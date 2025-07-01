Courier Obituaries 7-2-25

JAMES ‘CECIL’ GILLESPIE

NORRIS — James “Cecil” Gillespie, 90, loving husband to Rose Marie Wardlaw Gillespie, passed away on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Pickens County on May 23, 1935, Cecil was the beloved son of the late Samuel Moser Gillespie and Elsie Lamelia Chastain. Cecil served as an elder at The Church of God at Rices Creek.

Cecil found great joy in growing his garden. Having grown up on a farm, he cherished the outdoors. He also loved singing and playing the guitar, and he even had the opportunity to sing on WGGS. Above all, Cecil loved his Lord Jesus.

Survivors include his children, Amanda Connell (Kenneth) of Greer, Nancy Hardy of Pickens, Mary McCall of Pickens, Mark Gillespie (Kelly) of Pickens and John Gillespie (Jennifer) of Pickens; 21 loving grandchildren and 26 loving and precious great-grandchildren; one wonderful great-great- grandchild and one on the way; and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Gillespie was predeceased by a son, Steve Gillespie; a grandson, Andy Gillespie; a granddaughter, Antonia Rose Dobbins; his brothers, Hillard Gillespie, Bud Frank Gillespie, Homer Gillespie, Cranfeard Gillespie, Odie Gillespie, Loyd Gillespie, BC Gillespie and Lewis Gillespie; and his sisters, Pauline Gillespie, Clara “Sis” Norris, Lorena “Rena” Davis. Cecil was the last surviving sibling.

A visitation will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, June 27, in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 28, in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Six Mile Church of God of Prophecy.

Memorials may be made in Cecil’s Honor to The Church of God at Rices Creek, 396 North Freeman Road, Liberty, SC 29657. Flowers will be accepted by the family.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Gillespie family.