High School, Betty embarked on a fruitful career as an administrative professional, dedicating many years to Sangamo and later retiring from Baptist Easley Hospital. Her work was a testament to her commitment, and diligence, traits that she exhibited in every aspect of her life.

Betty was more than a professional; she was a devoted member of Brushy Creek Baptist Church in Easley for more than 62 years, where she found a second family, and nurtured many friendships that brought her joy. Her spirit was an inspiration to all who knew her, and she touched countless hearts with her kindness and warmth.

She leaves behind her two loving sons, Charles Crowe and Stan Crowe, who carry her legacy forward along with her cherished grandchildren, Collins Beach (Corey) and Caroline Labarthe (Bruce); and her great-grandchild, Alec James Labarthe.

Betty’s love for her family was fierce and unwavering, and her memory will forever shine brightly in their hearts.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Marie S. Crawford, Flo Davis and Tot Bowen; and two brothers, Leroy and JB Swords.

A memorial service celebrating Betty’s remarkable life will be held in the Liberty Mortuary chapel at 2 p.m. July 12. Everyone who knew and loved her is invited to join as we honor her beautiful spirit and share stories that bring them comfort and joy. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Robinson Memorial Gardens.

In her memory, let all remember the laughter, the love and the legacy of a woman who truly made the world a better place. Here’s to Betty — a life well-lived and a heart well-loved.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Alzheimer’s Association. You may make a donation by visiting alz.org.

You may also make a memorial to Brushy Creek Baptist Church, Senior Ministry, 100 Clay St., Easley SC 29642.

To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family, please visit libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

JAMES ARTHUR THOMAS

PICKENS — James Arthur Thomas, of Pickens, passed on June 27, 2026, at the age of 92.

Born on Jan. 21, 1934, he was the son of the late Clara and Clarence Thomas.

While James faced many tribulations throughout his life, he turned his life over to his Lord and Savior before his passing.

James is survived by his sons, Arthur Thomas and Johnny Thomas.

A graveside service was held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 2410 Gentry Memorial Highway, Pickens.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kathleen Thomas; and son, Mitchell Thomas.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting dillardfunerals.com. Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.