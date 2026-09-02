Courier Obituaries 9-2-26

JOHN AUGUSTUS DUCKWORTH, III

GREENWOOD — John Augustus Duckworth, III, of Greenwood, widower of Mary Frances Spearman Duckworth, passed away on Aug. 28, 2026, at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.

Born in Pickens County, he was a son of John A. Duckworth, Jr. and Dora Jones Duckworth. John was a proud Air Force veteran who loved sharing stories about his military career and his time serving in the Korean War. After his service, he spent years working as a transport and material manager at Champion Paper Company, and later became a familiar, friendly face at Triangle Hardware. He was deeply devoted to his faith at New Market Baptist Church and loved being involved in his community. He looked forward to every American Legion meeting, was a member of AFM Lodge 91, a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason, and spent over 40 years “40+8” as a dedicated member of the Hejaz Shrine.

More than anything, John just loved people and life. He was the kind of man who would pick up the phone just to call his friends and chat for hours. When he was younger, you would usually find him cooking up something good on the grill or piddling around in his shop. He and his family used to take many camping trips to the lake and mountains. He loved attending Bluegrass festivals and singing along to old classic country, especially his favorite, Willie Nelson. He will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

He is survived by a daughter, Rhonda Hughes; granddaughters, Stephanie Coffey (Mike) and April Timmerman (Tee); brothers, Thomas Duckworth and Paul Duckworth; Great grandchildren, Abby Broome (Alec), Gracie Timmerman, Drew Timmerman, Austin Collins (Jaela), Michael Helmuth and Isaiah Helmuth; and a great-great grandchild, Soren Broome.

Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by sons, John Duckworth IV and Charles Mark Duckworth; step daughter, Martha Ann Gillian; sister, Dora Blackledge; and brothers, Claude Duckworth and James Duckworth.

A memorial service will be held at Harley Funeral Home on Sept. 6, at 3 p.m. officiated by the Reverend Stanley Sprouse.

The family will receive friends before the service from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

CAROLYN TEAGUE

EASLEY — Mrs. Carolyn Thomas Teague, 85, wife of the late Donnie “Don” Hendrix Teague, went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026.

Born in Greer, she was the daughter of the late Hoy Lee Thomas and the late Mildred Lowe Thomas, Mrs. Teague retired from Alice Manufacturing – Elljean Plant and was a member of Calvary Hill Baptist Church.

Carolyn was a precious soul and always had a smile on her face. She loved to cook, but her greatest love was taking care of her family, especially her grandchildren.

She will be deeply missed by all that loved and knew her.

Surviving are her sons, James Hyatt (Charlotte) of Rutherfordton, N.C., David Hyatt (Kelly) of Wilmington, N.C., Donnie Shealy (Yvonne) of Travelers Rest and David Shealy (Sherry) of Newberry; her daughter, Becky T. Phillips of Easley; a sister-in-law, Anne Thomas of Bryson City, N.C.; nine grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Teague was predeceased by a brother, Perry Lee Thomas.

Funeral services were Aug. 30, at the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown.

Visit robinsonfuneralhomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.

SANDRA GIPSON PROCTOR

EASLEY — Sandra Gipson Proctor, of Easley, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Aug. 26, 2026, at the age of 79.

Born on Sept. 20, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Millard Kelley and Catherine Smith Kelley.

Sandra was a faithful member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. She was a God-fearing and prayerful woman who faithfully served others. She walked boldly in her faith and lived as a testimony of God’s love and grace. Her greatest joy was her family, instilling the values of love, faith, compassion, and a servant’s heart. Through her words, actions, and example, she taught those around her the importance of trusting God, loving others, and serving selflessly.

Sandra is survived by her husband, Jack Proctor; son, Alan Gipson (Amanda); grandson, Grayson Gipson; stepsons, Robert Proctor (Kimberly) and Michael Proctor; step-grandchildren, Luke, Isaac, Levi and Eden Proctor. She also leaves numerous nieces and nephews to cherish her memory.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Douglas Gipson; grandson, David Michael Gipson; brother, Steve Kelley.

A graveside service was held on, Aug. 31, at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Pickens.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting illardfunerals.com. Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

DONNY R. RIDDLE

PICKENS — Donny R. Riddle, 52, of Pickens, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at his home.

