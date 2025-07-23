Courier Obituaries 7-23-25

GLENDA COWARD CONLEY

LIBERTY — Glenda Coward Conley, 85, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, July 14, 2025, at Clemson Heritage Senior Living.

Born on Aug. 19, 1939, in Belton, Glenda was the cherished daughter of the late Robert Glenn Coward and Gertrude Irene Jordan Coward. A dedicated lifelong learner, she graduated from Lander College in 1961 with a degree in elementary education, a field in which she touched countless young lives with her patience and compassion.

Glenda devoted much of her career to the Anderson County Career and Technology Center, where she made a lasting impact on colleagues and students alike before her retirement, helping many adult students who’d given up hope on learning to find success.

Her love of music was a constant source of joy. She was devoted to church music for her entire life, faithfully playing piano or organ and singing or leading choirs in every church she belonged to, but especially her beloved home church, Latimer Memorial United Methodist Church. Glenda was born into this church family, and when she returned to Belton in middle age, she joyfully served in music and many other capacities for the remainder of her life. She also faithfully sang in the Hope Choir for the Anderson Cancer Association’s annual Concert of Hope and Remembrance for well over a decade. When dementia began to rob her of short-term memory, she continued to play beloved hymns on the piano from memory, blessing everyone around her.

Survivors include her son, David Conley (Michelle) of Liberty; her daughter, Susan Wynne of Liberty; grandchildren, Wilson Conley (Rachel) and Elyse Conley; nieces, Cindy Stephens Owens, Julie Stephens Croxton and Angie Stephens; and nephew, Jay Stephens.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Conley was predeceased by her sister, Jane Coward Stephens.

The family held a memorial service on July 18 in the sanctuary of Latimer Memorial United Methodist Church in Belton. They wore their favorite shade of blue to her memorial in her honor.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Glenda’s honor may be made to Latimer Memorial United Methodist Church, 200 River St., Belton, SC 29627.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Conley family.

DON L. SIMPSON

EASLEY — Donald Lyle “Don” Simpson, 84, beloved husband of Doris Jones Simpson, passed away Sunday, July 13, 2025.

Born on Sept. 15, 1940, in Westminster, he was a son of the late Frank Norris Simpson and Elsie Lyle Simpson.

Don retired from Anderson County School District 1. He attended Easley First Baptist Church and enjoyed cheering for his Clemson Tigers.

In addition to his wife, Doris, of 54 years, he is survived by his daughter-in-law, Tracee Stewart Simpson; grandchildren, Davis Simpson (Chandler) and Trent Simpson; great-grandchildren, Charlie and Andruw Simpson; and a sister, Eleanor McGuire of Walhalla.

Don was predeceased by his parents, his first wife, Patricia Marler Simpson; his son, Robert Dane Simpson; brother, Robert Frank “Bobby” Simpson; and a sister, JoAnn Simpson.

The family held a memorial service July 17 in the chapel at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Easley First Baptist Church, 300 E. 1st Ave., Easley, SC 29640, or Prisma Cottingham Hospice, 390 Keowee School Road, Seneca, SC 29672.

Visit robinsonfuneralhomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.

JAMES DAVID ‘MOOSE’ ALEXANDER

PICKENS — James David “Moose” Alexander, 76, loving husband of the late Patricia Lee Ward Alexander, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born on Jan. 30, 1949, in Six Mile, David Alexander was the cherished son of the late Harold Isrol Alexander and Verna Mae Hayes Alexander. A man of quiet faith, David was of the Baptist tradition and carried his values through every aspect of his life.

A devoted Clemson University sports fan, David could often be found cheering on the Tigers with enthusiasm. He had a deep love for the outdoors — whether it was working the land, fishing for “anything that would bite” or simply enjoying God’s creation, he found joy in the simplicity and peace of nature.

