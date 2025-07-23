CU Trustees approve budget, recognize Clary

CLEMSON — Clemson University’s Board of Trustees convened for its 2025 summer quarterly meetings and retreat this week at the Nieri Family Alumni and Visitor’s Center. Among a host of informational items, presentations and actions, the Board approved the FY26 budget, formalized an agreement with the Medical University of South Carolina to construct a new health facility and re-elected Kim Wilkerson ’80 to a third term as Board chair. Trustee John N. “Nicky” McCarter, Jr., ’80 was re-elected vice chair.

“It remains one of the honors of my lifetime to serve my alma mater as the chair of the Board of Trustees. Over the past four years, this Board has helped position Clemson for continued greatness, building on the proud history of our institution with a focus on the future, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve this Board and our University,” said Clemson University Chair Kim Wilkerson

Additionally, the trustees received reports from President Jim Clements and the administration on the University’s progress related to Clemson Elevate, received a report from Dean Wendy York of the Wilbur O. and Ann Powers College of Business and heard an update on the University facilities’ long-range framework and master plan. The trustees also recognized the outstanding contributions of Judge Gary Clary ’70 upon his retirement from the University Court.

FY26 BUDGET

Clemson’s balanced budget for the 2026 fiscal year, which runs from July 1 to June 30, includes over $2 billion in revenues and expenses with a focus on financial discipline and strategic priorities.

Credit agencies including Moody’s Investors Service, Fitch Ratings and S&P Global continue to recognize Clemson for its detailed expense management and revenue generation.

“Our University remains financially strong because of proactive expense management and the diligence of faculty and staff,” said Chief Financial Officer Rick Petillo. “While headwinds continue to require a conservative approach as we mitigate uncertainty, our campus has partnered together to develop this actuals-based budget providing greater insights into financial performance.”

The University will continue to implement expenditure measures introduced in the spring with a focus on cost savings. The budget includes continued investment into Clemson Elevate priorities, including creating the No. 1 student experience. A multi-year business transformation project continues with Workday at Clemson, a cloud-based ERP, scheduled to launch at the end of this fiscal year.

LONG-RANGE FRAMEWORK

In July 2024, Clemson began a multi-year review of its long-range facilities framework. A draft proposal of the work facilitated by the Smith Group was presented to the trustees and outlined a holistic plan for campus-wide physical development. Last completed in 2017, the updated plan includes master planning for public service and agriculture, research facilities, campus life facilities and more.

The draft version recommends examining current space usage, new student-focused spaces including classrooms and teaching labs, housing upgrades, parking infrastructure improvements and more — while keeping Clemson, Clemson. Following additional feedback from campus partners and stakeholders across the University, the Board will review the final draft of the long-range framework at its October meeting.

UNIVERSITY PHILANTHROPY UPDATE

During the Institutional Advancement Committee meeting, the Board received a fundraising update from the Division of Advancement which showed the University will eclipse the $200M mark in private philanthropy for the fifth consecutive year. Clemson is now over 70 percent of the way to the $1.889 billion goal of the Fiercely Forward capital campaign.

MUSC STUDENT HEALTH AGREEMENT

The trustees authorized final negotiations and execution of an inter-institutional affiliation agreement between Clemson and MUSC to expand access to high-quality health services on Clemson’s main campus.

As part of this collaborative effort, the Board also approved plans to advance a 30-year ground lease with the Medical University Hospital Authority (MUHA) to enable design, construction, financing, operation and maintenance of a new 90,000-square-foot medical office building that will replace the Redfern Health Center.

With construction planned to begin later this year, the facility will deliver a best-in-class health and wellness experience focused on innovation and holistic well-being for Clemson students and the entire campus community.

JUDGE GARY CLARY RESOLUTION

Clemson’s trustees recognized Judge Gary Clary with a resolution honoring his lifelong service and commitment to Clemson University. Clary, a former State Representative and retired Circuit Court Judge, graduated from Clemson in 1970 with a Bachelor of Arts in history. He served as Circuit Court Judge from 1992-2002 before entering the private sector for four years. He has been a mediator, arbitrator, special referee and special master since 2005, and served three terms in the South Carolina House of Representatives.

In 2021, the Board recommended Judge Clary as the Chief Judge and Director of the University Court, where he has served for the past four years. During his tenure on the court he, along with current Chief Judge Lindsey Simmons, modernized the court’s operations, moved into a new facility and implemented new processes to expedite cases and clear the docket.

The Board officially resolved its sincere appreciation to The Honorable Gary E. Clary for his outstanding leadership and service to Clemson University and extends best wishes for continued success in all future endeavors.

PRESIDENT’S REPORT

President Clements shared several record-breaking accomplishments from across the University in his quarterly report. Highlights included nearly 65,000 new student applications including more than 10,000 from South Carolina students — both University records; record-breaking in-state students both at the undergraduate and graduate level receiving an education at Clemson; record-breaking four-year graduation rate, 25 percentage points higher than the national average; record-breaking 70 students who received nationally competitive scholarships and fellowships; and record-breaking research and development expenditures of $338 million. President Clements also highlighted several other key areas of strength, including annual fundraising, major research awards and national rankings. He concluded his report by highlighting a pair of students from South Carolina, Gabriela Balleza and Sharbel Feghali, who recently completed a Maymester at the Trilith Institute.

DEAN WENDY YORK AND WILBUR O. AND ANN POWERS COLLEGE OF BUSINESS UPDATE

Each quarterly meeting, the trustees receive a deep dive report into one of the University’s colleges, and on Thursday, Dean York provided an update on the outstanding achievements of the Wilbur O. and Ann Powers College of Business since her last presentation to the group in April 2023. Her remarks highlighted strong enrollment growth in the College’s foundational disciplines, the success of its Signature Programs and rising national recognition for faculty research productivity. She also shared updates on new graduate offerings, including the M.S. in Sports Business and Analytics and the upcoming M.S. in finance launching in Fall 2026. Dean York also shared how the Wilbur O. and Ann Powers College of Business is driving economic impact and advancing the goals of Clemson Elevate.