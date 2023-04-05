Courier Obituaries

Liberty City Councilman Chuck Powell dies at 75

CHARLES EDWARD POWELL

LIBERTY — Charles “Chuck” Edward Powell passed away peacefully, at the age of 75, on March 28, 2023.

Chuck was born on Dec. 10, 1947, in Liberty, the youngest of Ruby and Claude Powell’s six children. He graduated from Liberty High School, Class of 1967 and then graduated from Tri-County Technical College in 1969. Chuck enjoyed a 44-year career with Duke Power.

In 1969, Chuck married the love of his life, Katherine “Kathy” Louise Harmon. The early years of their marriage brought two children, Stephen and Chris, and several moves within the Carolinas. They eventually returned home to Liberty, where they lived the last 43 years. Chuck served as a deacon at Liberty First Baptist Church, a council member and mayor pro tempore of Liberty city government and an elder at Five Point Church. Chuck loved hosting holiday gatherings and family celebrations at their home. He was a loyal Gamecock fan and an even more devoted fan of his grandchildren’s various sports and activities. Chuck’s love for his family was surpassed only by his deep, abiding love for the Lord. He took every opportunity to share his faith with everyone he met.

His most beloved role in life was that of husband, dad and papa. He was extraordinarily loved and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, Ruby and Claude Powell; brothers, Doyle and Dewayne; and a sister, Joyce Winslett.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Kathy; sons, Stephen (Lisa) and Chris (Jennifer); nephew, Joseph (Shelby); their daughter, Gracelyn; sisters, Willie-Grace Duncan and Brenda Youngblood (Ray); grandchildren, Bryce (Megan), Will, Kate and Addison; as well as many nieces, nephews and a host of other family members and lifelong friends who he loved dearly.

His funeral was celebrated on March 31 at Five Point Church. Burial followed at Liberty Memorial Gardens.

The family is accepting flowers, and memorials may be made to Five Point Church Youth.

To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family, please visit libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements for the Powell family.

ANTHONY ‘DAVID’ GALLOWAY

Ocklawaha, Fla. — Anthony “David” Galloway, 57, passed away on March 22, 2023, at his residence.

David was born on April 18, 1965, to Ted Galloway (Betty) and the late Ruby Galloway.

David loved his family, friends, motorcycles and fishing.

He is survived by his three sons, Robert Galloway, Jonathan Eli Galloway and Tyler Galloway; three brothers, Terry Galloway (Carolyn), Ted Galloway Jr. and Chris Burrell; and three sisters, Lynn Lyday (Bobby) and Sarah Bowie (Harold), both of Pickens, and Cindy Coward (Dennis) of Walhalla.

In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by his sister, Dianne Wilson (Joey); his son, Ted D. Galloway; niece, Nichole Galloway; nephew, Michael Lusk; and brother-in-law, Bobby Lyday.

Funeral services will be held at Midway Baptist Church at noon April 15. There will be a cookout afterward at the home of Lynn Lyday, 1100 Midway Road, Pickens, SC 29671.

MARADA ‘CLIFF’ CLIFFORD PALMER JR.

EASLEY — Marada “Cliff” Clifford Palmer Jr., 94, husband of the late Ressie M. Bearden Palmer, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April1, 2023.

Born in Greene County, Ohio, he was the son of the late Marada Clifford Palmer Sr., and Farrie Hammer Palmer. Cliff retired from NCR in Liberty as a supervisor and was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church. He loved spending time outdoors camping and fishing and spending time with his family and friends. Cliff proudly served our country in the U.S. Army, receiving a Purple Heart and Silver Star.

He is survived by one son, Rex Palmer (Sue); one stepdaughter, Dana Lowie (Jarvis); one stepson, Robert Lowie (Daisy); two sisters, Kathy Miller and Joyce Engleman; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom he loved so much.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Joan Palmer; one son, Todd Palmer; one daughter, Debra Covey; and one brother, Jim Palmer.

