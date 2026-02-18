CPD: Man fired gun at group in Clemson garage
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
CLEMSON — A 23-year-old man faces multiple charges after a shooting incident last week in downtown Clemson.
Gavin Lamar Tukes is charged with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm into an occupied building, according to a Clemson Police Department news release issued Friday.
The release said an altercation happened around 2 a.m. Friday morning in the Keith Street parking
You must be logged in to view this content.
Subscribe Today or Login