CU Facilities to tackle projects over Winter Break

CLEMSON — On Monday, Dec. 15, Clemson University Facilities began to take advantage of the quieter campus environment to work on several projects affecting buildings and roadways.

McMillan Road Crosswalk Safety Improvements

On Dec. 15, contractors began installing concrete crosswalk bulb outs to enhance pedestrian safety at the McMillan Road crosswalk between McAdams and Edwards Halls.

One lane of McMillan Road may be blocked and/or held while equipment and trucks are entering the area.

Work will begin on the McAdams side of the road first before crossing over to the Edwards side.

A temporary crosswalk will be in place near the work site, and the project is scheduled for completion in

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login