The family will receive friends on Friday, April 7, from 10-10:45 a.m. at Rock Springs Baptist Church, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial with military honors will follow the service at Robinson Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rock Springs Baptist Church, 201 Rock Springs Road, Easley, SC 29642.

Visit robinsonfuneralhomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory – Powdersville Road, Easley.

CHRISTOPHER LEE MCGAHA

PICKENS — Christopher Lee McGaha, 52, son of Johnny McGaha and the late Sandra Strange, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023, at his residence.

A native of Greenville County, Lee was born on Jan. 31, 1972. He loved fishing, taking his grandkids on adventures, grilling and sightseeing.

Survivors include his father, Johnny McGaha; daughter, Jessie Henry; fiancé, Julie Holley; grandchildren, Sofia, Brooklynn, Waylon, Maddie and Christian; several siblings; and nieces and nephews.

Lee was predeceased by his mother.

Flowers will be accepted.

A gathering of family and friends took place on April 4 in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the McGaha family.

BENJAMIN RAY CHILDRESS JR.

EASLEY — Benjamin Ray Childress, 88, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, March 27, 2023.

Born in Pickens County on Aug. 19, 1934, he was the son of the late Benjamin Ray and Florence Hendricks Childress. Ben was a 1956 graduate of Clemson College. He retired from Alice Manufacturing Company as vice president of manufacturing, having more than 30 years of distinguished service.

An advocate of education, Ben served Pickens County as commissioner to Tri-County Technical College. He received the Order of Merit for his service to Oconee, Anderson and Pickens County from 1987-2010.

As chairman of the building committee, he was instrumental in moving the Tri-County Easley campus project forward and was a leader in bringing Tri-County Technical College to where the Pickens County community lives and works. In addition to serving on Tri-County’s Commission for 23 years, he was active in his community, serving as a former member of the board of directors of the Community Bank in Easley, a former member of the Industrial Management Club, past director of the Easley Chamber of Commerce, Pickens County YMCA and the United Way.

In an effort to support lifelong learning, Ben and his wife Lucille endowed the Weston and Ruth Reeves Memorial Scholarship at Tri-County Technical College in 1997 in memory of her mother and father. He also helped raise funds for the Clemson University Academic Success Center. Ben was a longtime member of Easley First Baptist Church and Flat Rock Baptist Church, serving as deacon and Sunday school teacher.

Ever the entrepreneur, in retirement, Ben turned his hobby into a business, manufacturing carnival rides with his brother. Ben loved a project and could often be found working in his shop. Although he traveled the world, Ben’s favorite place was the beach at Isle of Palms, where he loved to fish and watch the fireworks on the 4th of July with his family.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Lucille Reeves Childress; daughters, Sandi Maddox and Karen (Allen) Clardy; six grandchildren, Laura (Ben) Hammond, Ben Maddox, David (Casey) Maddox, Weston McDonald, Julia McDonald and Beau Clardy; four great-grandchildren, Reeves, Sophie, Lucy and Lilia; and brothers, Hendricks (Margaret) Childress and Billy Childress. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Colleen Pettit and Lida Finley.

The memorial service was held on April 1 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, with Rev. Eddie Pettit, nephew of Mr. Childress, and Rev. Bobby Tyler officiating.

The family received friends following the service at the funeral home. A private burial was held at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the North Greenville University Christian Ministry Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1892, Greenville, SC 29688.

Visit robinsonfuneralhomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.

ROBERT ‘ROBBIE’ EDWARD MANNING III

CENTRAL — Robert “Robbie” Edward Manning III, 49, passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Born on April 23, 1973, in Long Island, N.Y., Robert was the son of Robert Edward Manning Jr. and Dorothy Huckins Manning. He was a graduate of Daniel High School and later earned his degree in radio and television broadcasting from Tri-County Technical College.

He worked for WGGS-TV for many years as a cameraman and was also a freelance cameraman/videographer. He was currently employed as a salesman at Toyota of Easley. Robert loved spending time with his nephews, fishing, watching football, especially Clemson football, and his cat, Zero.

