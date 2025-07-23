Crowe Creek Road bridge collapses
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
SIX MILE — The South Carolina Department of Transportation is working to learnmore about what caused a 57-year-old bridge to partially collapse Monday.
Law enforcement alerted SCDOT to severe damage to a bridge on Crowe Creek Road (S.C. Highway 133) Monday, a release said. Crews worked to install a closure and detour.
The bridge, built in 1968, was already scheduled for a replacement due to its age and design, SCDOT said Monday.
While the bridge was rated fair during
