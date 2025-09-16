Courier Trespass Notices 9-17-25
In the state of South Carolina, trespass after notice is a misdemeanor criminal offense prohibited by section 16-11-620 for the South Carolina Code.
Those who enter upon the lands of others without the permission of the owner or manager shall be deemed guilty of misdemeanor trespassing. All persons are hereby notified and warned not to hunt, fish, cut timber or trespass in any manner whatsoever upon the lands of the undersigned:
Kevin Hardin Sept. 2025
Thomas and
Mary Ann Shivers Sept. 2025
Treadwell and Erica Zeigler Oct. 2025
Bobbie Abercrombie Oct. 2025
John Carter Lane Oct. 2025
Rocky Nimmons Nov. 2025
Harry and Beverly Carson Nov. 2025
H & A Properties
I & II LLC Nov. 2025
Laura Carson Jones Nov. 2025
Jimmy L. Dodgens Nov. 2025
Barry S. Durham Dec. 2025
Violet K. and
Clarence G. Simmons. Jr. Feb. 2026
Dollie G. Morris Mar. 2026
L.C. Russell Mar. 2026
Pamela Dodson April 2026
Betty L. Haynes April 2026
Rebecca Evelyn Morgan May 2026
George E. Hannah May 2026
Murpree Farm LLC May 2026
Michael James Robinson June 2026
James and Sheila Stansell Jan. 2026
Greg & Rosemarie D’Ginto Sept. 2026
Randy and Lynne Griffin Jan. 2027
Thamas and or
Sandra Hawkins Jan. 2027
Susan P. Gilstrap and
Michael H. Pilgrim July 2027
John Hendricks July 2027
Bertie H. Gibson July 2028