Robert is survived by his parents, Dorothy Manning (Charles) of Central and Robert Manning (Candy) of Myrtle Beach; his sister, Jessica Hamilton (Daniel); and his nephews, Landon Hamilton and Cohen Hamilton.

Mr. Manning was predeceased by his grandparents, Juanita and Cedric Huckins of Central and Mary Manning of Salem.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, (Robert’s 50th birthday) at Looper’s Barn, 101 Laurenwood Drive, Pickens, SC 29671.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Robert’s honor may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Manning family.

JOHN SMITH

PICKENS — John Smith, 82, loving husband of 22 years to Frances Hodges Smith, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023, at AnMed Health Cannon Hospital in Pickens.

John was born on April 20, 1940, to the late Willis Dover Smith and Ollie Mae Swafford Smith.

He loved to play all kinds of musical instruments; music was his passion. He loved his family and making friends.

John is survived by his wife, his son, Allen Smith of Walhalla; his daughter, Cathy Patterson of Pickens; stepchildren, Rex Chappell, Tina Alexander (Morris) and Henry Chappell (Lori), all of Sunset; grandchildren, Mathew and Shyanne Patterson; stepgrandchildren, Andrew Alexander, Toni Holliday, Teddi Alexander, Anni Alexander, Stephanie O’shields and Carson Chappell; four great-grandchildren, Chevelle and Clot Holliday, Zachary Alexander and Terra Staton; sister, Doris Smith of Westminster; brothers, Jack Smith of Westminster and James Smith of Easley; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his first wife, Alma Jean Smith.

He was predeceased by his parents; sisters, Lois Vinson and Loree Lee; and brothers, Alvin, Horace, Hershell, Leroy, Ray, Leon and Gene.

A funeral service for John was held on April 3 in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home in Pickens. Burial followed the service at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church cemetery.

Family will be at their respective homes.

Mountain View Funeral Home in Pickens is serving the Smith family.

SARA CHASTAIN HOWARD

EASLEY — Sara Chastain Howard, 87, wife of the late James “Jack” Howard, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Born in Slabtown, she was the daughter of the late Willie and Lillian Stephens Chastain. Sara was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post 5093 in Easley. She could often be found reading a good book and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was a very loving and giving person who would help anyone in any way possible. Sara was a member of Cross Roads Baptist Church in Easley.

She is survived by two sons, James “Jimmy” Howard (Candace) and Robin Howard (Kathy); two daughters, Gay Dacus (Gary) and Katelynn Howard (Steven); five grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and nine beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, W. Charles Chastain; two grandsons, Kevin Howard and Chris Howard; and a daughter-in-law, Donna Howard.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Cross Roads Baptist Church, 160 Cross Roads Church Road, Easley, SC 29640, or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, stjude.com.

The family is at the home of her daughter, Gay Dacus.

Visit robinsonfuneralhomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory – Powdersville Road, Easley.

ROGER DALE TODD

LIBERTY — Roger Dale Todd, 47, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at his home.

A native of Pickens County, Roger was born June 30, 1975, son of the late J.W. Todd and Doris Todd. Mr. Todd loved hunting and fishing and he enjoyed going to the flea market, riding around and loafering. Roger was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his brothers, William Todd, Allen Todd, Harold Todd and Calvin Todd; his sisters, Evelyn Powell and Tammy Patterson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Todd was predeceased by his parents.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, April 5, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Flowers will be accepted.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Todd family.

RAY YORK

PICKENS — Wallace Ray York, 78, died on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Prisma Health-Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Easley, he was a son of the late Roy and Gertrude Esuary York. He graduated from Pickens High School and later retired from Mayfair Mills in Pickens.

Mr. York was a member of Jones Avenue Baptist Church.

Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Linda York of the home; a daughter, Tamara Holloway (Dale) of Dacusville; two grandchildren, Jessica Holloway and Chance Holloway; two great-grandchildren, Charity and Liam; and a brother, Bill York (Rachel) of Liberty.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Carlos York.

Private services for the family will be held at Liberty Memorial Gardens.

To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family please visit libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

DENISE HAYNIE

LIBERTY — Denise Haynie, 36, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at her home.

