Crowe Creek Road bridge collapses

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

SIX MILE — The South Carolina Department of Transportation is working to learn more about what caused a 57-year-old bridge to partially collapse Monday.

Law enforcement alerted SCDOT to severe damage to a bridge on Crowe Creek Road (S.C. Highway 133) Monday, a release said. Crews worked to install a closure and detour.

The bridge, built in 1968, was already scheduled for a replacement due to its age and design, SCDOT said Monday.

While the bridge was rated fair during

