Courier Obituaries 9-17-25

JOHN ROBERT ‘BOB’ LEDFORD

EASLEY — John Robert “Bob” Ledford, 86, of Easley, passed away on Sept. 9, 2025.

Bob was born on Oct. 3, 1938 to Fred and Bonnie Mae Ledford. After graduating Valedictorian from Swain County High School, Bob proudly served in the United States Army as a Combat Engineer where operating heavy equipment was his specialty, specifically the Bulldozer. On April 17, 1958, he married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Alice Nations, who he was married to for 67 years and who was tirelessly by his side during his illness. Among his duty stations were Camp Wolters, Mineral Wells, Texas, Camp Bullis, San Antonio, Texas and Fort Benning, Ga. He was also stationed in South Korea where he rebuilt roads and taught the local people how to operate machinery.

After his honorable discharge from military service, Bob studied at Western Carolina University and NC State University where he graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Upon graduation, Bob secured employment with American Enka in Central, where he was a Facilities Manager for 33 years.

He loved road trips and Sunday afternoon rides. Bob also enjoyed playing and listening to bluegrass music. His instrument of choice was the five string banjo. Bob’s most favorite hobby was being a husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was known to his family simply as “Papa”. Papa always told us that, “You can buy a lot of things, but you can’t buy your family.” Family was everything to Papa.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Ledford; his daughters, Lana Cannon (Parrish), Stacey Wigington (Jason); his grandchildren, Jacob Cannon (Alicia), Anna Maeve Moore (Wyatt), John Thomas Wigington, Isaiah Wigington and Presley Wigington; his great-grandchildren, Lilly Cannon, Aubrey Moore and Jameson Moore; and his sister, Freda Livingston (John).

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Larry Ledford.

Funeral Services were held Sept. 12, at Easley Church of God, the burial followed at the Mason Branch Cemetery, Bryson City, N.C.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SC Church of God Home for Children.

CHARLES MICHAEL DODGENS

PICKENS — Charles Michael Dodgens, 75, of Pickens, passed away Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025.

Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late Wade Carlos Dodgens and Ethel Seay Dodgens.

Mr. Dodgens was a 1969 graduate of Pickens High School. He retired from Ryobi in Pickens after 43 years of dedicated service. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, watching football, and mainly playing pool. He proudly served his country in the US Army during Vietnam.

Surviving are his siblings, Wade Dodgens, Smokey Dodgens and Audrey Dodgens, all of Easley, Jean Nix (Virgil) of Pickens, Nathalee Bryant of Liberty.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Lafoy Dodgens (Vallie) and Patrick Dodgens, his sister, Barbara Kral, a sister-in-law, Athalee Dodgens, and a brother-in-law, Gene Bryant.

The family will receive friends on Sept. 17, from 11 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, with the funeral service to follow at 12:30 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens.

Flowers will be accepted.

The family will be at their respective homes.

JAMES EDWARD PORTER

EASLEY — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our patriarch and the backbone of our family, James Edward Porter. A shining example of the American Dream, Ed started from incredibly humble beginnings at just 16 years old, moving from Salem to Greenville with nothing but the clothes on his back and his talent for finding “the deal.” Within the span of a few decades, he created a very successful business that not only provided for his family but also paved the way for his children and grandchildren to provide for theirs as well.

In addition to his illustrious career as a salesman and business owner, Ed also made his mark in the world of racing with his son Randy. From dirt go-karts to the NASCAR Cup Series, they competed together at nearly every race in the southeast and found success almost everywhere they went. This legacy was further broadened later in his life, when he got to share his passion for competing with his daughter Tasha, as well as his grandsons, Corey, Trey, Dillon and Kylan. The joy he had on his face when one of his race cars was fast, was a sight to see. You would hear him say, “That thing was getting off that corner, boy.”

Ed loved racing. Ed really loved making a deal. But the only thing he loved more than that was his family. No matter the name he was called by, “Dad”, “Papa”, My Edward”, you knew without a shadow of a doubt he was going to answer and be ready to help, no matter what was needed of him. Truthfully, that’s why we believe he was, and is, so great. Strip away all of his talent, all of his charisma and passions, and you’re still left with a loving father and grandfather who was the perfect example of what a man is supposed to be.