A native of Pickens County, Denise was born on Nov. 16, 1986, the daughter of Joan E. Haynie and the late Rick Haynie.

In addition to her mother, Ms. Haynie is survived by her twin daughters, Emily and Elizabeth Mauldin; and brothers, Daniel Holder and Allen Haynie.

Denise was predeceased by her father and her grandparents, Woodrow and Alma Lee Rowland, Thomas Haynie and Jean Pennybaker.

No services are currently planned.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Haynie family.

CECIL PARSONS

PICKENS — Mr. Cecil A. Parsons, 95, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at his home.

Cecil was born in Pickens, on May 26, 1927, to the late Louie D. and Myrtle Babb Parsons. Mr. Parsons served in the U.S. Merchant Marines during World War II. He was a faithful member of Grace United Methodist Church in Pickens.

His work career was varied and fulfilling. He was one of the original owners of The Parkette with his father-in-law and brother-in-law, Albert and Charles Finley. His career continued with management of Witt Music Company in Greenville until his initial retirement in 1980. Cecil then began his most successful and rewarding work as an auctioneer when he established his business, Pickens Sales and Auction. His work ethic and reputation became known statewide.

Mr. Parsons is survived by one son, Charles A. “Al” Parsons; one daughter, Nancy P. Lanford (Fred); four grandchildren, Amy P. Breazeale (Chet), Chad Parsons, Beth L. Lay (Gordon) and Jill L. Sanford (Shane); four great-grandchildren, Finley Breazeale, Susann Breazeale, Grant Lay and Drew Lay; and one brother-in-law, Fred Owens.

In addition to his parents, Cecil was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Emily Finley Parsons; one daughter-in-law, Brenda G. Parsons; one brother, Glenn Parsons; one sister-in-law, Lillian Parsons; and one sister, Lillian Owens.

A service of celebration and thanksgiving for the life of Cecil A. Parsons was held on April 1 at Grace United Methodist Church, with Rev. Valerie Mireb officiating.

The family is at the home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Grace United Methodist Church. 309 E. Cedar Rock St., Pickens, SC 29671.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting dillardfunerals.com. Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

WINONA HIPP

EASLEY — Mildred Winona Baker Hipp, 80, of Star View Street, died on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Easley, she was the widow of James Harold Hipp and a daughter of the late Richard Milton and Hattie Florine Looper Baker. She was a retired seamstress and attended Tabor United Methodist Church.

Surviving are four daughters, Diane Ballew (Edward), Teresa Talley (Perry) and Tammy Hipp, all of Easley, and Sandra Plumier (Nick) of Hayesville, N.C.; a sister, Pat McWhorter of Easley; two grandchildren, Michael McAlister and Jesse Plumier; and a great-granddaughter, Amira McAlister.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Tommy Baker; and two grandchildren, Wade and Nathaniel Plumier.

The family will hold memorial services for Mrs. Hipp at a later date.

The family members will be at their respective homes.

Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary and Cremation Services are handling arrangements.

DORIS V. HAMILTON

EASLEY — Doris Virginia McKittrick Hamilton, 91, beloved wife of the late Curtis Calvin “Tut” Hamilton, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at her home.

Born in Pickens County, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Flora Robinson McKittrick.

Mrs. Hamilton was a homemaker and was instrumental in the family business, Curtis Hamilton Blacksmith Supply, shipping supplies all over the world.

Surviving is her son, Christopher Eugene Hamilton of Easley.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her son, Donald Curtis Hamilton.

The family received friends on April 1 at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, with the funeral service following in the chapel. The burial was at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church cemetery. Flowers will be accepted.

Visit robinsonfuneralhomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.

JACK A. ADAMS

SUNSET — Jack Albert Adams, 78, husband of Martha Glenda Phillips Adams, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at St. Francis – Downtown, surrounded by his family.

Born in Greenville, he was the son of the late John Henry Adams and Beatrice Adams Smith.

Jack enjoyed being in social settings, which included spending time with family and friends. He loved going to the lake and was always a comedian, regardless of the environment. He was a faithful and loving husband, father and grandfather.

