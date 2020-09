CLEMSON — Nearly 7,000 Clemson University students began moving into on-campus housing Friday.

“Today we began welcoming our on-campus students to Clemson in anticipation of our return to some in-person instruction on Sept. 21,” Clemson University president Jim Clements said in an update issued Friday.

The decision to move ahead with a hybrid approach to in-person classes

You must be logged in to view this content.