We will always love you, and we will miss you until we see you again.

Long Live Fast Eddy.

Edward is welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven by his loving wife, Dorothy, as well as his mother, Bertha, father, Daniel, sisters, Mary Evelyn and Lilamae.

His memory is carried on by his son, Randy Porter, and his two daughters, Shiela Gibson and Tasha Porter-Kummer, as well as his grandsons Corey Gibson, Trey Gibson, Luke Porter, Dillon Porter; and his great-grandsons Kylan Gibson and Truett Gibson.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sept. 18, in the chapel at Robinson Funeral Home – Powdersville Road.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sept. 19, in the chapel at Robinson Funeral Home – Powdersville Road. Burial will follow at Robinson Memorial Gardens.

The family cannot express gratitude for the support we have received during this tumultuous time, and we appreciate the love you have shared more than you know.

LLOYD ‘ALLEN’ PARSONS

LIBERTY — Lloyd “Allen” Parsons, 66, of Liberty, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025.

Allen was born on Sept. 1, 1959, in Easley, to the late Carrie Louise Parsons and Samuel Loyd Parsons.

Throughout his life, Allen enjoyed racing and football—he was a proud supporter of the South Carolina Gamecocks. He especially cherished spending time with his grandchildren, making people laugh, and bringing joy to those around him. Allen had a deep love for snow and often visited Maggie Valley.

He will be remembered as caring, loving, lighthearted, goofy, and devoted. He was a man who loved his family above all else.

Allen is survived by his beloved wife, Donna Sue Parsons (Pinyon); his children, Derek Chad Parsons (Sondra), Kenneth J. Gambrell and John Tyson Pinyon (Tiffany); his grandchildren, Cassie Gambrell, Brianna Gambrell, J.T. Pinyon and Mackenzie Pinyon; as well as eight great-grandchildren who brought him great joy. He is also survived by his sisters Margaret Hayes (Marvin) and Sandra Parsons; and brother Joe Parsons (Edna).

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Parsons and his sister, Mary Hall.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Allen’s honor on Sept. 20, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Smith Grove Baptist Church, 1220 Smith Grove Rd., Liberty.

TIM CARTEE

EASLEY — Tim Cartee, 69, loving husband of 49 years to Vickie B. Cartee, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, at his home, surrounded by family.

Born on April 5, 1956, in Pickens County, Tim was the beloved son of the late Walker and Kat Cartee. He had a deep love for the outdoors and took pride in working around his home, where he maintained a beautiful yard that reflected his hard work and care. Tim was known for his determination, honesty, and sharp mind. He had a gift for making deals and enjoyed the art of wheeling and dealing. Above all, Tim loved his family dearly and devoted himself to providing for and taking care of them.

Survivors include his wife, Vickie B. Cartee of the home; son, Bryan Cartee of Easley; brother, Marvin Cartee (Ginny) of Laurens; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Tim was predeceased by his parents, Walker and Kat Cartee.

Services will be announced at a later date.

JIMMIE D. ANDREW

PICKENS — Jimmie D. Andrews, 94, of Pickens, passed away on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. As a dedicated follower of Jesus Christ, his death signaled his race was finished and he was ushered into the very presence of God whom he faithfully served.

Jimmie was born May 26, 1931 in Liberty to the late Boone and Clara Sweezy Andrews. He was a veteran in the United States Air Force.

Jimmie worked in manufacturing following his time in the military. He retired after working more than 50 years in manufacturing

He was a dedicated member of Pickens View Wesleyan church where he has served on leadership boards, was an incredible Sunday school teacher and in the most recent years, Jimmie was known as a prayer warrior and motivator to the pastoral staff. Through the years Jimmie enjoyed family and church activities, fishing, camping and woodworking. Jimmie was a student of the scripture where he has read and listen to the entire Bible every year from Genesis to Revelation for 30 consecutive years.

