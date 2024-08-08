COURIER ONLINE EXCLUSIVE*** Pickens councilman Adams resigns

By Bru Nimmons

PICKENS — For the second time in a span of four days, a member of Pickens City Council has announced his resignation.

With a heavy heart, Councilman Daniel Adams has announced his resignation from the Pickens City Council, effective today, August 8th. Citing personal reasons and the need to focus on his own wellbeing and his family, Councilman Adams expressed deep gratitude for the support he has received from the community during a challenging time in his life.

In his official resignation statement, Councilman Adams shared the following:

“To the citizens of the city of Pickens, let me first start off by saying that this was not an easy choice, but it is one I am willing to make,” Adams said in his resignation letter, released to the Courier. “My mental health is more important than anything else right now. I would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support for me and my family after the loss of my wife on June 12. Since this day, my world has been turned upside down, and I don’t want to be in the way of someone that could do a better job for this city and its citizens.

“I know there are people in this city, and possibly even on the council, that may be glad that I’m stepping away, and that doesn’t bother me at all. Since my wife passed away, it has been very stressful and difficult to focus and to do what I think I should do as a councilman. Although it has been a way to occupy my mind and time, and I’ve enjoyed what I have learned since I have been on council. I have learned a lot about the people in this town, some good and some not so good. I have no regrets or ill will toward anyone.”

Adams also mentioned other health issues within his family as a reason for his inability to give city business the attention it needs moving forward. While disappointed in having to prematurely end his time on council, Adams said he is appreciative of his time in city government.

“At the end of the day, I have thoroughly enjoyed my time on council and wish the circumstances were different,” Adams said. “I am grateful for the opportunity that I was given to serve the city that I love so much and I wish you all the best.”

Pickens Mayor Isaiah Scipio expressed deep sympathy and understanding regarding Councilman Adams decision, saying:

“Our thoughts are with Councilman Adams as he steps away to focus on his personal well-being during this difficult time. His dedication and service to Pickens have been deeply valued, and we are grateful for the positive impact he has made on our community. We will miss his presence on the council but fully support his decision to prioritize his health and family.”

Adams’ resignation comes just three days after Councilman Robert Nealy resigned from office and leaves the city with just three active council members serving on its six-seat council.

Adams was elected last year in a Pickens municipal election that saw sweeping changes, with city residents voting in four new council members including Adams, Cameron Rivers, Floyd Rogers and Allie Winter, while former councilman Isaiah Scipio was voted in as mayor. Councilman Donnie McKinney remains suspended from office after being indicted on a charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor in December 2022.

Now, only Rivers, Rogers and Winter remain active on council, with the city looking to fill the open seats during the Nov. 5 general election.

Candidate filing for the now open seats will open at noon on Friday, August 23, and close at noon, on Tuesday, Sept. 3. There is a filing fee as $50. Those interested in standing for election should contact Pickens County Voter Registration and Elections at 222 McDaniel Ave. for filing information.