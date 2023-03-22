CU student arrested after man hit, killed
Police: Student faces DUI charge after refusing tests
By Riley Morningstar
Courtesy The Journal
rmorningstar@upstatetoday.com
CLEMSON — A Clemson University student accused of driving under the influence and killing a 68-year-old man Wednesday night refused to participate in a fieldsobriety test, take a breathalyzer or provide a urine sample at the hospital, with police saying he smelled like marijuana.
An incident report provided by the Clemson University Police Department late Friday afternoon offered new details into the incident that killed Robert Barrett of Patrick Square around 8 p.m. Wednesday at S.C. Highway 93 near Perimeter
You must be logged in to view this content.
Subscribe Today or Login