He is survived by his devoted and supportive wife of 33 years; son, David and daughter-in-law Mary of Easley; daughters, Kim Andrews Greene of Simpsonville and Joy Bryant and son-in-law Robin of Six Mile; son-in-law, Wayne Greene of Greenville; grandchildren, Jimmie Nicole Andrews, Jordan Andrews, River Andrews, Myla-Grace Andrews, Stephen Greene (Katelyn), Brandon Bryant (Lexy) and Robbie Bryant (Kaitlyn); great-grandchildren, Bryson Bryant, Tripp Bryant and Riggins Bryant; sister-in-laws Sylvia Andrews, Betty Porter, Edith Bryson, Judy Roper, Shirley Whitaker; brother-in-law, Garvin Whitaker and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Jerry Andrews, Alfred Andrews and Floyd Andrews; a sister Elizabeth Andrews Robinson; and two brother-in-laws, Lewis Whitaker and George Roper.

TED PICKENS

EASLEY — Mr. Ted Wade Pickens, 89, husband of Judy Corbin Pickens, passed away Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.

Born in Florala, Ala., the son of the late Robert Wade Pickens and the late Rosa Lee Tew Pickens, Mr. Pickens was a graduate of Easley High School and was the retired owner and operator of Auto and Marine.

Ted loved the outdoors and tinkering with anything mechanical. He was well known for his quality of work in the family business and always had a smile on his face.

He loved his family dearly and will be missed by all that loved and knew him.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 26 years, are his son, Robert Dale Pickens (Susan) of Easley; his daughters, Cindy Brown (David) of England, Tammy Pickens and Donna Tudor (Dennis), both of Easley; his step-sons, Lee Smith (Ruthie) of Greenville, Adam Smith (Danielle) of Easley and Jason Smith of Greenville; his grandchildren, Kristopher Pickens, Reid Smith, Beau Smith, Jackson Smith, Ella Smith and Maddux Smith; and his step-grandchildren, Tara Neeves, Trista Ridgeway and Tony Nelson.

Memorial services were held on Sept. 12, in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Ted to the Shriner’s Children Hospital at shrinerschildrens.org/; or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/.

ADAM CLAYTON ‘CLAY’ TROTTER

EASLEY — Adam Clayton “Clay” Trotter, 35, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at Greenville Memorial Hospital. Clay left this world far too soon, and his absence will be deeply felt. His memory will forever live on in the hearts of his family and all who loved him.

Born on Nov. 21, 1989, in Pickens County, Clay was the cherished son of Tommy Neal Trotter and the late Cheryl Jane Wright Reed. Clay had a kind and genuine spirit that touched the lives of everyone who knew him.

He found joy in the outdoors, especially fishing, camping, and spending time at the lake, where he created countless memories with family and friends.

Survivors include father, Tommy Trotter; stepmother, Janet Trotter; siblings, Kiley Trotter, Dillon Trotter (Candace), Haile Nalley, Heather McCool, Holly Bentley (Chad), Blake Wyatt (Kerri), Hayley Black (Coty) and Andy Wyatt; niece, Brielle; nephews, Drake, Mylek, Landon and Miles; girlfriend, Tasha; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In addition to his mother, Mr. Trotter was predeceased by his grandparents, JT and Gladell Trotter and uncle, Steve Trotter.

Memorial service were held on Sept. 13, at the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home.

Flowers will be accepted.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated hospital staff at Baptist Easley Hospital and Greenville Memorial Hospital for their excellent care and compassion.

They would also like to extend a special thank you to Sharing Hope SC for their kindness and support during this difficult time.

CHARLES ‘BUTCH’ DAVID CHAPPELL

EASLEY — Charles “Butch” David Chappell, 76, of Easley, passed away on Monday, Sept. 8, 2025.

Born in Six Mile on July 23, 1949, he was the son of the late David Durham and Leola Chappell. Butch served his Country in the United States Army as a Supply Specialist. He had a great appreciation for his Country and his family and served both with honor and dignity. After his military career he worked in the textiles until his health declined.

Butch is survived by his sisters, Nancy Roper, Linda Roper, Patricia Bolding (Billy), Sharon McCall (Tommy), Tammy Batson (Robert); brothers, Michael Paul Durham, Phil Durham, Tommy Durham and Scott Durham. He also leaves numerous nieces and nephews to cherish his memory.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Randy Durham.

A visitation for Butch were held Sept. 12 at Dillard Memorial Funeral Home, 2402 Gentry Memorial Highway, Pickens.

A private service will take place at MJ Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