Born on Oct. 6, 1973, in Pickens, Donny was the beloved son of Danny Ray Riddle and Deborah Wooten Richardson. Donny enjoyed watching wrestling, and he found great joy in fishing and hunting.

In addition to his parents, Donny is survived by his stepmother, Debra Lyday; his children, Brandy Riddle of Pickens and Dylan Riddle (Maddie), who is serving in the United States Navy and stationed at Fort Knox, Ky.; six precious grandchildren; a brother, Bobby Riddle; and two sisters, Tonya Riddle and Kimberly Riddle. Donny also leaves behind many loving friends and cousins who will cherish his memory.

In addition to his parents, Donny was preceded in death by his sister, Melissa Rowland.

A visitation will be held on Sept. 4, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Riddle family.

MASON ROBERT JEROME O’CONNOR

EASLEY — Mason Robert Jerome O’Connor, 26, of Easley, passed away on Aug. 25, 2026.

He was born on Sept. 3, 1999, in Greenville, to Robert O’Connor and Rebecca O’Connor.

Mason graduated from Pickens High School in 2018. He was currently a student at Greenville Technical College furthering his education in engineering, while also working full time at GE Vernova-Gas Turbine.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Jackie Lynn Teague; maternal grandfather, Roger Jerome Swindle (Papaw); and his uncle, Casey Jerome Swindle (KC).

He is survived by his father, Robert (Amber) O’Connor of Vera Beach, Fla., and mother, Rebecca O’Connor of Easley; his sister, Katelyn O’Connor-Garvin (Christopher) of Liberty; his grandmother, Betty Swindle (Mamaw) of Easley; and his precious niece, Maggie Styles of Liberty. Also surviving are his uncle, David Swindle; aunts, Adriane Wells and Julie (Ju Ju); uncle, Angelo (Spaghetti) Kerasidis; his cousins, Autumn Wells, Zachary Owen, James Wells III (Jay Jay), Gabriel Owen (Gabe) and Xander Owen; and a host of extended family, friends, coworkers and his beloved cat, Stormi.

To know Mason was to love him. He lived his life caring deeply for his family, his friends and everyone he crossed paths with. He showed his love and support every single day, always making sure the people around him knew they mattered.

Mason had a way of bringing love and laughter wherever he went. He would give you the shirt off his back without ever asking for anything in return.

His kindness was genuine, his heart was giving and the love he shared with others will never be forgotten. Mason loved listening to music, building Legos, playing cards, Magic: The Gathering and board games. He also enjoyed hiking and cooking with his family, friends and coworkers. One of his greatest joys was entertaining and spending time with his special niece, Maggie.

A celebration of life service was held on Aug. 29 in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home.

In honor of our precious Mason and the things he loved, his family asked everyone to celebrate his life by wearing Marvel, Disney or comic book-themed attire to his celebration of life service. They hoped this special touch will help us honor Mason’s unique personality, the things that brought him joy and the beautiful memories he shared with all of us.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the O’Connor family.

JOSHUA ALLEN ‘BIGGIN’ HOLDER

LIBERTY — Joshua Allen “Biggin” Holder, 36, loving husband to the late April Holder, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born on May 4, 1990, in Easley, Joshua was the beloved son of Joel Holder and Jennifer Kelley Broome. During his time at Pickens High School, Joshua proudly played football.

He was a big teddy bear with a kind and gentle heart who dearly loved his children. Always putting the needs of others before his own, Joshua had a generous spirit and was willing to help anyone in need. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his mother, Jennifer Kelly Broome; father, Joel Holder; stepmother, Mandy Holder; children, Jazmyn Holder and Jacklynn Holder of Liberty; brothers, Jonathan Holder (Nicole) of Anderson and Jeremy Holder (Hannah) of Rutherfordton, N.C.; grandparents, Harold and Lori Holder of Pickens; best friend, Scottie Prince; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Joshua was predeceased by his wife, April Holder.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Joshua’s honor may be made to the Humane Society of your choice.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Holder family.

JAMES MILES GOSS

PICKENS — James Miles Goss, 78, of Pickens, passed away surrounded by his family on Aug. 26, 2026.

