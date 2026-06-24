CU gives travel tips ahead of Wallen concerts

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

CLEMSON — Clemson officials expect huge crowds at Memorial Stadium this weekend.

Country singer Morgan Wallen is set to perform in Death Valley on Friday, June 26, and Saturday, June 27.

While the turnout isn’t expected to be as high as May’s George Strait concert, which drew more than 90,000 people, officials hope to help attendees avoid some of the traffic woes experienced before and after that

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