David was happiest when he was “piddling” — a term that, for him, meant tinkering, exploring and finding little projects to keep his hands and heart busy. His grandchildren especially loved these moments, making special memories as they went “piddling with Papa.”

He also enjoyed farming, where he found purpose and pride in tending the soil. David’s life was full of the little things that made for a big legacy — faith, family, nature and a heart always open to the ones he loved.

Survivors include his son, J. Khol Alexander (Lisa) of Pickens; daughter, Ashlee A. Cummings (Lance) of Woodstock, Ala.; grandchildren, David Trent Alexander (Margaret), John Trevor Alexander, Kirk Tanner Alexander and Kyndall Dianne Cummings; great-grandchildren, Emilee, Wyatt and one on the way (Kenneth); sisters, Mildred Dow and Joyce Alexander; brother, Mike Alexander (Lynda); and many loving nieces, nephews, friends and family.

In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Alexander was predeceased by his brother, Harold “Don” Alexander.

Funeral services were held on July 20 in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home in Pickens. Burial followed the service at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens.

Flowers will be accepted.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Alexander family.

WALLACE JACK GAMBRELL JR.

EASLEY — Wallace Jack Gambrell Jr, 66, loving life partner of Tina Garner, passed away on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at Baptist Easley Hospital.

Born on Aug. 14, 1958, in Pickens County, he was the son of the late Wallace Jack Gambrell Sr. and Patsy Dove Dodgens. He found joy in the simple pleasures of life, especially playing solitaire and spending time fishing.

Survivors include his daughters, Rebecca Gambrell and Amy Riggs of Pickens, and a brother, Ricky Edward Dodgens of Pickens.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Gambrell was predeceased by his brother, Lamar Gambrell, and sisters, Diane Franks and Teresa Reece.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Gambrell family.

ROBERT CHRISTOPHER ‘CHRIS’ CLARDY

LIBERTY — Robert Christopher “Chris” Clardy, 59, passed away on Wednesday, July 16, 2025.

Born on Aug. 15, 1965, in Liberty, Chris was the beloved son of Wayne Clardy and the late Priscilla E. Brewer. Chris had a deep love for riding motorcycles, finding freedom and peace on the open road. He had an incredible gift for working with his hands — a true craftsman at heart. Whether he was building, fixing or creating, Chris had a way of making everything he touched better. His creativity, resourcefulness and “can-do” spirit were admired by all who knew him.

Survivors include his son, Andrew James Dillon Haynie (Angel) of Easley; grandchildren, Charlie and Sofia; his girlfriend, Vickie Rodriguez; and Pamela Haynie and Julie Hess, whom he had special relationships with.

In addition to his mother, Mr. Clardy was predeceased by his brother, Tony Clardy.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Clardy family.

KEITH WAYNE ROBINSON

PICKENS — Keith Wayne Robinson, 72, loving husband of 20 years to Martha Erazo, passed away on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at Baptist Easley Hospital.

Born on March 26, 1953, in Amsterdam, N.Y., Keith Robinson was the beloved son of the late Ernest Robinson and Dorothea VanVoast Robinson. Known for his sharp mind and endless curiosity, Keith was an intelligent and thoughtful man who found great joy in reading and learning. He had a deep love for knowledge and often spent time researching various topics on his computer, always eager to explore new ideas and understand the world more deeply.

Keith also found peace and pride in the simple pleasures of life — he enjoyed mowing the lawn and took great care in maintaining his yard, finding satisfaction in a well-kept outdoor space. A devoted NASCAR enthusiast, he rarely missed a race and followed the sport with passion and enthusiasm.

Later in life, Keith found his slice of paradise in the mountains. He loved living there, often sitting back to watch the sun set behind the ridges — a view he called “Heaven on Earth.”

Keith will be remembered for his inquisitive spirit, quiet strength and the sincere care he showed for the things and people he loved.

Survivors include his wife, Martha Erazo of the home.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Robinson was predeceased by his brother, Lowell Robinson.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Robinson family.