Born on Sept. 7, 1947, he was the son of the late Lester Goss and Nora Youngblood Brooks.

James was a devoted member of Griffin Baptist Church and a dedicated employee of Duke Power, where he retired as a construction operator. After retirement, James cherished spending his time surrounded by family, traveling and camping.

He found simple joy in watching westerns, especially movies starring John Wayne. James had a special knack for taking almost anything placed in his hands and turning it into something useful. He especially loved making bird houses. James instilled the values of faith, love and craftsmanship into his family, leaving a lasting legacy for generations to come.

James is survived by his son, Scott Goss (Lisa); two daughters, Beverly Morrison (Marty) and Amanda Davis (Greg); grandchildren, Kala Goss, Nikki Atkinson (Sam), Ashley Phelps (AJ), Heather Morrison Haney (Jeff Bilyeu), Justin Davis (Brittany) and Josh Davis (Chelsey); great-grandchildren, Ellie Atkinson, Emersyn Atkinson, Aria Phelps, Marshall Davis, MacKenzie Davis, River Davis, Stetson Davis and Hovey James Davis; sister, Debbie Potter (Randy); and brother-in-law, Jeff Waters. He also leaves Cassie Rogers and Lily Grace to cherish his memory, as well as his beloved dog, Moon.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mildred Terry Goss; and brother, David Goss.

Services were held on Aug. 30 at Dillard Funeral Home and Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family would like to extend our appreciation to Beverly and Marty Morrison for opening their home and caring for Daddy in his final days.

The family would also like to acknowledge Agape Hospice, especially Tonya and Stephanie, for their unwavering love and dedication to Daddy and our family.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting dillardfunerals.com. Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

RONALD EARL HOWARD

PICKENS — Ronald Earl Howard, 85, loving husband of 61 years to Judy Atkins Howard, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, at Greenville Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on Nov. 29, 1940, in Pickens County, Ronald was the beloved son of the late James “JC” Howard and Pauline Turner Howard. Ronald was a skilled and hardworking man who worked as a loom technician and had a talent for repairing televisions.

He was also an avid HAM radio operator, a hobby he greatly enjoyed. A faithful member of Blue Ridge View Baptist Church, Ronald served his church as a deacon.

He loved his family dearly, and his grandchildren held a very special place in his heart. He found great joy in gardening, especially growing tomatoes, and took pride in sharing the fruits of his labor with those he loved.

Survivors include his wife, Judy Atkins Howard of the home; children, Lisa Howard of Easley, Michael Howard of Pickens and Brett Howard (Amy) of Dacusville; grandchildren, Kallie, Justin, J.W., Addie and Evan; great-granddaughter, Karalyne; siblings, Rev. Tommy Howard (Ann), Judy Byers and Jackie Hughes, all of Pickens; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Howard was predeceased by his brothers, Clyde Howard and Kirby Howard.

A funeral service was held on Aug. 27 in the sanctuary of Blue Ridge View Baptist Church.

Burial followed the service at Blue Ridge View Baptist Church cemetery.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Howard family.

JAMES RAY ‘SKIP’ BALLARD

LIBERTY — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of James Ray Ballard, fondly known as “Skip,” on Aug. 24, 2026, at the age of 63.

Born on Nov. 20, 1962, in Charlotte, N.C., he was a son of Frances Nix Kerschbaum (Richard) and the late Paul Clinton Ballard. Skip spent his life known not only for his work ethic, but also for his kindness and generosity.

Skip was a devoted husband of 25 years to his beloved wife, Gayle Cantrell Ballard, and a loving father to his children, Jason Collins (Julie) and Jamie Smith (Dallas). He also loved his stepchildren as his own, which included Chasity, Shawna and Kevin Owens. He cherished his role as a grandfather to numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, but especially to Payton Owens, who he and Gayle raised as their own. He also leaves behind his loving sister and brother-in-law, Revs. Lorie and Mark Hunter. He reveled in every moment spent with his family, taking great pride in the legacy he built with them.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a stepson, Jason Owens; a sister, Renea Russell; and a brother, Bodie Ballard.

A mechanical engineer by trade, Skip was a master of his craft who could fix just about anything, never shying away from a challenge. After a successful career in manufacturing, he embarked on a new adventure, operating Upstate Dirt Works, where he continued to shine bright through his work.