In addition to his wife of 58 years, Jack is survived by his children, Geannie Phillips (Keith), Jack Albert “Al” Adams Jr., Angel O’Shields (Marty), Amanda Fowler (Jake) and Tim Surrett (Sandy); grandchildren, Meghan Corbin, Jarred Phillips (Shelley), Dakota Phillips, Brady Adams, Josee Williams (Glenn), Isabelle Guzman (Javier), Dylan Surrett (Erin), Dylan O’Shields and Jonathan O’Shields (Stephanie); great-grandchildren, Ranson, Emma, Ava, Ethan, Olivia, Lily, Jordan, Colt, Raiden and Stormie; sister, Pat Steinbercher; niece and nephew, Kim Dalrymple (Mike) and Joey Steinbercher; and two great-nieces.

In addition to his parents, Jack was predeceased by his stepfather, William Henry Smith; son, Allen Adams; grandson, Levi Eugene Surrett; and brother-in-law, Joe Steinbercher.

A funeral service was held on April 2 at Holly Springs Baptist Church, 3450 Table Rock Road, Pickens, SC 29671.

Following the service, the family gathered at the home of Keith and Geannie Phillips.

Please visit robinsonfuneralhomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.

MELINDA C. BRIDGES

EASLEY — Melinda C. Bridges, 54, loving wife of 37 years to Robbie R. Bridges, passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital.

A native of Greenville County, Melinda was born on July 12, 1968, to Joan Ann Hamilton and the late Preston Devalle Brissey. Melinda worked as a CNA for Pruitt Hospice in Anderson. She loved spending time with her family, taking care of others, traveling and going to the beach.

In addition to her husband, Robbie, of the home, Melinda is survived by her children, Jennifer Searcy (Dusty) of Pickens, Alan Brissey (Becky) of Liberty and Kim Bridges of Easley; her grandchildren, Brielle, Bryson, Baleigh, Landon, Brooklyn, Cayson, Hazelee, Aubrie and Rayden; her great-grandchildren, Olin and Nora; and siblings, Jimmy Sutherland (Cindy), Norman Sutherland (Tracy), Mellissa Williams (Larry) and Cindy; along with several nieces and nephews.

Melinda was predeceased by her father and her sisters, Kay and Cindy.

Flowers will be accepted.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, April 6, in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home from 1-2 p.m., with funeral services to follow. Burial will follow the service at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Easley.

Mountain View Funeral Home – Pickens Chapel is serving the Bridges family.

BILLY ERNEST MORRIS SR.

EASLEY — Born on April 21, 1939, to the late Garland R. Morris and Ernestine Lewis Morris, Billy Ernest Morris Sr. passed away on April 3, 2023, at his home in Dacusville.

Bill is survived by his partner and wife of 49 years, Paula Jacobson Morris. Other survivors include his daughter, Lissa G. Whitmire; sons, Russell Ernest Morris (Barbara), Paul Ernest Morris (Angie) and Billy Ernest Morris Jr. (Debra); as well as multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bill was predeceased by three sons, a grandson and two brothers.

Throughout his life, Bill was an avid hunter, raising hundreds of fox hounds and passing the love of a hunt on to his sons. A carpenter by trade, Bill built dozens of beautiful log homes throughout North and South Carolina, earning him the reputation as master of his craft.

Bill loved little children and often took his sons with him on hunting trips, even when they were little more than toddlers. His one regret was not being able to introduce his great-grandchildren to hunting. Bill will be especially mourned by his granddaughters, Heather Saman and Rebecca White. As a little girl, Heather was his regular hunting buddy, and Rebecca lived with her Papa and Nonny during her junior and senior years of college. Papa Bill will be greatly missed.

The family will receive friends at the home, located at 115 Brandywood Drive, Easley, SC 29640 on Saturday, April 8, from 2-6 p.m. Immediate family members will spread Bill’s ashes on Rocky Knob at a later date.

Mountain View Funeral Home in Pickens is serving the Morris family.