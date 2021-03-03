Courier staffers earn press awards

COLUMBIA — Two Pickens County Courier staff members were honored by the South Carolina Press Association recently for their work in 2020.

In the SCPA’s annual news contest, Courier staff reporter Jason Evans and editor Zack Mauldin received awards voted on by peers in the newspaper industry. The awards will be presented later this year at the SCPA annual meeting and awards presentation.

Evans, a longtime local reporter who joined the Courier

You must be logged in to view this content.