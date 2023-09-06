Courier Obituaries 9-6-23

RANDALL SPIVEY

LIBERTY — Randall James Spivey, a loving husband, father, brother and friend, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at the age of 61.

Born on Oct. 4, 1961, in his hometown of Liberty, he was the son of the late Oren and Edna Spivey. Randall touched the hearts of many during his time with us.

Randall will be forever remembered as a hardworking and diligent individual. He obtained his high school diploma and pursued a career in the trucking industry, where he dedicated his days to being a skilled and reliable driver.

Outside of work, Randall found joy in spending time with his loved ones and his cherished dog, Lil Little.

Randall’s presence will be deeply missed by his wife, Beth Spivey; his daughter, Amanda “Cookie” Mauldin; grandchildren, Ethan McClain, Bentley Mauldin and Alex Turner; sisters Norma Walker and Janice Posey; his mother in law, Alberta Gantt; and his nieces, Brandy Karr, Amanda Joslyn and Adrian Holder.

In addition to his parents, Randall was preceded in death by a sister, Teresa Barkley and a nephew, Justin Posey.

He leaves behind a beautiful legacy of love, strength and courage that will continue to inspire those who knew him.

To honor and celebrate his life, graveside services were held Aug. 31, at Liberty Memorial Gardens.

Though we mourn the loss of Randall, we take solace in knowing that he has found peace. His memory will forever remain in our hearts, and he will be remembered for his kindness, sense of humor, and unwavering love for his family. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Please join us in remembering and celebrating the life of Randall James Spivey.

To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family please visit libertymortuary.com.

JANIS DARLENE STUDDARD

SIX MILE — Janis Darlene Studdard, 59, passed away on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at her home.

Born April 14, 1964, in Charleston, Janis was the daughter of Linda Bell Adams and the late Emory Raymond Studdard. Janis was incredibly intelligent with a keen sense of humor. She was compassionate and an excellent caregiver to her mother. She loved to cook and listen to music to start her days. Janis was very special to everyone she loved.

In addition to her mother, Janis is survived by three brothers, Greg Haulk (Sharon), Gene Haulk and Ray Studdard (Reba); a niece, Megan Baker; and three nephews, Michael Mork, Phillip Mork (Brittney) and Garrett Haulk.

Mountain View Funerals and Cremations – Pickens chapel is serving the Studdard family.

ROSALEE CHAPPELL

SIX MILE — Rosalee Trotter Chappell, 89, Shoals Creek Drive, died on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Lila Doyle Post Acute Care in Seneca.

Born in Pickens, she was a daughter of the late Alonzo Clifton and Janie Bearden Trotter. Ms. Chappell worked as a seamstress in the textile industry while she raised a family.

She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are a daughter, Shelia Holder (LV) of Six Mile; a sister, Jane Posey of Easley; a brother, Harvey Trotter of Pickens; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael Chappell; three sisters, Genell Thomas, Corina Mayfield and Geraldine Driggers; and four brothers, Doc, Jack, Donnie and Clayton Trotter.

Funeral services to honor the life of Ms. Chappell were held Sept. 5 at the Liberty Mortuary chapel. Burial was held at Liberty Memorial Gardens.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

MARK DONALD

NORRIS — Gregory Mark Donald, a beloved husband, brother and uncle, passed away on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital. He was born on Nov. 29, 1960, in Pickens, a son of the late Alonzo and Caroldene Stanton Donald.

He had a profound love for fishing, spending countless hours casting his line into the tranquil waters, finding solace and peace in the serenity of nature.

Mark cherished the cherished moments spent with his family, especially his wife Brenda. Their bond was strong, and their love brought them comfort and strength throughout their journey together.

Surviving, in addition to his wife Brenda Davis Donald of the home, are a loving brother, Billy Donald; a nephew raised in the home, Caleb Donald; and a special great-nephew, Alonzo Dodson

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Sammy Donald and a sister, Faye Garris.

To honor and remember the life of Mark Donald, his family held a visitation at Liberty Mortuary on Sept. 5.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at the Liberty Mortuary chapel.

During this ceremony, we will gather to celebrate Mark’s life, share stories, and find solace in each other’s presence.

Following the service, the burial will take place at Westview Cemetery.

Gregory Mark Donald will forever be remembered for his resilient spirit, love for fishing, and devotion to his loved ones.

May he find eternal peace, and may his memory live on in the hearts and minds of all who knew and loved him.

GERALD DENNIS LANE

EASLEY — Gerald Dennis Lane, 70, Gentry Memorial Highway died on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at his residence.

Born in Pickens, he was the husband to Sheryl Church Lane of the home and a son of the late Charles L. and Dovie Garren Lane.

