Courier Trespass Notices 3-6-24
In the state of South Carolina, trespass after notice is a misdemeanor criminal offense prohibited by section 16-11-620 for the South Carolina Code.
Those who enter upon the lands of others without the permission of the owner or manager shall be deemed guilty of misdemeanor trespassing. All persons are hereby notified and warned not to hunt, fish, cut timber or trespass in any manner whatsoever upon the lands of the undersigned:
Dollie G. Morris Mar. 2024
Pamela Dodson April 2024
George Hannah May 2024
Murpree Farm LLC May 2024
Teresa Julian Tumbleston May 2024
Sarah and James Rampey June 2024
Greg and Rosemarie D’Ginto Sept. 2024
John Carter Lane Sept. 2024
Violet and Clarence Simmons Oct. 2024
Treadwell and Erica Zieigler Oct. 2024
Rocky Nimmons Nov. 2024
Barry S. Durham Dec. 2024
James and Sheila Stansell Jan. 2025
Susan P. Gilstrap and
Michael H. Pilgrim July 2025
John Hendricks July 2025
Randy and Lynne Griffin Jan 2027