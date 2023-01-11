COVID-19 case numbers on rise in county

COUNTY — COVID-19 levels are on the rise again, in both South Carolina and across the country.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported in a Monday news release that numbers have risen steadily since the week ending Oct. 29, when the agency recorded 3,459 cases. DHEC recorded 10,481 cases for the week ending on Dec. 31.

“Fortunately, we have not seen a significant uptick in severe cases, meaning those that end in hospitalizations and deaths,” DHEC public health director Dr. Brannon Traxler said. “We want that trend to continue, and masking when recommended is

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login