Gerald was a retired truck driver, but was the previous owner of Lane’s One Stop in Fair Play for many years. He enjoyed playing golf, cookouts and was looking forward to the college football season.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his very special daughter, Tiffany Martin-Chandler (Bo) of Liberty; a step-son, Channing Barnes(Justin) of Liberty; four grandchildren, Trinitee Church-Chandler, Alyssa Chandler, Blake Chandler and Liam Chandler all of Liberty; a brother, James Lane (Carolyn) of Anderson; a nephew, Kevin Lane and a niece, Amanda Lane Barr.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Matthew Lane Church.

The family would like to express their very special appreciation to Agape Hospice for the loving and compassionate care that was provided to Mr. Lane during his illness.

Funeral services to honor the life of Mr. Lane were held on Sept. 2 at the Liberty Mortuary chapel.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary and Cremation Services are handling arrangements.

JUNE MCALISTER

EASLEY — Evelyn June Anders McAlister, 86, of Mark Street, passed on peacefully to her heavenly home on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Cottingham Hospice House.

Born in Greenville, she was the widow to Harold Edward McAlister and a daughter of the late Charles Anders and Thelma Anders Herring.

Mrs. McAlister worked for many years at Saco Lowell and later retired from Swirl in Easley. She sent many cards of encouragement over the years to people all over the country. She enjoyed reading her Bible and flower gardening, but she especially enjoyed planting the seed of Christ’s love in the hearts of the children where she spent many years teaching Sunday School at Golden Creek Baptist Church.

Surviving are a daughter, Donna Leslie of Liberty; two sons, Randy McAlister (Rosetta) of Liberty and David McAlister of Easley; a brother, Jackie Herring of Seneca; five grandchildren, Shane McAlister, Travis McAlister, Shelley Searcy, Cody Leslie and Ryan McAlister; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Pete Leslie; and several brothers and sisters.

Funeral services to honor the life of Mrs. McAlister were held on Sept. 5, at Golden Creek Baptist Church. A private burial was held at Graceland West Cemetery.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Golden Creek Baptist Church Youth Fund: PO Box 479 Liberty, SC 29657.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

RALPH RICE

EASLEY — James Ralph Rice, 79, known affectionately as “Ralph,” passed away peacefully to his heavenly home on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at his residence.

He was born on July 2, 1944, in Ashland, Ky., to his parents the late Hobert Rice and Hazel Alexander Fugeman.

Ralph led a fulfilling life, leaving behind a legacy of dedication and service. After serving his country proudly in the US Army for six years during the Vietnam War, he transitioned into civilian life and worked diligently for AK Steel in Ashland for three decades. His commitment and contributions to the company were that of leadership and efficiency.

While Ralph’s career was significant to him, it was not the only aspect that defined his life.

He had an unwavering enthusiasm for various hobbies and interests. Carpentry was a passion that allowed him to express his creativity and craftsmanship. Whether it was building furniture or taking on renovation projects around the house, Ralph’s skilled hands brought beauty to his family and friends.

In addition to carpentry, Ralph had a deep love for cars and motorcycles. He could often be found in his garage with a project car, motorcycle, or even a boat to be restored.

If you were privileged enough to spend time with Ralph, you would know that he had an appreciation for classic country music that ran deep within him. The sound of a steel guitar, a banjo, or a violin brought joy to his heart and provided an escape from the daily hustle of life. Additionally, he found enjoyment in picking up a stringed instrument and teaching himself to play.

Beyond his professional accomplishments and hobbies, Ralph had an unwavering commitment to serving others with kindness and compassion. As a past member of the El Hasa Shrine Club in Ashland, Ky., he dedicated himself to supporting charitable causes close to his heart. His involvement as a Shriner allowed him to entertain children and families, as well as raise money to aid in the care that Shriners’ Hospital provides.

Ralph’s genuine nature and big smile left a lasting impact on everyone fortunate enough to cross his path. He loved to make others laugh. He was a man of integrity, principles, and unquestionable loyalty. He was admired for his strong work ethic, generosity and willingness to lend a helping hand whenever needed.

While Ralph will be deeply missed by all who knew him, his memory will be carried on by his surviving family and friends.

His children, Jeffrey Allen Rice of Easley and Stacey Lynn McLeod (Rob) of Pumpkintown will forever hold their loving father close in their hearts. Ralph’s grandson, Nicholas Ison and granddaughter, Alissa McLeod will forever remember the love and guidance bestowed upon him by their grandfather. Ralph is also survived by his brother, Charles Wesley “Poss” Rice of Grayson, Ky.; and his half-sister, Paula Jean Fugeman-Moore of Ironton, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, Ralph was predeceased by a brother, Hobert “Jiggs” Rice Jr.; and a sister, Addie (Susie) Basenbach.

As we gather to honor the life of James Ralph Rice, let us celebrate the remarkable person he was — a devoted father and grandfather, a respected veteran, an accomplished professional, and a loving friend. May his memories of service, passion for life’s treasures, and dedication to making the world a better place continue to inspire us all.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, Sept. 10, from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley.

A private committal service will be held at M.J. “Dolly” Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson.

Rest in peace, James Ralph Rice. Our hearts will forever be filled with the love and laughter that you so easily gave.