In his leisure time, Skip loved nothing more than being on the water, fishing and enjoying the great outdoors with friends and family. An avid gun enthusiast and classic car aficionado, he had a passion for the things he loved, which reflected his deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures.

Skip was a humble man, quiet yet filled with warmth, always ready to lend a hand to those in need. His spirit of generosity touched many, making a lasting impact on everyone who knew him.

A celebration of Skip’s life took place on Aug. 28 at Liberty Mortuary. A funeral service was held in the Liberty Mortuary chapel. They invited all who knew Skip to come together to honor and celebrate the extraordinary life he led and the countless memories he leaves behind.

You may share memories and offer condolences to the family by visiting libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary and Cremation Services are handling arrangements.

LUCY LAVADA NUTTER

EASLEY — Lucy Lavada Nutter, 92, loving wife of 40-plus years to Russell Nutter, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at Manna Post Acute in Pickens.

Born on July 26, 1934, in Lincolnton, N.C., Lavada was the beloved daughter of the late Weaver Cagle and Mary Beal Cagle. She shared many cherished memories with her sister, Nora, including sitting outside together at night and singing “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” whenever the train passed by. Lavada was also very close to her brother, Ray Cagle, and cherished the special bond they shared. Lavada enjoyed gardening, tending to her flowers, cooking and spending precious time with her family. She also attended Secona Baptist Church in Pickens.

Survivors include her children, Penny Emery of Seneca and Warren Jay Weathermen of Easley; grandchildren, Rachael Orzechowski (Andy) of Fredericksburg, Va., Zach Emery of New York, N.Y., and Nicole Weathermen of Easley; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a sister, Nora Beam of Iron Station, N.C.; and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Lavada was predeceased by her brothers, Harold Cagle and Ray Cagle; and brother-in-law, Jack Beam.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Nutter family.

GLENN MONROE PARRIS

PICKENS — Glenn Monroe Parris, 88, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on March 2, 1938, in Pickens, Glenn was the beloved son of the late Andy Leora Parris and Rosa Lee Smith Parris. Glenn worked as a truck driver for many years. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially hunting. Above all, he loved his family dearly and cherished the time spent with them, particularly his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include his children, Rhonda Keeler of Pickens, Diane Patterson (Donnie) of Williamston and Andy Parris (Angela) of Lilburn, Ga.; grandchildren, Shaun Gill (Sabrina) of Pickens, Heather Gill of Pickens, Tonya Tant of Easley, April Clark of Easley, Matthew Fortin (Pamela) of Easley, Megan Parris of Lilburn, Ga., Chasity Patterson of Piedmont and Brittany Patterson of Pickens; great-grandchildren, Michael Gill (Lucy) of Six Mile, Brooke Gill of Pickens, Ethan Gill of Pickens, Devyne Varney of Pickens, Tylin Roper of Anderson, Cheyenne Fortin of Williamston, Gabby Roper of Pickens, Desi Coleman of Pickens, Jace Dorr of Pickens, Caleb Long, Rosa Lee Long, Mylah and Nova Medlin; brother, William Parris (Beverly) of Chandler, Ariz.; and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Glenn was predeceased by his sister, Mary Brenda Parris.

A graveside service will be held on Sept. 4, at 10 a.m. in Sunrise Cemetery in Pickens.

Flowers will be accepted.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Parris family.

MEREDITH FREEMAN STANSELL

EASLEY — Meredith Freeman Stansell of Easley, went to her Heavenly Home on Aug. 25, 2026, at the age of 73.

Born on Dec. 18, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Lynn Roland Freeman Sr. and Frances Farr Freeman.

Meredith was a graduate of Furman University and pursued a career in education. She enriched the lives and minds of children through 29 years of teaching, retiring from Hagood Elementary School. A devoted member of Easley First Baptist Church, she was known for her strong faith, love of reading, and genuine compassion for others.

Meredith is survived by her beloved husband Jimmie Stansell; brother, Roland Freeman; and nephew, Scott Freeman.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Susan Freeman.

A memorial service will be held on Sept. 3, at 10 a.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park Mausoleum, Pickens.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting dillardfunerals.com. Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.