CU Academic Cornerstone partners gift $2.5 million to Clemson Student Affairs

CLEMSON — Bo and Donna Gossett are Clemson University’s latest academic cornerstone partners, gifting the university $2.5 million to help pave the way for students’ success.

The couple’s donation is the first cornerstone gift exclusively dedicated to the Division of Student Affairs, according to a news release from the university, which added that more than 28,000 undergraduate and

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login